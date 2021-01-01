If it helps Liverpool win and its within the rules I'm struggling to feel the outrage?



The article says 'the integrity of football is at stake' - feels like it was written in 1970. The integrity of football is an oxymoron.. the sport makes it's own rules (they literally human traffic for money and call it the transfer system) and lets countries buy and fund teams



It's fine to bemoan or not like the capitalist elements of football.. but by the same token we all wanted us to close the commercial gap United opened in the 80s/90s and compete from then onwards - its hard to get a little bit pregnant!

People say things like 'I'd rather watch us in division 2 than X' and I'm sure there are some cases where that's true (autocratic state ownership for me) .. but in general LFC is only LFC because the club wins .. there are plenty of historically important clubs that never do and they're not having million person bus parades or selling out stadiums in Asia etc ... so we're always treading the line between being competitive and doing the right thing

It's just tough to see us having a feeder club as a bridge too far?!



I've been reading this thread on the way home and this first line of your post really bothers me. Taking the money side of this out for one minute and consider the fans of this other club, you know people like you and me. Your attitude is basically Liverpool should take this other club over, exploit what we can (while staying within the the wholly inadequate rules which already do nothing to protect other clubs in these situations) say nothing of their supporters; who are ordinary people with a passion for their club and the community that this club fits inside. Can we just take the data aspect out of this and consider the ramifications of walking into another country and tampering with other people's passion? It is such a cold and analytical way of looking at things. Do you have any affinity for fellow football fans in another country, who will get no say?As for catching up with United in pure money terms, that has never been that important to me. I should also say as well that as a club we have had many a poor spell throughout the years, there was a time when we were in the second division. We still survived though, despite hard times as clubs do. It doesn't have to be like this, and even if you consider there is no other choice there is always something else. It's just a harder path and perhaps takes a different direction from FSG.