Loving this. Difficult to follow names due to unfamiliarity but it's really intriguing. Plus the translator girl is bloody beautiful.
She, Anna Sawai is going to be a big star after this, she's fantastic.
I can see her getting Hollywood movie offers.
I think this is really excellent tv, I've bombed through the first 7 episodes in three days.
I'm struck by the similarities between Toranaga and Julius Caesar, great generals and incredibly cunning. You think you've got him trapped and wham he flips the whole situation around and delivers an amazing victory seemingly out of nowhere.