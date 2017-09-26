« previous next »
Author Topic: Atalanta away selling details  (Read 521 times)

Atalanta away selling details
« on: Today at 02:48:09 pm »
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE AWAY FIXTURE against Atalanta to be played at Stadio Di Bergamo on Thursday April 18, 2024. Kick-off is at 21.00hrs, local time.

The club has received an allocation of 750 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

TICKET PRICES: £23.07

TICKET COLLECTION

Liverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.

SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND ATTENDING THE GAME.

Due to Italian law, the FULL NAME, DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH of each supporter ATTENDING the GAME MUST BE PRINTED ON their TICKET.

SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET BOOKING CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S).

 First name
 Surname
 Gender
 Address
 Date of birth
 Country of birth  please note that those born in Italy MUST provide their city of birth
 Passport or National Identity Number
 Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters)
 Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters)
 Outbound travel date
 Method of travel into Bergamo: plane/car/coach/train
 Estimated time of arrival into Bergamo
 Accommodation details
 Return travel date

As the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Bergamo, we cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.

To re-emphasise:

 When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game MUST be provided on the online form FOR THE TICKET THAT THEY, AND ONLY THEY WILL BE COLLECTING.

ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS

 Before completing your booking:

o Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket in your booking.

o Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a different name.

CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR BOOKING.

If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.

LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are provided at the time of booking.

TICKET SALE DETAILS:

Tickets will be available online and you may have to queue at times.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official members who purchased the following UEFA Champions League and Europa League away fixtures during the 2023-24, 2022-23, 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18 seasons (As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, tickets purchased during season 2021-22 are not used as credits):

Sparta Prague (07.03.24)
Union SG (14.12.23)
Toulouse (09.11.23)
Lask (21.09.23)
Real Madrid (15.03.23)
AFC Ajax (26.10.22)
Rangers (12.10.22)
SSC Napoli (07.09.22)
Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)
 FC Salzburg (10.12.19)
 KRC Genk (23.10.19)
 SSC Napoli (17.09.19)
 Barcelona (01.05.19)
 Porto (17.04.19)
 Bayern Munich (13.03.19)
 PSG (28.11.18)
 Red Star Belgrade (06.11.18)
 SSC Napoli (03.10.18)
 Roma (02.05.18)
 Manchester City (10.04.18)
 Porto (14.02.18)
 Seville (21.11.17)
 Maribor (17.10.17)
 Spartak Moscow (26.09.17)

First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members who recorded ALL of the above away fixtures.

Time of sale: from 8.15am on Monday March 25 until 7.30am on Wednesday March 27.

First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members who recorded 23 of the above away fixtures.

Time of sale: from 8.15am on Wednesday March 27.

Second sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability.

IF tickets remain following the above sales, a further sale date will be announced here.

DISABLED SUPPORTERS:

Ambulant Disabled Supporters

Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.

Supporters who require a Wheelchair Bay We have received an allocation of 8 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Supporters who require a wheelchair bay should disability@liverpoolfc.com marking the subject field as Atalanta Away, no later than 12pm on Monday March 25, to register their interest.

Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of games.

HOSPITALITY MEMBERS

Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

TICKET COLLECTION PROCESS

Full ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.

We can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point:

 It will open on the evening of Wednesday April 17 and throughout the day on match day. Opening times will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.

ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.

IF the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Stadium Access:

Photo ID will be requested at the stadium and/or turnstiles and checked against the name and date and place of birth on the ticket.

You will be refused entry if:

➢ The name on the ticket does not match the photo ID.
➢ An attempt has been made to remove or change the name on the ticket.

Match Credits: Tickets purchased during this seasons competition
will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2023/24 and for future seasons.

We would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Bergamo will be provided here in the lead-up to the game.

We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.

The information provided is in conjunction with Italian authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/atalanta-v-liverpool-europa-league-away-ticket-details
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:36:56 pm »
This is disgraceful - now is when the numbers need to be declared, How Many on 24/24 - How many 23/24 and How many 22/24 etc.

We know there were at least 850 that were 21/23 last round - How many have the Hospitality' section taken its contractual I get it but we should be made aware of the figures!.
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 03:36:56 pm
This is disgraceful - now is when the numbers need to be declared, How Many on 24/24 - How many 23/24 and How many 22/24 etc.

We know there were at least 850 that were 21/23 last round - How many have the Hospitality' section taken its contractual I get it but we should be made aware of the figures!.

You're asking for transparency from the ticket office?

That will never happen in our lifetime mate

Think it was more like 7-750 21/23 for Prague. We got 2 and we were 20/23
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 04:03:50 pm
You're asking for transparency from the ticket office?

That will never happen in our lifetime mate

Think it was more like 7-750 21/23 for Prague. We got 2 and we were 20/23

Transparency from the Liverpool Tout Office yeah right  :butt

Prague 988 plus Maribor 652 you need 24 from 24 games  :no

Someone has taken a few tickets and wonder who that is?
"The people who come to watch us play, who love the team and regard it as part of their lives, would never appreciate Liverpool having a huge balance in the bank. They want every asset we possess to be wearing a red shirt."

