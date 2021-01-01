« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO  (Read 4491 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #80 on: Today at 02:30:18 pm »
We have an extra day and a quarter of recovery over Luton, and I got the impression they left everything on the pitch against United. I don't care who is injured or available, if we can't beat these at home it will rank in the biggest upsets in our PL history for me.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #81 on: Today at 02:33:03 pm »
Is Neil Atkinson togging out for the Luton game as a precaution?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:35:28 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:30:18 pm
We have an extra day and a quarter of recovery over Luton, and I got the impression they left everything on the pitch against United. I don't care who is injured or available, if we can't beat these at home it will rank in the biggest upsets in our PL history for me.

Their top scorer is also out injured
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:35:30 pm »
Jürgen Klopp says Jota (knee), Jones (bone/ligament) and Alisson (hamstring) all out "for the foreseeable".

"The others we will deal with day by day, with muscle things. Tomorrow you will see who made it and who didn't make it. As long as we have 11 players we will go for it."

Impossible to predict lineup at the moment.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:40:06 pm »
No problem with Kelleher tonight but its a blow for the Cup Final and it could literally be title-deciding if we don't have Alisson vs City.

At least I thought Brentford was Kelleher's most assured performance of the season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #85 on: Today at 02:40:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:20:18 pm
Whats your approach? Play players into the ground? We are missing a big chunk of our best 11, there will have to be prioritisation.

I think we have to go in to the next two with our best sides, maybe slight rotation in either/or. Looking at Gomez to play full back in one of then for example. People are just going to have to play but I don't think fixture congestion has been a thing this season until now so most should be able to providing no more fucking injuries.

Southampton game we can make the changes, give starters a week between Chelsea and Forest. From there on to the internationals it's going to have to be the strongest sides obviously for City and Everton if we go out of the cup. We can make changes in Europe but we have to play to win in that and not just compete. Kind draw would be welcome and it might even end up with us losing the first leg but I wouldnt want to see a firm of kids playing against good sides in a major European competition
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #86 on: Today at 02:42:01 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:40:06 pm
No problem with Kelleher tonight but its a blow for the Cup Final and it could literally be title-deciding if we don't have Alisson vs City.

At least I thought Brentford was Kelleher's most assured performance of the season.

He'd have played on Sunday anyway. Would keep him in for Southampton too as opposed to resting him. Give him as many games to get his confidence up in case he has to play for another extended period of time. If it comes to the point where Adrian has to play we can basically consider the chances of silverware over anyway.

Also, don't turn up to the ground if you have a ticket, the match is tomorrow  :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:42:51 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:40:06 pm
No problem with Kelleher tonight but its a blow for the Cup Final and it could literally be title-deciding if we don't have Alisson vs City.

At least I thought Brentford was Kelleher's most assured performance of the season.
Kelleher is our League Cup GK.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:43:24 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:42:01 pm
He'd have played on Sunday anyway. Would keep him in for Southampton too as opposed to resting him. Give him as many games to get his confidence up in case he has to play for another extended period of time. If it comes to the point where Adrian has to play we can basically consider the chances of silverware over anyway.

Also, don't turn up to the ground if you have a ticket, the match is tomorrow  :)

Remember when Adrian played 10 games and we won the title? 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:44:12 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:42:01 pm
He'd have played on Sunday anyway. Would keep him in for Southampton too as opposed to resting him. Give him as many games to get his confidence up in case he has to play for another extended period of time. If it comes to the point where Adrian has to play we can basically consider the chances of silverware over anyway.

Also, don't turn up to the ground if you have a ticket, the match is tomorrow  :)

In most games given the choice I would indeed take Kelleher over Adrian, but IMO Adrian is still better at actually keeping goal even if his distribution is shit. And the one remaining game this season where our GK is going to be called upon to make the most saves will be City (IMO).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:43:24 pm
Remember when Adrian played 10 games and we won the title? 
Before he effectively retired? Yeah.

He's not a very good keeper, especially now he's declined further. Nothing controversial in that. One of the youngsters would fare better.

Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:44:12 pm
In most games given the choice I would indeed take Kelleher over Adrian, but IMO Adrian is still better at actually keeping goal even if his distribution is shit.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:43:24 pm
Remember when Adrian played 10 games and we won the title?

Lots of differences in the context I'd argue. That team was undoubtedly the best on the planet, riding the wave of an unbelievable success and wasn't seeing key men drop every week. We were quite fortunate on the injury front that season.

He's played about five games in four years as well. I can't imagine it'd end well but we're pretty much the Kings of adversity so who knows.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:43:24 pm
Remember when Adrian played 10 games and we won the title? 

Different situation and that team was more immense than this one. Also, that team didnt have this many injuries.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:03:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:27:06 pm
You'd rather bin good chances to win trophies to "focus on the league" ;D

In a situation where you have a load of injuries then yes.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:08:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:27:06 pm
You'd rather bin good chances to win trophies to "focus on the league" ;D

This is the most important match of the week.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:15:14 pm »
If Mo and Darwin arent fit to play more than half an hour then obviously we wont start them. Hoping maybe one of them will be ok though. To lose both, and Jota would be pretty tough.

As said, need the defence to be tight, and if we do that we should hopefully be ok. But then the defence will probably contain Bradley and possibly Quansah (or Gomez), as Konate probably needs looking after too.

MidfieldEndo, Mac and Gravenberch or Harvey I guess. Three from that four should give us a decent platform for a home game like this.

Tough decisions for Jurgen, so much to juggle and consider.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:29:02 pm »
Would be a good time for Joe to score his first goal.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:37:42 pm »
I would go with this:

Kelleher
Gomez
Quansah
Virgil
Kostas
Mac Allister
Endo
Gravenberch
Elliott
Gakpo
Diaz

And hope Nunez and Mo make bench.

Konate can't be over played.

Bradley and Robbo ready for weekend too but Klopp may opt to go stronger if so many out.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:37:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:02:11 am
We've not played the same 11 two games in a row.
So then, have we fielded our theoretical best 11 this season at all?. There's that famous picture of a Klopp ideal team when Sadio was here that played once, ever.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:40:32 pm »
I worry there is not too many goals or physicality in an Elliot - Gakpo - Diaz front line. I definitely want one of Salah or Nunez giving us 65 minutes.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:56:48 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:40:32 pm
I worry there is not too many goals or physicality in an Elliot - Gakpo - Diaz front line. I definitely want one of Salah or Nunez giving us 65 minutes.

Might not be an option.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #101 on: Today at 06:27:01 pm »
Why's no one putting Bradley in their 11's... is he injured or something?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #102 on: Today at 06:30:39 pm »
Saving him for Sunday.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #103 on: Today at 06:33:31 pm »
                                          Kelleher

Jomez                Quansah                 Virgil                Andy

                                          Endo
                  Gravenberch                  MacAllister

Elliott                                 Gakpo                            Diaz
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Luton Town, Anfield, Wed 21 Feb 19:30 KO
« Reply #104 on: Today at 06:50:23 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 06:27:01 pm
Why's no one putting Bradley in their 11's... is he injured or something?

I wouldn't start him and save him for Sunday.

Think Gomez missing out on the Final would be harsh though.
