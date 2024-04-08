« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition  (Read 287 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,115
Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« on: April 8, 2024, 11:11:34 pm »
The 2024 Aintree Festival is upon us and starts this coming Thursday, 11th April.  With it, the RAWK Aintree tipping competition returns for its 11th edition.

Can last year's Aintree top tipster Aedge659 claim his 5th career major and also become the first RAWK Tipster to win the Aintree trophy back-to-back, while also becoming the first player to win a single RAWK tipping trophy for the 3rd time?  Lots of records for The Edge to break this week.

Or perhaps OldFordie will follow up on his Cheltenham heroics while in search of the elusive career Grand Slam!

Or will BoRed finally get his hands on the big prize?


***Aside from some Grand National Bonus Points, the rules and scoring run very much in conjunction with the Cheltenham tipping contest with which many of you are now familiar.***

Players, old and new are most welcome.

Pick one horse per race on each of the 3 Race days. Points are accumulated as follows depending on where your selection is placed.

Winner - 15 points
Second - 10 points
Third - 7 points
Fourth - 4 points

Points are only awarded for places conforming to the bookie's industry standard (e.g. 2 places for races with less than 8 runners, 3 places for 8 or more runner races and 4 places for 16+ runner HANDICAP races). I appreciate some bookies pay out on 5,6,7 or even 8 places on certain races but these are purely promotions on behalf of the individual bookies and will NOT apply to this competition.

To avoid any confusion over the above, points will be awarded for the places specified on the results page of the Sporting Life Website  https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results

Bonus points are available as follows.  Please note, that there are now even more bonus points for winners and placed horses at 100/1 and over.

Winner 100/1 and over = 30 Bonus Points
Winner 33/1 and over = 20 bonus points
Winner 16/1 and over =  15 bonus points
Winner 8/1 and over = 5 bonus points

Placed horses 100/1 and over - 15 Bonus Points
Placed horses 33/1 and over - 10 Bonus points
Placed horses between 16/1 and 33/1 - 5 Bonus points

NOTE: A horse cannot gain both win and place bonus points in any one race.

On each day's racing, you must also pick ONE NAP horse. If your NAP selection wins, then you receive double points.  In previous years you simply received a 10-point bonus for picking a NAP winner.  I feel that a double point bonus may encourage people to try and NAP a more risky selection at longer odds and therefore gain more points.  It also gives people further down the leaderboard a chance to move up with a bit more of a risk/reward tactic.

So to clarify, if you picked a 10/1 winner you will get 20 points as standard (15 + 5).  If you made this your NAP of the day you would receive double and get 40 points.  Napping a 33/1 winner would get you 70 Points (15 + 20 x 2). Napping an odds-on favourite gets no odds bonus and you will be awarded the standard 15 points for a winner, then doubled. (15 x 2 = 30). And so on.

If you tipped a 33/1 horse that finishes 2nd you will get 20 points (10+10)

Grand National Bonus

There is also a bonus for picking the big race winner on Saturday. The 'Grand National' Bonus Points - An additional bonus of 10 points is added to your base score for anyone selecting the big race winner. So napping the grand national winner could result in a monster haul of points.

Entries are to be posted in this thread before the first race each day. You can also post your selections for each day the night before or even post all 3 days' selections before Thursday if you so wish.

I will update the leaderboard each evening on this post.

Ties

In the event of the leaders being tied for the lead after the final days of racing.  The overall winner will be determined by the number of winners picked, if still tied then it will go to 2nd places, then 3rd places, and so on until we have a winner.  If the players cannot be split we will have a playoff on the earliest UK meeting on the Monday immediately following the festival.

Non-Runners

Any NRs in your selections will be replaced by the SP Favourite.

If you don't think you've got the time to make any selections on one of the days just post something along the lines of "Fav every race". In the event of JT Favourites, your selection will be deemed as the favorite that is first alphabetically.

**Anyone with edits on their original posts AFTER the start of the FIRST race each day, will void all their selections for that day!!!**

***Any player who neglects to post an entry of some kind for any TWO of the three festival days will be removed completely from the competition.  NO EXCEPTIONS***.

Please feel free to edit your selections right up to the time of the first race or post your whole week's selections in one go. I will also accept late entries on each day for the remaining races that day.

Any questions about the point scoring or selections please feel free to ask in this thread or drop me a PM. 

No real prizes I'm afraid - just the glory of being crowned 'RAWK Aintree Festival Champion Tipster 2024' while also getting your name inscribed on this lovely virtual trophy!


Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #1 on: April 9, 2024, 02:13:41 am »
Count me in please Pete, thanks for running the comp again. looking forward to a few days of top class racing.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,427
  • Scrubbers
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #2 on: April 9, 2024, 10:27:15 am »
Count me in but i will forget at least one day, probably Saturday
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,002
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #3 on: April 9, 2024, 10:44:26 pm »
Coooeeee !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,002
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:53:46 am »
Il Etait Temps
Kargese
Gerri Colombe ( Nap )
Impaire Et Passe
Bennys King
Unexpected Party
Honky Tonk Highway

Allez !





Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Mag Hull

  • Lanca Shire
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 974
  • Celebrating National Shite Day since 1968
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:58:46 am »
And theyre off - will be at Aintree for the 3 days so will be in recovery/penury come Sunday  :wave
Logged
Get your fucking hedge cut!!!!

Offline Andy2508

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 271
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 am »
I'm in Pete. Thanks for running mate  :wave
Logged

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,360
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:16:18 pm »
I was going to say I'll go first as last years winner, but looks like Kesey beat me to it. Anyway, here's mine for the first day. Good luck all :)

13.45 Grey Dawning
14.20 Sir Gino
14.55 Gerri Colombe NAP
15.30 Bob Olinger
16.05 Bennys King
16.40 Heltenham
17.15 Honky Tonk Highway
Logged

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:07:05 pm »
13.45 Ginnys Destiny
14.20 Kargese
14.55 Corbetts Cross
15.30 Impaire et passe (NAP)
16.05 It's on the line
16.40 Whiskeywealth
17.15 Baby kate
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,027
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:29:32 pm »
13.45 Grey Dawning
14.20 Sir Gino
14.55 Gerri Colombe NAP
15.30 Impaire et Passe
16.05 It's On The Line
16.40 Path D'Oroux
17.15 Baby Kate
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:07:17 pm »
My certs for Thursday, good luck all.

1.45pm Ginnys Destiny
2.20pm Sir Gino
2.55pm Gerri Colombe
3.30pm Bob Olinger NAP
4.10 Bennys King,
4.40pm Heltenham
5.15pm Baby Kate
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:09:33 pm »
Day 1

1.45 - Ginny's Destiny
2.20 - Sir Gino (NAP)
2.55 - Corbetts Cross
3.30 - Luccia
4.05 - Time Leader
4.40 - Sans Bruit
5.15 - Diva Luna
Logged

Offline chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,241
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:00:47 pm »
I've been in absolutely dreadful form since Cheltenham, so I am not expecting much from this week but I am here to add to the numbers as per usual.

Good luck everyone

1.45 Grey Dawning (NAP)
2.20 Sir Gino
2.55 Shishkin
3.30 Bob Olinger
4.05 Gaboriot
4.40 Path D'oroux
5.15 Jubilee Alpha
Logged
YNWA - JFT97

Offline Mag Hull

  • Lanca Shire
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 974
  • Celebrating National Shite Day since 1968
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:35:07 pm »
Mug Punter
13.45 Grey Dawning
14.20 Kargese
14.55 Geri Colombe
15.30 Bob Olinger (NAP)
16.05 Romeo Magico
16.40 Path Doroux
17.15 Honkey Tonk Highway


RP Pros
13.45 Il Etait Temps
14.20 Kargese
14.55 Ahoy Senor
15.30 Bob Olinger
16.05 Time Leader (NAP)
16.40 Unexpected Party
17.15 Honky Tonk Highway
Logged
Get your fucking hedge cut!!!!

Offline ACLE

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 936
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:39:41 pm »
13.45 Il Etait Temps
14.20 Sir Gino (NAP)
14.55 Shishkin
15.30 Impaire Et Passe
16.05 Gaboriot
16.40 Black Gerry
17.15 Diva Luna.
Logged
It's not where you've been, it's where we're going.

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED but Justice is getting closer every day.

Offline rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm »

13.45 - Grey Dawning (nap)
14.20 - Sir Gino
14.55 - Gerri Colombe
15.30 - Bob Olinger
16.05 - It's On The Line
16.40 - Dancing On My Own
17.15 - Listentoyourheart
Logged

Offline Xabisfeet

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:49:45 pm »
1.45: Grey Dawning
2.20: Sir Gino (NAP)
2.55: Gerri Colombe
3.30: Impaire Et Passe
4.05: Lieutenant Rocco
4.40: Sans Bruit
5.15: Honky Tonk Highway

Thanks Pete
Logged

Offline legendkiller

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
  • Never get out of bed before noon
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:46:11 am »

13.45 - Il Est Temps
14.20 - Sir Gino
14.55 - Shishkin
15.30 - Bob Olinger(nap)
16.05 - Time leader
16.40 - Whiskeywealth
17.15 - HonkyTonk Highway
Logged
" I asked for a sofa and they bought me a lamp ".

Offline Red Cez

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,201
  • Stop Fucking Moaning!!!!
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:36:14 am »
Thanks for setting this up again. My unlucky in running ones for the notebook:

13.45 - Grey Dawning
14.20 - Kargese (NAP)
14.55 - Gerri Colombe
15.30 - Impaire Et Passe
16.05 - Benny's King
16.40 - Whiskeywealth
17.15 - HonkyTonk Highway
Logged
Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.

Oscar Wilde

Offline stevied

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,551
Re: Aintree 2024 - The RAWK tipping competition - 11th edition
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:34:41 am »
Hi Pete thanks for doing this again

Day 1
1.45 Gray Dawning
2.20 Sir Gino
2.55 Gerri Colombe
3.30 Impaire et Passe NAP
4.05 Romeo Magico
4.40 Heltenham
5.15 Honky Tonk Highway
Logged
i can tip em but cant back em

RAWK Aintree tipping champ 2013
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 