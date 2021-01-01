Isnt it something like 23 times this season this side have fallen behind? The attack gets a lot of stick and rightly so but lets be honest our defence is equally poor. Its just so easy for teams to score, weve been conceding huge chances and opposition attackers have been in glorious isolation in our box.. Weve completely lost the ability to function in either box, the lads are already on the beach and if everyone is honest, the manager, the players and the fans, were all just waiting for the season to end. Was a great season up until the Utd cup game, God only knows why we imploded completely since then but alas it is what it is.



Yes, 23rd time I believe. It's completely unsustainable. It hands the opposition encouragement and initiative every time. I'm convinced it's a big reason for the collapse. Opposition realized they could let us have 70%+ of the ball and we'd struggle to do anything with it. They also saw that we were incredibly lazy in first halves and vulnerable, so they went for it from the off, putting us on the back foot and having to chase. You can only do this constant chasing so many times before it saps you energy mentally and physically.This is why I say the collapse is entirely on us. We've not been done over by better sides. We've gone out of our way to show our opponents how to beat us, so they've naturally obliged. Today, I was surprised it took West Ham as long as it did to go one up. I didn't even bother watching today. The script is the same, game after game now. We've surrendered the initiative, and once you do that you're in trouble.The season is over for me now. It's just about giving Jürgen a great farewell, taking a break, then focusing on supporting us next season with a fresh slate.