Football is like a piano. You need eight people to carry it, and three people to play the damn thing!

Football is like a piano. You need eight people to carry it, and three people to play the damn thing!

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:21:46 pm »
Yeah numbers dont add up. More and more asked of fans in terms of collections etc but never any transparency in return.

Its obvious whats gone on here. If wed ended up playing Qarabag they wouldnt be taking these out
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:44:31 pm »
Quote from: PJJ on Today at 04:21:46 pm
Yeah numbers dont add up. More and more asked of fans in terms of collections etc but never any transparency in return.

Its obvious whats gone on here. If wed ended up playing Qarabag they wouldnt be taking these out
Oh its blatantly obvious to anyone with even an ounce of knowledge whats happened here.

Imagine qualifying and attending the last 23 euro aways, all the way back to Maribor back in 2017 with an allocation of 642. Fast forward 7 years and another euro away with a 750 allocation and you are not guaranteed a ticket? Its dodgy as fuck, and plain for everyone to see.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:51:22 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 04:44:31 pm
Oh its blatantly obvious to anyone with even an ounce of knowledge whats happened here.

Imagine qualifying and attending the last 23 euro aways, all the way back to Maribor back in 2017 with an allocation of 642. Fast forward 7 years and another euro away with a 750 allocation and you are not guaranteed a ticket? Its dodgy as fuck, and plain for everyone to see.

As ever mate totally spot on, which is why our club, unlike many others, will never on a million years be transparent and release the numbers of people that are at what credit level.

As then it will be plain for all to see what's going on

Perhaps everyone on here will now realise what's happening
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:14:07 pm »
24/24 is tough reading but some have done it so good on them - ynwa !
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:19:56 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 04:44:31 pm

Imagine qualifying and attending the last 23 euro aways, all the way back to Maribor back in 2017 with an allocation of 642. Fast forward 7 years and another euro away with a 750 allocation and you are not guaranteed a ticket? Its dodgy as fuck, and plain for everyone to see.

In the 642 allocation for Maribor they probably had at least 100 of these for internal/hospitality allocation - I was not expecting to be in 1st sale for 22/24 but at least a fair crack 50/50 of getting one in 2nd sale fuming!!!
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:20:52 pm »
Any chance of going 22/24?
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:00:28 pm »
The thing is this for me, Everybody knows and to some extent accepts, but doesn't necessarily have to agree with, that the club has corporate, hospitality and sponsorship responsibilities that they have to satisfy for these fixtures

All the average fans who aren't fortunate enough to be in this bracket would ask is for the club to be open about this fact in in sales notices, rather than leaving fans hanging and in some cases out of pocket as they've booked expecting to be guaranteed on the basis of an expected allocation, which is why there is the perfectly justified large amount of anger and frustration in and around these sales.

Just say that X% of the general allocation will be reserved for these purposes and if any of this allocation is not taken up they will be returned to the general allocation for following sales, it may not me palatable but everybody knows it happens so state it.

As I've said many times before, the chances of that level of transparency, together with the publication of the number of fans in each bracket, are absolutely zero, and why there will be the justified anger every single time, and absolutely no acknowledgement of it from the club
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 06:00:28 pm
The thing is this for me, Everybody knows and to some extent accepts, but doesn't necessarily have to agree with, that the club has corporate, hospitality and sponsorship responsibilities that they have to satisfy for these fixtures

All the average fans who aren't fortunate enough to be in this bracket would ask is for the club to be open about this fact in in sales notices, rather than leaving fans hanging and in some cases out of pocket as they've booked expecting to be guaranteed on the basis of an expected allocation, which is why there is the perfectly justified large amount of anger and frustration in and around these sales.

Just say that X% of the general allocation will be reserved for these purposes and if any of this allocation is not taken up they will be returned to the general allocation for following sales, it may not me palatable but everybody knows it happens so state it.

As I've said many times before, the chances of that level of transparency, together with the publication of the number of fans in each bracket, are absolutely zero, and why there will be the justified anger every single time, and absolutely no acknowledgement of it from the club

I think part of the challenge might be that its not a % for hospitality. Daindan said in the other thread that 100 that were previously in a ballot went into the guaranteed pot. If its a hard number in the guaranteed pot then the % changes for each game. To the point where if its a small enough allocation itll be 100% of the allocation.
Long live the King

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:37:23 pm »
2nd sale again...talked to soon in the Sparta thread :lmao thought 23 would have done it. Less worried about this one though than USG/Sparta, think most if not all on 23 will get sorted. Might even go 22 on returns
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:49:07 pm »
This season has shafted us with the low allocations
Down to 20/24 now
Roll on semi & cl next year
Anyone with 22-24 credits has done well!
