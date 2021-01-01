« previous next »
Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
Liverpool v Sparta Praha
Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
Anfield

Referee: Artur Dias POR
Assistant referees: Paulo Soares POR, Pedro Ribeiro POR
Fourth official: Gustavo Correia POR
Video Assistant Referee: Tiago Martins POR
Assistant Video Assistant RefereeHugo Miguel POR



Does this season ever stop?

I'm actually looking forward to the wretched International football break at this point, I'm simply emotionally exhausted. It has been in all honestly several weeks of such emotional intensity and pressure, that even though we aren't getting a break in the schedule - a break in intensity will be more than welcome. We have the result, we've done the hard work and we're at Anfield. So this match should be different to the rollercoaster of nail-biting, last minute, against all odds games we've been on in past weeks.

Sparta didn't play badly in the first game, well to me at least. Their keeper was kind of crap, we scored (well, Darwin did) a few worldies but they kept finding the way to our goal repeatedly, at times too easily. It was their final pass and finishing that just as consistently let them down, the difference in quality was obvious and the end result reflected it. It does seem they put a lot emotionally into that game, because over the past weekend they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by third place team FC Viktoria Plzeň - all goals coming in the second half. They are still top in their league, but to me that result speaks of a team that was physically and emotionally drained and the fatigue caught up to them against a solid team. And team they'll face at Anfield will be much stronger than Viktoria, even with expected flurry of changes to Liverpool's lineup. Only thing in their favour is that they can play completely unburdened. It looks like it's over, they are away in what will be the biggest game of many of their careers - they can just go out there and savour the moment, show their best. But I'm sure we'll expect this and also have enough on the bench to stop them if needed.

What about us? Well, for us this game is really even split between 'play those who need minutes' and 'rest those who played a lot'. That's about it. I can see Mo, Szobo, Nunez getting 45 minutes, possibly Konate if he's actually fit to train before the game. Rotate everything else really but especially Mac, Harvey, Diaz and Van Dijk. We can afford to rotate heavily, we should use that to our benefit. Use the game to get sharper and fitter for Old Trafford, use that one to fire another manager.

Life is simple.
Liverpool are amazing.
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
Is Danns good to go for this one?
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
Can the Legends team play in this one as well?
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
Thanks Zlen.  I'm the opposite to you and fully onboard the more-games-the-merrier bandwagon at the moment  ;D

Does anyone know the last time we lost by 4+ goals at home?  I can remember the horrible away days at Stoke and Villa but I don't remember anyone turning us over at Anfield for a really long time.

The kids were less involved against Man City - just Quansah and Bradley (and Elliott) - so I'd be happy to see a few of them come into the midfield and forward lines.  McConnell, Clark and Danns would seem the most likely.

If we could find a way to give Virgil the night off that would be great.  Maybe Quansah and Gomez together for the first (?) time.

Is Danns good to go for this one?
As far as I know he is.  He was out due to the 7-day concussion protocol which meant he didn't get a chance to train ahead of the Man City game.  He should be back amongst it now.
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
Gakpo, Danns, Mo front 3. Find what we can for elsewhere from Quansah, Robbo/Tsimikas, Clark, Dom etc. Get it done!!
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
Play the kids' aunts.
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
Play the kids' aunts.

Yeah but if aunts get injured, kids might not get their birthday socks and deodorants on time, which might impact Liverpool negatively. Much better to go for kids fourth cousins. Better safe than sorry.
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
i would go

kelleher
Gomez 45/Bradley45 Quansah Robertson Tsimikas
               McConnell
   Szobo45-60            Clark
Salah 60     Danns      Gakpo
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
i would go

kelleher
Gomez 45/Bradley45 Quansah Robertson Tsimikas
               McConnell
   Szobo45-60            Clark
Salah 60     Danns      Gakpo

Quite like this. Might see Robertson or Tsimikas at right back with Gomez in the middle.
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
Should be a fun evening knowing progression is surely sealed. Sparta lost 4-0 the other day so probably scarred by last Thursday evening. It's probably in their best interest to rest players knowing they have very little chance of going through and have seen their lead in the league cut to a point.

Kelleher
Tsimikas   Quansah   Gomez   Robbo
McConnell   Clark   Szoboszlai
Salah   Danns   Gakpo

Bench should also come in handy. Bradley can play half again, maybe Koumas on for a bit too. Big opportunity for some of the young ones to experience European football at Anfield.
Re: Match Preview - Liverpool v Sparta Praha, Europa League R16, Thursday 20h
Thought I was losing it when I saw the date in the thread title.

We play this Thursday, the 14th, not the 20th as that's a Wednesday 😂🤦
