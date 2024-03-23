« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)  (Read 767 times)

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« on: March 23, 2024, 10:35:13 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yAN5uspO_hk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yAN5uspO_hk</a>


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2788316/






1 episode in and I'm hooked. Have you watched it?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #1 on: March 23, 2024, 10:50:16 am »
Excellent so far. The best explanation I've seen of how it's an improvement on the 1980 series is that it gets the protagonist right. Blackthorne is the POV character. But Toranaga is the protagonist, the central character around whom the whole story revolves.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,110
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #2 on: March 23, 2024, 11:03:32 am »
Quote from: Sangria on March 23, 2024, 10:50:16 am
Excellent so far. The best explanation I've seen of how it's an improvement on the 1980 series is that it gets the protagonist right. Blackthorne is the POV character. But Toranaga is the protagonist, the central character around whom the whole story revolves.

I've said this in the TV thread, but feel like I need some validation.
I think they've got everything spot on. Except Blackthorne. He's just an idiot.
It's still great, but it could have been really great.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,823
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #3 on: March 23, 2024, 08:25:05 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 23, 2024, 11:03:32 am
I've said this in the TV thread, but feel like I need some validation.
I think they've got everything spot on. Except Blackthorne. He's just an idiot.
It's still great, but it could have been really great.


Validated there, and here...

Blackthorne in the tv series isn't much like the character in the book...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #4 on: March 28, 2024, 12:37:11 am »
The Fly, a story by George Langelaan. From wiki:
"The film tells the story of a scientist who is transformed into a grotesque humanfly hybrid after a common house fly enters unseen into a molecular transporter with which he is experimenting, resulting in his atoms being combined with those of the insect."
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,823
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #5 on: March 30, 2024, 05:12:44 pm »
The tea house scene...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #6 on: March 30, 2024, 06:11:29 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on March 30, 2024, 05:12:44 pm
The tea house scene...

The negotiation too. I could watch Fuji forever.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,118
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #7 on: March 30, 2024, 07:00:52 pm »
Agreed loving the show except Blackthorne.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,823
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #8 on: March 30, 2024, 07:15:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 30, 2024, 07:00:52 pm
Agreed loving the show except Blackthorne.

Pretty much where I am as well; some of the other parts of the show that vary a bit from the book are really well done.

Blackthorne being a sort of slapstick, gag-reel boy does not work at all...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,118
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #9 on: March 30, 2024, 08:29:03 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on March 30, 2024, 07:15:44 pm
Blackthorne being a sort of slapstick, gag-reel boy does not work at all...
Agreed. The actor himself just doesn't cut it for me. The character himself is least interesting in it.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,110
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #10 on: March 30, 2024, 10:09:47 pm »
Hes getting a little less blundering as it goes on and he becomes more impressed by Japan. But he still has a natural resting face of utter bemusement.
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
    • X-Realms
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #11 on: March 31, 2024, 07:40:42 am »
Been really really into this but was unable to watch the latest episode (#6) as Im currently vacationing on an island nation that apparently has no access Disney+

Can anyone recommend a free and easy to use VPN?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #12 on: March 31, 2024, 08:21:29 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on March 31, 2024, 07:40:42 am
Been really really into this but was unable to watch the latest episode (#6) as Im currently vacationing on an island nation that apparently has no access Disney+

Can anyone recommend a free and easy to use VPN?

As long as you're not too far out in the sticks, you should be find a pub somewhere in Britain that shows it.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #13 on: April 1, 2024, 02:31:44 pm »
Loving this. Difficult to follow names due to unfamiliarity but it's really intriguing. Plus the translator girl is bloody beautiful.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,760
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #14 on: April 1, 2024, 05:26:33 pm »
nahh I like Blackthorne in this

Actor is channeling Tom Hardy bigtime tho
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #15 on: April 1, 2024, 05:35:42 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on March 31, 2024, 07:40:42 am
Been really really into this but was unable to watch the latest episode (#6) as Im currently vacationing on an island nation that apparently has no access Disney+

Can anyone recommend a free and easy to use VPN?
This works without a need for a vpn.

https://fmoviesto.cc/watch-tv/shogun-2024-full-106618.10381333
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #16 on: April 1, 2024, 05:36:28 pm »
I see this is still very good. I'm waiting to dl the full season.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #17 on: April 1, 2024, 08:49:43 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April  1, 2024, 05:26:33 pm
nahh I like Blackthorne in this

Actor is channeling Tom Hardy bigtime tho

I like him too. Was worried about white washing but he's made to look a bit daft most of the time. Plus he is based on a real historical figure.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,422
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #18 on: April 1, 2024, 08:52:07 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on April  1, 2024, 08:49:43 pm
I like him too. Was worried about white washing but he's made to look a bit daft most of the time. Plus he is based on a real historical figure.
what were you worried about?
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,110
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #19 on: April 1, 2024, 08:55:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on April  1, 2024, 08:52:07 pm
what were you worried about?

Tom Cruise
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,823
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #20 on: April 1, 2024, 08:57:14 pm »
Bleach
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #21 on: April 1, 2024, 09:27:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on April  1, 2024, 08:52:07 pm
what were you worried about?

