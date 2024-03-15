Another reasonably high-scoring day. Today's top scorer was 2022 champion OldFordie. 89 points came from 3 winners, 2 seconds, and a fourth place. Congrats
More importantly for Fordie, he takes the top spot with perennial challenger BoRed in pursuit. Bo is the Lee Westwood, Jimmy White, or Spurs equivalent of these tipping contests. He can change all that tomorrow though, as he is effectively just 1 winner away from joining Fordie at the top.
The top 6 are all in with a chance of taking the crown and maybe even someone further back.
See you tomorrow for the conclusion of Cheltenham 2024