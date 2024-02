Van Dijk playing feels like a massive risk. Hopefully the plan is to get him off at HT and bring Gomez in.



Agreed, if that leaks true he'll probably come off at half time (I reckon for Konate). And Gomez on for Bradley around 60ish minsI feel a bit bad for Elliot, so rarely starts after in midfield after his performances earn it - then when the start comes it's either out of position or after he's cramped up from running a marathon nonstop over 120 minutes. Guess that could explain why he was held out from the Brentford game for as long as he was (feels like an age ago), so he has slightly fewer miles on the clock than Endo for example.