Every single time!



Got conned into Next goal wins at my local picturehouse under a 'Mystery film' event - closest I can remember to walking out of a film, after the first couple of minutes shitty intro by Waititi (must have been coked up, and just watched Alladin and fancied Williams's Genie role)It's a film that looks like it needed to be churned out because the buseinss that owned it had sunk money into a project and had to speculate (with any old shite) to accumulate (any money it could get). Felt like the final nail in the coffin of the idea that Waititi has anything to say as a filmmaker.