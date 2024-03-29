« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
March 29, 2024, 11:57:43 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on March 28, 2024, 05:33:24 pm
This is essential to win as one of the others will lose ground.
best case is absolutely they draw, if we win that'd put us ahead by 2pts (Arse) and 3pts (MC).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
March 29, 2024, 12:42:15 pm
Must win no question about it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
March 29, 2024, 12:43:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on March 29, 2024, 11:57:43 am
best case is absolutely they draw, if we win that'd put us ahead by 2pts (Arse) and 3pts (MC).

No chance that game will be a draw. They rarely do in the prem
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
March 29, 2024, 12:56:56 pm
Presser in halfa..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fn9Ab0ljKFc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fn9Ab0ljKFc</a>
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
March 29, 2024, 02:45:56 pm
Cracker of an OP Zlen ..... Up on the wall on the dressing room.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
March 29, 2024, 02:57:43 pm
Any news on the players theyll be missing on Sunday?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
March 29, 2024, 03:01:09 pm
Quote from: William Regal on March 29, 2024, 11:49:32 am
I really fancy us Sunday, I think this will be the game where we catch them playing out with the press and punish them.

A lot will probably come down to us getting the 1st goal, I always worry about how many chances we miss before getting that 1st goal unless Jota is playing, hopefully this will be a game where we take one of those early chances.

Looking forward to seeing a midfield 3 of Endo-Mac Allister-Szobszlai being energised by our own crowd, and looking forward to seeing Diaz continue his upturn in form.  I can be a bit of a pessimist but I fancy a dominant 4-1 win

Pretty much sums my thoughts up. Thanks William. Gonna need a couple of goals I think 3-1 Reds.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
March 29, 2024, 03:05:22 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March 29, 2024, 02:57:43 pm
Any news on the players theyll be missing on Sunday?

Mitoma, Pedro and Gross I think are all out. Pedro might be on the bench. That's a big chunk of pace and cleverness missing if so.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
March 29, 2024, 03:32:05 pm
Quote from: Dougle on March 29, 2024, 03:05:22 pm
Mitoma, Pedro and Gross I think are all out. Pedro might be on the bench. That's a big chunk of pace and cleverness missing if so.
https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

doesn't mention Gross?  March and Mitoma are out. Millie is out.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
March 29, 2024, 04:09:19 pm
Quote from: Dougle on March 29, 2024, 03:05:22 pm
Mitoma, Pedro and Gross I think are all out. Pedro might be on the bench. That's a big chunk of pace and cleverness missing if so.

Mitoma being out is nice, would have been a big test for Bradley so I suppose their man to watch out for now is Adingra. Not worried about Gross if Endo and Mac Allister are on it because in that case we'll win the midfield battle. I'd start Szoboszlai and have Elliott off the bench for a little something different if needed.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
March 29, 2024, 09:09:02 pm
why do ppl think Gross won't be playing?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
March 29, 2024, 10:33:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on March 29, 2024, 09:09:02 pm
why do ppl think Gross won't be playing?

Because he is gross. However Dunk is a slam dunk to play.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
March 29, 2024, 10:43:09 pm
Would Gross and Neto be the ultimate moneyball signings?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Yesterday at 01:01:47 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on March 28, 2024, 05:33:24 pm
This is essential to win as one of the others will lose ground.

Unless we get 4 points clear. They are pretty much all must win games.
And even if we do go four points up, we probably can't afford to lose one.

I guess at three points clear , we can 'afford' a draw.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Yesterday at 01:03:05 pm
best case is neither of them get 3 points. both are way too close for comfort.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Yesterday at 02:59:54 pm
Confirmation by De Zerbi that Milner, Pedro, Enciso and Gilmour are all out of tomorrow's game. That's in addition to March and Mitoma being out injured as well.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Yesterday at 07:07:23 pm
Three top teams all have to play, Brighton, Villa and Spurs.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Yesterday at 08:29:02 pm
Great OP Zlen.
Excited for this game
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Yesterday at 09:52:16 pm
Come on the mighty red men.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Yesterday at 10:00:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:03:05 pm
best case is neither of them get 3 points. both are way too close for comfort.

