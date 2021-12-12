« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Money money money  (Read 1166 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,969
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Money money money
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:55:59 pm »
Some of the most impoverished people I've met have been rich, and some of the richest I've known have been skint.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline fridgepants

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Money money money
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:43:06 am »
We are hoping to buy our first home this year after assuming it wouldn't be an option, and what I've found from researching the whole process is how differently people see it to me. I want to have stability, not have a landlord put up the rent or sell up from under us, the knowledge we'll still be living there this time next year, the ability to not have fucking magnolia walls; I've had 13 addresses since leaving home and I really don't want to keep collecting them. We're looking at places that are about big enough suit our needs, even if in theory we could ask the bank to lend us more money to get somewhere bigger or fancier and spend less each month on actually living our lives- if leasehold wasn't a thing we'd be buying a flat. We're not going to inherit anything and we want to be able to retire someday without having to pay private rents, it gives us a bit more control over that.

Others see it purely in terms of investment, building equity, the home as merely a vehicle for the property ladder, complaining that any house that doesn't have offstreet parking or multiple toilets is terrible because it doesn't hold value, or saying that you'd be better off renting and putting your deposit money into investments in order to build wealth. Start with a flat then rent it out after a couple of years to build a portfolio. Dreams of winning the lottery and using it to buy HMOs when you could be booking a cruise instead. That kind of thinking is quite alien to me, which is probably why I'm not rich.

If I'd won a million quid on a scratchcard when I was 20 I would have spent it all within a year. I remember getting my student loan for the first time and thinking 'this is more money than I've ever seen in my LIFE, it will never run out' and then going straight through it. Imagine that but with more access to expensive ways to waste it.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,613
Re: Money money money
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:55:03 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 04:23:16 pm
New Jersey ticket holder wins $1.13bn Mega Millions jackpot

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/27/mega-millions-jackpot-winner

I wouldn't have any idea what to do with that much money

I'd offer Jurgen $300m to change his mind.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline fridgepants

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Money money money
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:00:55 am »
Lottery winnings are taxed in the US, though, best to budget for $250m instead.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Money money money
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:23:17 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:55:03 am
I'd offer Jurgen $300m to change his mind.

I was going to say sign Mbappe, but thats a much better idea
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,417
Re: Money money money
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:31:27 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Today at 11:00:55 am
Lottery winnings are taxed in the US, though, best to budget for $250m instead.

I'd leave the country and buy a Visa/citizenship somewhere else with no extradition before the filing deadline.  :P
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,417
Re: Money money money
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:41:15 pm »
It'd be great to be uber wealthy (billionaire) I think. No more chores, no worry about pension plans and house prices, jobs or any of the general mundane shite of adult life, you'd have personal chefs, chauffers, would be eating in the best restaurants all week, going where you want whenever you want, answering to nobody, you could have homes in lots of countries and just travel about setting up businesses and charities to keep busy. Buy an island to hide out in during pandemics. You'd never be bored by the mundanity of "normal" life. It's a different world. It would be fun. But I'd probably end up dead after a couple of years. What a great couple of years it would be though.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:42:48 pm by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,105
Re: Money money money
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 04:23:16 pm
New Jersey ticket holder wins $1.13bn Mega Millions jackpot
I wouldn't have any idea what to do with that much money
I'm disappointed mate, with a user name like yours you should know exactly how to spend it :)
Logged

Offline fridgepants

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Money money money
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:41:15 pm
It'd be great to be uber wealthy (billionaire) I think. No more chores, no worry about pension plans and house prices, jobs or any of the general mundane shite of adult life, you'd have personal chefs, chauffers, would be eating in the best restaurants all week, going where you want whenever you want, answering to nobody, you could have homes in lots of countries and just travel about setting up businesses and charities to keep busy. Buy an island to hide out in during pandemics. You'd never be bored by the mundanity of "normal" life. It's a different world. It would be fun. But I'd probably end up dead after a couple of years. What a great couple of years it would be though.

I remember following the discussion on the Henderson transfer "thing" elsewhere and people saying that we'd all do the same to build 'generational wealth'. Which I think is a bullshit argument on many levels, but not least that someone earning the wage of a top-level professional athlete is already bringing in enough money that their children shouldn't have to lift a finger unless something's gone very wrong.

However, someone did make a point that I've thought about since - that the lifestyle you have when very wealthy is expensive to maintain, filled with depreciating assets, and to an extent you're covering wages for other people if not just providing for your own family. I'm sure most of us could deign to go back to scrubbing our own toilets once again if we have to in that position, but it made me think about how theoretically quickly you could burn through more money than 99% of people will ever see. Read an article a few years ago that (pre-cancellation) Johnny Depp had to make something like £60m a year just to be able to afford to maintain his lifestyle, which was why he ended up doing endless shitty films.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,537
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Money money money
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:19:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:06:54 pm
I'm disappointed mate, with a user name like yours you should know exactly how to spend it :)
Probably one of those nick names thats either ironic or means nothing. Like Little John or Mads Mikkelson.

Little John was massive and Mads Dads names Henning so fuck knows why everyone thinks hes Mikkels lad?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,340
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Money money money
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:19:46 pm
Probably one of those nick names thats either ironic or means nothing. Like Little John or Mads Mikkelson.

Little John was massive and Mads Dads names Henning so fuck knows why everyone thinks hes Mikkels lad?

Less talk. More hilarious #SAUSAGES pictures featuring Coote and Tierney with Webb Hovering around in the background please.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,417
Re: Money money money
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:32:41 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Today at 02:15:06 pm
I remember following the discussion on the Henderson transfer "thing" elsewhere and people saying that we'd all do the same to build 'generational wealth'. Which I think is a bullshit argument on many levels, but not least that someone earning the wage of a top-level professional athlete is already bringing in enough money that their children shouldn't have to lift a finger unless something's gone very wrong.

However, someone did make a point that I've thought about since - that the lifestyle you have when very wealthy is expensive to maintain, filled with depreciating assets, and to an extent you're covering wages for other people if not just providing for your own family. I'm sure most of us could deign to go back to scrubbing our own toilets once again if we have to in that position, but it made me think about how theoretically quickly you could burn through more money than 99% of people will ever see. Read an article a few years ago that (pre-cancellation) Johnny Depp had to make something like £60m a year just to be able to afford to maintain his lifestyle, which was why he ended up doing endless shitty films.

Yeah I remember reading about that.

But the choices. It would, or could, be the ultimate freedom if you used it well, just not like Johnny Depp.  What was he doing with c.£160k per day? :D

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline fridgepants

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Money money money
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:36:58 pm »
From what I remember, he bought a massive yacht which was stupidly expensive to run. Note to self: when rich, hire your yachts as and when you need them, do NOT buy one.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,537
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Money money money
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:22:10 pm
Less talk. More hilarious #SAUSAGES pictures featuring Coote and Tierney with Webb Hovering around in the background please.
mufc-strip-club" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
Re: Money money money
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:57:59 pm »
I once worked for a charity who's doors almost closed until they got left £2m in some randomer's will, he had seen an advert on TV for the charity and it always stuck with him.

You'd be amazed at how many of the smaller charities survive on bequests. I'm sure there are some made to get around inheritance taxes but even so, a lot people wealthy people will wait until after their last breath to make an impactful donation. Maybe trying to correct for past sins, in the hope that someone looks the other way at the pearly gates.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,265
Re: Money money money
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:58:32 pm »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 