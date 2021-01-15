« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' Gakpo 59

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12', Virgil 55', Gakpo 58'
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:06:38 pm
Id like us to be a bit more compact. Hold it around their area more.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:46:10 pm by jillcwhomever »
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:07:53 pm »
35 a lovely Matip style run from Quansah, breaks for Gakpo who takes a swing misses the ball and catches the defender, rightly a free kick for Luton
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:08:43 pm »
37 they take about a minute to restart the game and immediately lose the ball

The one positive is how well we are pressing
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:11:12 pm »
38 outstanding defending from Bradley, we then break with Gravenberch but it's not Lucho's night tonight and it's behind got a corner which breaks for Elliott but it's high into the Annie Road end with his left foot
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:08:43 pm
37 they take about a minute to restart the game and immediately lose the ball

The one positive is how well we are pressing
Pressing is brilliant, decision making thereafter is really poor.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:12:39 pm »
Its sounds as frustrating as my fight to keep a stream working for more than 2 mins
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:12:42 pm »
41 yellow card for Luton for a blatant body check on Quansah
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:13:45 pm »
42 the boss is furious on the side, poor ball from Harvey and it's behind for a corner
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:12:42 pm
41 yellow card for Luton for a blatant body check on Quansah
Led with his arm, luckily didnt connect
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:14:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:12:39 pm
Its sounds as frustrating as my fight to keep a stream working for more than 2 mins
Frustrating thing is, they arent parking the bus, theyre letting us play but we have been so so poor in and around their box. Need to be so much better second half.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:15:14 pm »
43 another half chance but Harvey is a bit too slow to react and Luton get it away
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:16:23 pm »
2 minutes added on
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:18:14 pm »
45+2 HT whistle goes 0-1
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:19:00 pm »
What an odd half of football
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:33:02 pm »
Come on Redmen, we can do this.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:33:44 pm »
45 back under way, the reds attacking the Spion Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:34:35 pm »
Leon Osman bricking it that Luton get a result here
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:36:53 pm »
48 Diaz wins a free kick of Mengi.  Krawitz gets booked!  No idea why.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:38:02 pm »
50 Elliot with a game shit wide from the edge of the area
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:39:25 pm »
Has to be a penalty
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:39:41 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:39:42 pm »
Handball? Gotta be, arm out away from his body

Course not.

Good pressure here

Make it count
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:39:48 pm »
Ha ha WTF
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:40:11 pm »
51 FFS.  Bradley carves them open and feeds Diaz on the left but his shot is blocked.

Then Diaz shoots again its off an arm!  No idea if its a pen, the rules are too complex.  VAR says no.

Corner now, mayhem in their area . 
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:40:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:40:11 pm
51 FFS.  Bradley carves them open and feeds Diaz on the left but his shot is blocked.

Then Diaz shoots again its off an arm!  No idea if its a pen, the rules are too complex.  VAR says no.

Corner now, mayhem in their area . 
great play from Conor again, Diaz has to score really though
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #65 on: Today at 08:40:56 pm »
Keep this up Reds
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:39:25 pm
Has to be a penalty
I dont think its a penalty. Whether thats what the rules say is a different thing all together. You get handball for scratching your arse these days
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:42:33 pm »
The decision has ignited the crowd the Reds need to use these atmosphere now.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:42:38 pm »
54 Bradley wins a corner, first time hes really got free on the right that.

Nothing doing
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:42:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:41:12 pm
I dont think its a penalty. Whether thats what the rules say is a different thing all together. You get handball for scratching your arse these days
absolutely, they get given every week though, except when the reds are playing of course
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:43:24 pm »
55 1-1

VVD FROM THE CORNER !
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:43:40 pm »
Get in Virgil!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:43:49 pm »
Bradley having a storming start to the second half
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #73 on: Today at 08:44:03 pm »
Suddenly Cody comes to life
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #74 on: Today at 08:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:43:49 pm
Bradley having a storming start to the second half
Gerrard esque
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #75 on: Today at 08:44:26 pm »
Greta angled header that! Now lets push on and get another !
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #76 on: Today at 08:44:33 pm »
Thoroughly deserved, now let's go on and win it boys
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #77 on: Today at 08:44:46 pm »
YESSSSSSSSX

CAPTAIN FUCKIN MARVEL
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #78 on: Today at 08:45:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:44:26 pm
Greta angled header that! Now lets push on and get another !
Yeah, great header
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12'
« Reply #79 on: Today at 08:45:40 pm »
My stream dropped out. Now back.  I have to clci, an x onwell a young ladys unmentionables