That everything he did would be heroic. Perhaps I meant white saviour. So yeah..tom.cruise
« Last Edit: April 1, 2024, 09:29:16 pm by RedDeadRejection »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,422
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #22 on: April 1, 2024, 11:12:42 pm »
It's a series about a book. About an English man in Japan. And people were concerned about his whiteness? ;D
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,823
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #23 on: April 1, 2024, 11:17:58 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on April  1, 2024, 11:12:42 pm
It's a series about a book. About an English man in Japan. And people were concerned about his whiteness? ;D

In the 1600s, when it was fairly difficult to, you know, get there and all...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,422
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #24 on: April 1, 2024, 11:29:36 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on April  1, 2024, 11:17:58 pm
In the 1600s, when it was fairly difficult to, you know, get there and all...
well yeah, that's the point of the story, right? not entirely sure I'm following what you mean, or what the ... signifies?

the author's a brit, who was held as a prisoner of war by the japanese. would be a bit odd/sort of negate the whole story to remove the angle of the foreigner in japan

just realised Clavell wrote the screenplay and directed To sir with love - been on my watchlist for ever
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #25 on: April 1, 2024, 11:50:48 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on April  1, 2024, 11:12:42 pm
It's a series about a book. About an English man in Japan. And people were concerned about his whiteness? ;D

Its fine to disagree with the point. I honestly thought the white saviour trope could undermine the quality. It hasn't. Book of not this happens all the time with material. Thankfully the makers have a lot of respect for the culture and the book.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:12:48 am by RedDeadRejection »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 12:11:33 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on April  1, 2024, 08:49:43 pm
I like him too. Was worried about white washing but he's made to look a bit daft most of the time. Plus he is based on a real historical figure.

Yeah they do well to show that

1) His ignorances is completely wrong and he has come into a land which, in many ways, is significantly more advanced than Europe except maybe in weapons

and

2) He is mostly a pawn for the political intrigue happening for the Regents and those just beneath it

It may shift somewhat, I have only watched 2 episodes so far, but so far he is a fool and just being used for the more important peoples machinations
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,422
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 12:20:05 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on April  1, 2024, 11:50:48 pm
Its fine to disagree with the point. I honestly thought the white saviour trope could undermine the quality. It hasn't. Book of not this happens all the time with material. Thankfully the makers have a lot of respect for the culture and the book.
I initially missed your follow-up post where you clarified that you meant white saviour, as opposed to white wash, so it turns out I wasn't disagreeing with your actual point!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 05:34:40 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on April  1, 2024, 11:50:48 pm
Its fine to disagree with the point. I honestly thought the white saviour trope could undermine the quality. It hasn't. Book of not this happens all the time with material. Thankfully the makers have a lot of respect for the culture and the book.

The implication is that the original show runners could have been leaning in that direction, but with the change of show runner, the emphasis has changed, with an effort to fill the writing room with female Japanese-Americans. Plus Sanada is a Tokugawa Ieyasu and Sengoku Jidai fanboy, and he's been giving his input as well.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:15:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:20:05 am
I initially missed your follow-up post where you clarified that you meant white saviour, as opposed to white wash, so it turns out I wasn't disagreeing with your actual point!

Yeah I understand. My fault.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,422
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:30:40 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 04:15:09 pm
Yeah I understand. My fault.
no it was mine mate, you'd already clarified and I'd not read all the replies
Logged

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:06:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 30, 2024, 07:00:52 pm
Agreed loving the show except Blackthorne.

Same. Only started it but binged. Accent alone boils my piss
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 07:06:57 pm
Same. Only started it but binged. Accent alone boils my piss

What's wrong with his accent?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,823
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:17:50 pm
What's wrong with his accent?

Totally ウール (Ūru)...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,110
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:38:24 pm »
Just realised this is the guy from Twilight Samurai. Excellent Samurai film if you want more Samurai action. And Im guessing most have seen it, but Blue Eyed Samurai on Netflix was brilliant from earlier this year.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,384
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:38:53 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on April  1, 2024, 02:31:44 pm
Loving this. Difficult to follow names due to unfamiliarity but it's really intriguing. Plus the translator girl is bloody beautiful.

She, Anna Sawai is going to be a big star after this, she's fantastic.

I can see her getting Hollywood movie offers.

I think this is really excellent tv, I've bombed through the first 7 episodes in three days.

I'm struck by the similarities between Toranaga and Julius Caesar, great generals and incredibly cunning. You think you've got him trapped and wham he flips the whole situation around and delivers an amazing victory seemingly out of nowhere.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:44:42 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:38:53 pm
She, Anna Sawai is going to be a big star after this, she's fantastic.

I can see her getting Hollywood movie offers.

I think this is really excellent tv, I've bombed through the first 7 episodes in three days.

I'm struck by the similarities between Toranaga and Julius Caesar, great generals and incredibly cunning. You think you've got him trapped and wham he flips the whole situation around and delivers an amazing victory seemingly out of nowhere.

She was in the recent Godzilla series, Monarch Legacy of monsters. Shes a stunner. After that I would have thought she was American but I see she was born in New Zealand, raised in Japan and used to be in a girl group there.
Logged

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shogun (TV Mini Series 2024)
« Reply #37 on: Today at 05:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:17:50 pm
What's wrong with his accent?

Its like a fake, forced southern accent but maybe its more to do with the time set? Cosmo was born in the States but lived in Devon most his life, Im sure thats not his own accent/way of talking.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 