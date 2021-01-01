« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm  (Read 146 times)

MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« on: Today at 02:20:08 pm »
Must win. Tricky away fixture. Threadbare squad. We need to keep momentum in this, our manager's swansong season. Forest, hovering just above the drop zone, are desperate for points.

Alright, I've gotten the cliches out of the way, now settle in while I tell you the tale of one Vivian Alexander Anderson.

Forest, for our more youthful members or those recently come to the sport, were something of a phenomenon in the late 1970s. Under the guidance of Brian Clough, their irascible, pigheaded, alcoholic showman of a manager, they won the European Cup in 1979 and then remarkably did it again the year after. That was the competition that would become the Champions League, the premier European battleground. You may recall we won it a few times around then.

Key to their success was Viv Anderson, a young black English defender who had signed as an apprentice just before Clough arrived. The new manager recognised talent and Anderson became a regular at a time when black players were not regular. He was greeted with bananas and other fruit during a warm up before one game. Clough apparently told him to go back out there and get him two pears and a banana. He also told him You let people like that dictate to you, youre not going to make it as a footballer. Were going to pick somebody else. Not too many safe spaces back then.

Anderson was picked for England in 1978 and went on to play thirty times for his country. There is some argument but most people seem to accept that he was the first black player to play for England in a senior game, albeit a friendly. On his debut, he got personal telegrams from the Queen and Elton John. Folks, you have no idea what a big deal this was, in an era where there were maybe a dozen black players in the top division. It seems ridiculous from our modern balcony but England then, and by extension English football, was a white dominated place, and one where other colour folks were generally thought of as somewhat undesirable or suspect. I imagine the rest of Europe was little different. Liverpool wouldn't field their first black player, Howard Gayle, until 1980.

I remember the attitudes, they're lazy, they don't get tactics, they don't like it in the bad weather and the likes of Viv Anderson and Laurie Cunningham and Cyrille Regis and a few others just...got on with it. Think of how it must have felt for a young black or brown kid at the time, to see someone like them on tv, playing for England, getting telegrams from the Queen, the feeling of being proud and validated and seen. I could do that. I could be a footballer, because Viv Anderson is brilliant and he looks like me. Anderson, in turn, had his own inspiration. There was only ever one black face on the television playing football  a lad called Clyde Best at West Ham in the 1960s. Every time Match of the Day came on, Clyde Best would be there. I thought yes, I could be like him.

Anderson was a fine player. Elegant, rangy, tough tackling and a scorer of some thumping goals. He was on the PFA Team of the Year twice, at right back. He was Alex Ferguson's first signing when he got the United job and we won't hold that against him. But he will be mostly remembered for the colour of his skin. That's the fate of people who push boundaries. They become known for the boundary, instead of the person they were. Well, he's still with us, leading a quiet and hopefully happy life in some leafy suburb somewhere so if by any chance this makes it there, here's to you, Mr Anderson.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:25:02 pm »
Nice summary

Any takers on the starting XI?

Diaz, Robertson and MacAllister back for sure
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm »
Might see Danns involved again, could play Diaz and Gakpo either side of him.  Think Elliott could do with a breather.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:27:02 pm »
Huge game ,, and remembering my days on the Kop .. not a nice place to visit in terms of opposition fans !

bring home 3 points and looking for some light at end of tunnel for players returning to the bench

I expect something  similar to our Chelsea team  with hopefully Robertson, Macca, Luiz starting
Szlabozlai,Salah, Endo and Nunez on the bench
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:27:30 pm »
i think the line up will be
---Kelleher----
Gomez---Konate---VVD--Robertson
-----Endo
Mac------Eliott
Bradley--Gakpo---Diaz

maybe Nunez,Salah Szobo off the bench
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:29:25 pm »
Love it.
Thanks for that Corkboy.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:35:19 pm »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:37:57 pm »
A lot more sceptical about these away games than I am the home ones. After the Arsenal defeat every league game became even more of a must win, and we've done well to beat Burnley, Brentford and Luton since then, but I feel if we win this one and then beat City they'll be the two results which will give us that lead which might just be too much (hopefully) for them two to catch us. Even so there'll be ten games after in the league so a while to go yet, but they are both absolutely huge games, one at a time though.

Kelleher
Gomez   Konate   VVD   Robertson
Endo   Mac Allister   Elliott
Bradley   Gakpo   Diaz

Just laughed at that team selection. Going for every trophy and we're down to a young right back playing in attack, one who I believed would probably be out the door if Calvin Ramsay could remain fit. Funny old game, football. That's not what I think the team will be though, can see Elliott playing on the right and maybe Clark in midfield. Ideally you could rest Elliott but I think he has to play, either in midfield or on the right, just one of them. To go and win a 4th game in ten days with so many players missing would feel like such a statement of intent. Won't be easy I imagine but Forest are on the same level as those last three teams we've beaten in the league, so I'm hoping we get the all important win by any means and go into the City game knowing we can make Anfield a cauldron of noise and get a nice lead over them.
