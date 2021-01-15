However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
67 We are working hard on our touch count around the defence/midfield at the moment. No new chances, apparently that's stopped now Tepid is no longer commentating.
you can't draw a blank Jill, in a game with 7 goals surely ☹️
Looks like I will have too.
thought that was the moment there!
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Musialowski is on for this debut, he replaces Clark.
Reunion with Xabi in this competition looking increasingly unlikely.
opens it nicely for us though
Theyve got one back
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.66]