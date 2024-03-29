If we hump them in the pooper today does that stop the stupid Zebra chat?



Why would it? Hes just about to deliver the 2 highest finishes in brightons entire history and hes done it while playing expansive, attractive football whilst in the process of selling all their star players and this season in the middle of an injury crisis that has basically seen him go without the majority of his key players for most of the season.I dont see us humping them with a very strong 11 at home in a title run in affecting De Zerbi's stock too much for anyone with a football brain, applying the correct context of his huge negative budget and injury crisis, unless they are just trying to purposely to go out of their way to discredit him in a blinkered fashion.