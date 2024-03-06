Absolutely right. Never get involved in the handicap races until the day now due to the number of places on offer as you say. The other thing is Mullins makes ante post almost impossible. Just dont know where his horses will run. Also dont think bookies are anywhere near as generous with the odds these days. One decent run and a horse can be a short price Fav.



I was asked what I fancy for the National a few days ago, not for a tip or anything, just conversation, theres about 4 or 5 ive had a glance at but stop myself from picking a bet out as I can't be taking ew first 4 now knowing I can get ew first 7 or 8 on the day.Yeah. that's another thing, prices aren't value especially in the last 2 weeks or so, most of the runners in the National will be a bigger price SP than their anti post price in the previous 2 weeks. obviously 1 or 2 prices crash on the day so were talking in general here.