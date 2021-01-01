« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77  (Read 9718 times)

Offline Mighty_Red

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #400 on: Today at 05:02:19 pm »
Miss a load of chances then concede a soft goal, rinse and repeat. Much better second half but yeat agaib we don't show the ruthlessness required to finish games off either by shutting down the game or scoring more goals.

Sad that this season will end up being remembered for the last month instead of what had been achieved till then.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Keith Lard

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #401 on: Today at 05:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 05:02:19 pm
Miss a load of chances then concede a soft goal, rinse and repeat. Much better second half but yeat agaib we don't show the ruthlessness required to finish games off either by shutting down the game or scoring more goals.

Sad that this season will end up being remembered for the last month instead of what had been achieved till then.

This has been one horrid April. Glad to see the back of it. When you actually need an international break 
Online rawcusk8

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #402 on: Today at 05:12:53 pm »
Isnt it something like 23 times this season this side have fallen behind? The attack gets a lot of stick and rightly so but lets be honest our defence is equally poor. Its just so easy for teams to score, weve been conceding huge chances and opposition attackers have been in glorious isolation in our box.. Weve completely lost the ability to function in either box, the lads are already on the beach and if everyone is honest, the manager, the players and the fans, were all just waiting for the season to end. Was a great season up until the Utd cup game, God only knows why we imploded completely since then but alas it is what it is.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #403 on: Today at 05:13:08 pm »
I knew exactly what to expect, so took the dog to the beach instead.

Roll on next season. Come on you Mighty Reds!
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #404 on: Today at 05:16:19 pm »
Ah bollox to that,i wasn't gonna go out and drink today,thanks Redmen.
Online spider-neil

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #405 on: Today at 05:17:52 pm »
Aww, man. Gakpo, just kick it in the fucking net and then let Taylor explain why he blew up. No goal kick. No foul. No free kick. No encroachment.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #406 on: Today at 05:21:07 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:17:52 pm
Aww, man. Gakpo, just kick it in the fucking net and then let Taylor explain why he blew up. No goal kick. No foul. No free kick. No encroachment.

Taylor blowing his whistle ends that phase of play and VAR cannot intervene. Taylor knew what he was doing. He cheated and then stopped Areola from taking the goal kick twice and called on the Physio. We need to stop blaming our players and just acknowledge we are being fucked over.
Online decosabute

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #407 on: Today at 05:21:35 pm »
Amazed how many thought the performance or second half was good.

I like that some of the players showed a lot of desire, especially Mac, Robbo, Gravenberch, Gakpo and Diaz. But we have so little cutting edge, look so shakey at the back, and I never thought we had the game under control at any point.

Elliott worked hard but was a headless chicken and while I've loved his contributions until recently, Endo has the desire but not the performance level at the moment.

Overall I'm glad of the point to all but confirm top 4, but it's sad to say that given where we were 4-6 weeks ago.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #408 on: Today at 05:23:02 pm »
I maintain not signing a centre-back in January has cost us the league. Everything seemed to drain from the team after that back pass by Quansah at Barad-Dûr. We desperately need a centre back pair that can be relied upon to start at least 30 Premier League games together. You cannot win a league by chopping and changing the defence so much.
Online spider-neil

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #409 on: Today at 05:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 02:41:34 pm
The ref had blown and knowing Taylor, he'd have booked him for kicking the ball away.

Fuck it. Take the booking and let the ref explain himself.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #410 on: Today at 05:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 05:23:02 pm
I maintain not signing a centre-back in January has cost us the league. Everything seemed to drain from the team after that back pass by Quansah at Barad-Dûr. We desperately need a centre back pair that can be relied upon to start at least 30 Premier League games together. You cannot win a league by chopping and changing the defence so much.
We had a clear cut opportunity seconds after to retake the lead LOL.

