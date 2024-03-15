« previous next »
Author Topic: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition

Offline Reds r coming up the hill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 01:24:21 pm »
Day 3
1.30 Facile Vega
2.10 Gaoth Chuil
2.50 Envoi Allen
3.30 Noble Yeats
4.10 Riann
4.50 Brighterdaysahead Nap
5.30 Amirite
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,873
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 01:37:07 pm »
Yippeeeee !!
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,937
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 01:38:04 pm »
Brutal so far.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,044
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 01:38:49 pm »
Kesey is on hs way!! :)

13:30 Cheltenham

Grey Dawning (IRE) 5/2 j.......................15
Ginny's Destiny (IRE) 11/2....................10
Djelo (FR) 25/1....................4+5 = 9
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,491
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 01:38:54 pm »
Bollocks, forgot again

2.10 Icare Allen
2.50 Banbridge
3.30 Teahupoo
4.10 Shakem Uparry
4.50 Brigherdaysahead (NAP)
5.30 Where It All Began
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,044
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 01:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on Yesterday at 01:38:54 pm
Bollocks, forgot again


I did message you Carlos!! :)
Logged

Offline Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 01:53:02 pm »
FFS.

2.10 Cuthbert Dibble
2.50 Banbridge
3.30 Teahupoo
4.10 Arctic Bresil (NAP)
4.50 Brigherdaysahead
5.30 Where It All Began
Logged
Wir Glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner
2022 Aintree Tipster Competition Winner

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,873
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 01:53:18 pm »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 02:21:33 pm »
Facile Vega is a donkey, I dont know why I got sucked in.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,567
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 02:23:14 pm »
Oi oi Pete
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,937
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 02:55:47 pm »
Fuck me, I've literally won nothing today
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,950
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 02:58:09 pm »
Roll on Aintree ;D
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,491
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 03:02:23 pm »
Always start strong in this and then it goes to absolute shit on day 3 and 4. This year no different.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,044
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 03:14:18 pm »
Been on a job interview so didn't back it :lmao

14:10 Cheltenham

Monmiral (FR) 25/1.......................15+15 = 30
Kyntara 16/1................................10+5 = 15
Cuthbert Dibble (IRE) 11/2 f.....................7
Bold Endeavour 50/1..........4+10 = 14
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,044
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 03:17:01 pm »
Bugger, I looked at that winner too.

14:50 Cheltenham

Protektorat (FR) 17/2................15+5 = 20
Envoi Allen (FR) 9/4 f...................10
Conflated (IRE) 11/1...................7
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,937
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 03:40:00 pm »
Good job I only put small bets on, otherwise I'd be homeless tonight
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,044
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 03:40:33 pm »
Lovely Stuff.  Not my words. The words of Shakin' Stevens.

15:30 Cheltenham

Teahupoo (FR) 5/4 f.............................15
Flooring Porter (IRE) 9/1.......................10
Home By The Lee (IRE) 16/1.........7+5=12
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,873
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 03:41:36 pm »
Yippeee !!

Had thst Skelton one too. Me and me mate literally abandoned the work van and made it the bookies with seconds to spare . The hinges on the door nearly came off   ;D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,873
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 03:43:18 pm »
Scratch that yippeee I though I had it.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline CraigR2323

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 03:45:55 pm »
Amiright a NR in the last lads, anyone who had that.

530 - Where it all began - replacing it for me.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,044
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 03:54:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigR2323 on Yesterday at 03:45:55 pm
Amiright a NR in the last lads, anyone who had that.

530 - Where it all began - replacing it for me.

cheers Craig

Yep, post on here if you want it replaced. Otherwise its just SP fav
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,004
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 04:20:01 pm »
Had Crebilly but also backed Shakemup for a decent sum so well pleased  :lickin
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,044
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 04:23:18 pm »
16:10 Cheltenham

Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 8/1................15+5=20
Crebilly (IRE) 7/2...........................10
Straw Fan Jack 28/1.....................7+5=12
Life In The Park (IRE) 28/1............4+5=9
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,937
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 04:55:35 pm »
Absolute shocker
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,044
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 05:05:13 pm »
A few NAPS went down there.   On the other hand, that's 2 nice winners for ACLE today.

