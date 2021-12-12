« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread  (Read 7822 times)

Offline telekon

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #120 on: Today at 03:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:07:01 pm
Klopp will want to win the Europa League just as much as he'll want to win the Premier League

Do you think so, mate? Not saying this is not correct, it's just for me the league is about 5 times more important than the EL.
Offline newterp

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #121 on: Today at 03:37:59 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:21:29 pm
Leaked team

Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Virgil, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Darwin.

That seems ok.
Online King_doggerel

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:48:03 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 03:23:34 pm
Do you think so, mate? Not saying this is not correct, it's just for me the league is about 5 times more important than the EL.

agree. as much as the winning the europa results in jurgen achieving the complete set of trophies, not winning the league will be anticlimactic.

after Sunday's set back i feel we've played our ace card, we need to go as strong as possible in all remaining games.
Online rawcusk8

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:51:54 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:21:29 pm
Leaked team

Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Virgil, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Darwin.
Good team, but would much rather Ibu played the league games.
Offline amir87

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:54:01 pm »
Hopefully Alisson, Jota and Trent on the bench.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:56:32 pm »
elliot and gakpo do have some kind of partnership going on if i recall right?

at least its better than the darwin, salah, diaz which on paper is the strongest but just doesn't click that well on the pitch.

Online Henry Gale

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:59:15 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:21:29 pm
Leaked team

Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Virgil, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Darwin.

Who's leaking teams?  :butt
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:00:44 pm »
Would have liked a stronger attack than that and Harvey in midfield but should be plenty on the bench and it is a 180mins tie. Get these twatted!
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:03:47 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:51:54 pm
Good team, but would much rather Ibu played the league games.
Is that because he's cup-tied?
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:04:34 pm »
Only just noticed that leaked team (which I'm assuming to be real) doesn't have Salah or Diaz. Had expected they would play, bit disappointed really, would have wanted at least one of them starting. Generally quite strong though and bench will have quality to bring on. Even the likes of Bradley can contribute in attack off the bench now.

I think a lot seem to think he was just resting Konate at the weekend but he probably wasn't 100% fit. He might not even do a full game tonight but I'm hoping he can play the next two and then maybe sit on the bench for Atalanta 2: Electric Boogaloo.
Online Redley

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:20:13 pm »
If the team is right, I'd guess its pretty much what we'll see for the rest of the season. We've got too many games in a close proximity to be talking about just playing our strongest team every game, or even every league game.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:20:13 pm
If the team is right, I'd guess its pretty much what we'll see for the rest of the season. We've got too many games in a close proximity to be talking about just playing our strongest team every game, or even every league game.

Every game left in the league requires the strongest team.
Online SamLad

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:59:15 pm
Who's leaking teams?  :butt
and hours before KO?  :)
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Liverpool vs Atalanta pre-game thread
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:24:16 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:21:29 pm
Leaked team

Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Virgil, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Darwin.

4-4-2 diamond...