I'd prefer if Arsenal won. They won't last the distance and we'll overtake them. Best to leave City behind by 4 if we win tomorrow.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Yesterday at 10:23:56 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 02:59:54 pm
Confirmation by De Zerbi that Milner, Pedro, Enciso and Gilmour are all out of tomorrow's game. That's in addition to March and Mitoma being out injured as well.
Cant complain at that. Enciso has missed most of the season hasnt he. Thought he looked as though he had potential last season
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Yesterday at 11:11:22 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 02:59:54 pm
Confirmation by De Zerbi that Milner, Pedro, Enciso and Gilmour are all out of tomorrow's game. That's in addition to March and Mitoma being out injured as well.
That's fortunate, about time we had some nice luck like that
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Today at 07:34:15 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 02:59:54 pm
Confirmation by De Zerbi that Milner, Pedro, Enciso and Gilmour are all out of tomorrow's game. That's in addition to March and Mitoma being out injured as well.

Might be a figment of my imagination, but I feel like March always has a cracker against us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Today at 08:14:48 am
Finally... Liverpool are playing today
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Today at 09:04:39 am
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 10:00:27 pm
I'd prefer if Arsenal won. They won't last the distance and we'll overtake them. Best to leave City behind by 4 if we win tomorrow.

I'm not sure I can get on board with this view.ive heard it a lot.i think if Arsenal win their confidence will be through the roof and it'll give them such a boost .I really a draw suits.just win our game then we can let the footballing gods decide.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Today at 09:09:31 am
Quote from: William Regal on March 29, 2024, 11:49:32 am
I really fancy us Sunday, I think this will be the game where we catch them playing out with the press and punish them.

A lot will probably come down to us getting the 1st goal, I always worry about how many chances we miss before getting that 1st goal unless Jota is playing, hopefully this will be a game where we take one of those early chances.

Looking forward to seeing a midfield 3 of Endo-Mac Allister-Szobszlai being energised by our own crowd, and looking forward to seeing Diaz continue his upturn in form.  I can be a bit of a pessimist but I fancy a dominant 4-1 win

And then the 2nd and the 3rd. We've thrown leads away last couple of years against these giving stupid goals away.

Just get the 3 points any way and shake off the usual post-international rust and on to the next one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Today at 09:36:53 am
Quote from: Roady on Today at 09:04:39 am
I'm not sure I can get on board with this view.ive heard it a lot.i think if Arsenal win their confidence will be through the roof and it'll give them such a boost .I really a draw suits.just win our game then we can let the footballing gods decide.

Yep, I know why people say it but it presupposes that Arsenal will then fall apart based on previous seasons. Could happen but people said the same about us till we proved otherwise.  A draw means both sides drop 2 pts which is obviously a better outcome.

Got to win ours first or its academic.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Today at 09:44:24 am
If we hump them in the pooper today does that stop the stupid Zebra chat?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Today at 10:06:31 am
Hopefully the lads are well up for this as always think Brighton are a dangerous side but the race is getting tight now, every win is essential. We should be pretty fresh after the international break considering we usually play two games every week so let's don't hold anything back. Plus fancy winning pretty much all their games from here on so we match their results and the title is ours.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Today at 10:17:26 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:44:24 am
If we hump them in the pooper today does that stop the stupid Zebra chat?

Why would it? Hes just about to deliver the 2 highest finishes in brightons entire history and hes done it while playing expansive, attractive football whilst in the process of selling all their star players and this season in the middle of an injury crisis that has basically seen him go without the majority of his key players for most of the season.

 I dont see us humping them with a very strong 11 at home in a title run in affecting De Zerbi's stock too much for anyone with a football brain, applying the correct context of his huge negative budget and injury crisis, unless they are just trying to purposely to go out of their way to discredit him in a blinkered fashion.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Today at 11:06:17 am
 :wave  :wave Happy Jimmy Case Day everybody.  :wave :wave



Starting to feel like these'uns are becoming a bit of a Bogie team to us, hope we can just bury them.

Would love a nice easy win today but will take anything, anything!



YNWA  :scarf :scarf :scarf

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Today at 11:11:39 am
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 11:06:17 am
:wave  :wave Happy Jimmy Case Day everybody.  :wave :wave



Starting to feel like these'uns are becoming a bit of a Bogie team to us, hope we can just bury them.

Would love a nice easy win today but will take anything, anything!



YNWA  :scarf :scarf :scarf

Game raisers. 
Never forget their spineless performance that kept Everton up.
Sacking result that.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Today at 11:18:35 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 02:59:54 pm
Confirmation by De Zerbi that Milner, Pedro, Enciso and Gilmour are all out of tomorrow's game. That's in addition to March and Mitoma being out injured as well.

There big losses
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, 31st March 2024, 14:00
Today at 11:31:06 am
Thanks for the OP Zlen :)

Feels so huge this game, with the Man City-Arsenal straight after. Goes without saying, any type of will do but it would be a great boost if we'd comfortably get this one done, given we have games every few days and, as you say, we've struggled recently against Brighton.
