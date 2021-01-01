Whats your approach? Play players into the ground? We are missing a big chunk of our best 11, there will have to be prioritisation.



I think we have to go in to the next two with our best sides, maybe slight rotation in either/or. Looking at Gomez to play full back in one of then for example. People are just going to have to play but I don't think fixture congestion has been a thing this season until now so most should be able to providing no more fucking injuries.Southampton game we can make the changes, give starters a week between Chelsea and Forest. From there on to the internationals it's going to have to be the strongest sides obviously for City and Everton if we go out of the cup. We can make changes in Europe but we have to play to win in that and not just compete. Kind draw would be welcome and it might even end up with us losing the first leg but I wouldnt want to see a firm of kids playing against good sides in a major European competition