It's not young Jarrell Quansah's fault. We're an attacking team that doesn't mind conceding goals as we normally score enough but our attack went out of form in the run-in.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #411 on: Today at 05:25:53 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:12:53 pm
Isnt it something like 23 times this season this side have fallen behind? The attack gets a lot of stick and rightly so but lets be honest our defence is equally poor. Its just so easy for teams to score, weve been conceding huge chances and opposition attackers have been in glorious isolation in our box.. Weve completely lost the ability to function in either box, the lads are already on the beach and if everyone is honest, the manager, the players and the fans, were all just waiting for the season to end. Was a great season up until the Utd cup game, God only knows why we imploded completely since then but alas it is what it is.
Yes, 23rd time I believe. It's completely unsustainable. It hands the opposition encouragement and initiative every time. I'm convinced it's a big reason for the collapse. Opposition realized they could let us have 70%+ of the ball and we'd struggle to do anything with it. They also saw that we were incredibly lazy in first halves and vulnerable, so they went for it from the off, putting us on the back foot and having to chase. You can only do this constant chasing so many times before it saps you energy mentally and physically.

This is why I say the collapse is entirely on us. We've not been done over by better sides. We've gone out of our way to show our opponents how to beat us, so they've naturally obliged. Today, I was surprised it took West Ham as long as it did to go one up. I didn't even bother watching today. The script is the same, game after game now. We've surrendered the initiative, and once you do that you're in trouble.

The season is over for me now. It's just about giving Jürgen a great farewell, taking a break, then focusing on supporting us next season with a fresh slate. 
Online Buster Gonad

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #412 on: Today at 05:28:25 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:12:53 pm
Isnt it something like 23 times this season this side have fallen behind? The attack gets a lot of stick and rightly so but lets be honest our defence is equally poor. Its just so easy for teams to score, weve been conceding huge chances and opposition attackers have been in glorious isolation in our box.. Weve completely lost the ability to function in either box, the lads are already on the beach and if everyone is honest, the manager, the players and the fans, were all just waiting for the season to end. Was a great season up until the Utd cup game, God only knows why we imploded completely since then but alas it is what it is.

Yea I  think it's 16 times in the league we've been behind. Basically half our games. We've played 8 games in April and conceded 12 goals playing against mostly poor teams.
It felt all season like we were getting away with it defensively by scoring a lot of goals and in hindsight we could never win a league like that but we've fallen apart quite drastically all the same.
Online spider-neil

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #413 on: Today at 05:33:38 pm »
The ref is a fucking cheat. What reason does he have to blow his whistle when the ball drops to Cody?
Online Bincey

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #414 on: Today at 05:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 05:28:25 pm
Yea I  think it's 16 times in the league we've been behind. Basically half our games. We've played 8 games in April and conceded 12 goals playing against mostly poor teams.
It felt all season like we were getting away with it defensively by scoring a lot of goals and in hindsight we could never win a league like that but we've fallen apart quite drastically all the same.

Was it last season or the season before when we kept falling behind all the time? I'm sure it's been a feature before this season.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #415 on: Today at 05:37:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:24:59 pm
We had a clear cut opportunity seconds after to retake the lead LOL.

It's not young Jarrell Quansah's fault. We're an attacking team that doesn't mind conceding goals as we normally score enough but our attack went out of form in the run-in.

I'm not blaming him, he's been excellent but overplayed. When you have Trent as an attacking right back you need your right centre-back to be perfect. Klopp's decision to give his faith to Quansah will benefit us massively in the long-term but for Jürgen's sake I wish they had helped him out a bit in his last ever transfer window with us. The league was there to be won.
Online Eeyore

Re: PL: West Ham 2 vs 2 Liverpool Bowen 43Robbo 48 og (tit) 65 Antonio 77
« Reply #416 on: Today at 05:37:41 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:33:38 pm
The ref is a fucking cheat. What reason does he have to blow his whistle when the ball drops to Cody?

Taylor quite simply should not be doing Liverpool or Everton games. It wasn't just that decision look at how he somehow missed the ball being taken away from Nunez when he would have had a tap-in and gave a goal kick. Or Macca being stamped on by Paqueta.