16:50 Cheltenham

Golden Ace 10/1................................15+5= 20
Brighterdaysahead (FR) 5/6 f.........................10
Birdie Or Bust (IRE) 10/1..............................7
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,044
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 05:43:20 pm »
And with that race, my chance of finishing top daily scorer for the first time ever...evaporated.  Loads had a NR there and got the SP fav and 15 points

17:30 Cheltenham

Inothewayurthinkin (IRE) 13/8 f...............15
Git Maker (FR)28/1....................10+5 = 15
Whacker Clan (IRE)17/2.......................7
Where It All Began (IRE) 8/1.......4
Logged

Offline CraigR2323

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 05:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:43:20 pm
And with that race, my chance of finishing top daily scorer for the first time ever...evaporated.  Loads had a NR there and got the SP fav and 15 points

17:30 Cheltenham

Inothewayurthinkin (IRE) 13/8 f...............15
Git Maker (FR)28/1....................10+5 = 15
Whacker Clan (IRE)17/2.......................7
Where It All


\bollocks - should have sai d nowt  ;D
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,044
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 05:51:18 pm »
Looks like Oldfordie is working his magic (again) and scores a great 89.  Sure he cruises comfortably into the top spot overall

Full scores and stuff later as I'm off to watch the Reds

Later guys   :wave
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,751
  • BoRac
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 05:58:31 pm »
Decent day, but picked the wrong NAP. Nowhere near oldfordie, though.
Logged

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,356
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 07:51:13 pm »

In early before the game and an early start for my first trip to the festival tomorrow..


pretty sure I'm too far back anyway

13:30 Kargese
14:10 King of Kings field
14:50 Reading Tommy Wrong
15:30 Galopin Des Champs (NAP)
16:10 Billaway
16:50 Dinoblue
17:30 Answer to Kayf
Logged

Offline ACLE

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 935
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 07:51:19 pm »
Day 4.
1:30  Storm Heart
2:10  Leau Du Sud (Nap)
2:50  Readin Tommy Wrong
3:30  Galopin Des Champs
4:10  Its On The Line
4:50  Dinoblue
5:30  Answer To Kayf.

Thanks for running this once again Pete and see you all for the Aintree bash hopefully. YNWA
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:52:50 pm by ACLE »
Logged
It's not where you've been, it's where we're going.

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED but Justice is getting closer every day.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,873
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 08:00:44 pm »
Salvador Mundi
King of Kingsfield
Gidleigh Park
Fastorslow ( Nap )
Ferns Look
Allogorie De Vassy
Jay Jay Reilly

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 09:14:04 pm »
1.30 Nurburgring
2.10 Zenta
2.50 Captain Teague
3.30 Gentlemansgame
4.10 Ferns Lock
4.50 Dinoblue
5.30 Answer To Kayf (NAP)
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 09:35:09 pm »
1.30 Kargese
2.10 Magical Zoe
2.50 Readin Tommy Wrong
3.30 Galopin Des Champs
4.10 Sine Nomine (NAP)
4.50 Allegorie De Vassy
5.30 Answer To Kayf
Logged

Offline stevied

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,548
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm »
1.30 Storm Heart
2.10 So Scottish
2.50 Readin Tommywrong
3.30 Galopin Des Champs
4.10 Its on the line Nap
4.50 Dinoblue
5.30 Waterford Whispers

Thanks Pete great stuff
Logged
i can tip em but cant back em

RAWK Aintree tipping champ 2013

Offline Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 608
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #275 on: Yesterday at 11:06:09 pm »

1.30 Storm Heart
2.10 Faivoir
2.50 Captain Teague
3.30 Galopin Des Champs
4.10 Its On The Line
4.50 Dinoblue
5.30 Better Days Ahead (nap)
Logged

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,295
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #276 on: Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm »
1.30 Salvator Mundi
2.10 King of kingsfield
2.50 Chigorin
3.30 Fastorslow (Nap)
4.10 Quintins Man
4.50 Limerick Lace
5.30 Thanksforthehelp
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,044
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #277 on: Today at 12:46:36 am »
Another reasonably high-scoring day.  Today's top scorer was 2022 champion OldFordie.  89 points came from 3 winners, 2 seconds, and a fourth place.    Congrats

More importantly for Fordie, he takes the top spot with perennial challenger BoRed in pursuit.  Bo is the Lee Westwood, Jimmy White, or Spurs equivalent of these tipping contests.  He can change all that tomorrow though, as he is effectively just 1 winner away from joining Fordie at the top.

The top 6 are all in with a chance of taking the crown and maybe even someone further back.

See you tomorrow for the conclusion of Cheltenham 2024  :wave

Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,873
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #278 on: Today at 01:57:13 am »
Cack !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,873
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #279 on: Today at 02:03:56 am »
 :wave

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .
