Amazed how many thought the performance or second half was good.
I like that some of the players showed a lot of desire, especially Mac, Robbo, Gravenberch, Gakpo and Diaz. But we have so little cutting edge, look so shakey at the back, and I never thought we had the game under control at any point.
Elliott worked hard but was a headless chicken and while I've loved his contributions until recently, Endo has the desire but not the performance level at the moment.
Overall I'm glad of the point to all but confirm top 4, but it's sad to say that given where we were 4-6 weeks ago.