Totally Wired - The Fall
Totally In Love With You - anumnaki numy
Me and You Versus The World - Space
A World Without Love by Peter and Gordon
Around The World - Kings Of Leon
The Midnight Special - CCR
Special Cases - Massive Attack.
Adios Amigos - Special Duties
Adios Cowboy - Midland
Midnight Cowboy - John Barry
Mogwai - Midnight Flit
After Midnight - Eric Clapton
2 Minutes to Midnight - Iron Maiden
Midnight Rain - Taylor Swift
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
Red River Valley - Marty Robbins
Red Red Wine - UB40
Little Ole Wine Drinker, Me - Dean Martin
Little Red Rooster - Rolling Stones
Little Red Corvette - Prince
Shine a Little Love, Electric Light Orchestra
Shine On You Crazy Diamond - Pink Floyd
Shine On - House of Love.
Our House (in the middle of our street) - Madness
House Of the Rising Sun - The Animals
Give Back The Sun - The View
Back In The USSR - The Beatles
Back in the Game - Jamie T
The Back Seat Of My Car - Paul & Linda McCartney
Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car - Billy Ocean
In Dreams - Roy Orbison
Dreams Never End - New Order
The End - The Doors.
