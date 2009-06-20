« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?  (Read 375 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,294
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« on: Yesterday at 06:53:43 pm »
Haven't had it for ages, just had some with a plop of Jam. Sound.





Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:56:30 pm »
Delicious on its own, without jam. No point in spoiling the dairy taste. Have an accompanying jam sandwich if you have a hankering for it.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,934
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:57:12 pm »
Warm or cold?  :D

I like it warm.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,294
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:56:30 pm
Delicious on its own, without jam. No point in spoiling the dairy taste. Have an accompanying jam sandwich if you have a hankering for it.

I only put that jam in due to the last time I had it, I was about 9. True though, tastes lovely on its own.

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,294
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:57:12 pm
Warm or cold?  :D

I like it warm.

I had it warm, but snaffled up the remainder left in the tin, which was cold and that was lovely. Less runny when its cold I noticed.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,475
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm »
You can't beat fresh rice pudding made in India
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm
You can't beat fresh rice pudding made in India

You can with a spoon or fork.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,419
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:45:01 pm »
Yes, delicious but has to be home made.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:48:31 pm »
I like mine a bit burnt
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,419
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:50:36 pm »
That old phrase "you couldn't knock the skin off a rice pudding"

O'hh yes I could, i'd knock it off then eat it.  Yummy.  :D
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,115
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:53:32 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 07:45:01 pm
Yes, delicious but has to be home made.

Definitely.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,480
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:11:36 pm »
Used to love it in Spain. Bit of a regular at the end of a menu del dia. Bit of cinnamon on top and served the way I like it best..cold out the fridge.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,695
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:46:26 pm »
Warm, hot, cold, plain, with raisins or a smidge of blackcurrant, they're all wonderful. (No cinnamon for me)

Custardy with meringues is my fave.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,859
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:28:27 pm »
Nearly as minging as mushy peas
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,722
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:33:34 pm »
Horrible stuff.

When school used to serve it up with a dollop of jam, I'd ask for just the jam.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,851
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 06:53:43 pm
Haven't had it for ages, just had some with a plop of Jam. Sound.
Same mate. Was it warmed up? I can't remember, it really was years ago.
I don't think I could touch it now though :)
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:27:54 pm »
Disgusting stuff.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:33:34 pm
Horrible stuff.

When school used to serve it up with a dollop of jam, I'd ask for just the jam.
 
Not as bad as school Semolina pud that was rank. My Mom used to make a decent rice pudding it was probs the last time i had homemade back in the 80's! :(
Logged

Offline Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,595
  • It's Friday theeeeen, Saturday Sunday WHAT!?
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:23:32 pm »
I like mine in the bin
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,850
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:34:06 pm »
Like Haggis, Blamange, Semolina etc, its been ruined by terrible school food.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,140
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:40:59 pm »
Love rice pudding but only the ones made with clotted cream. The cheap stuff is made by supermarkets is rank.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,908
  • Bam!
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:28:30 pm »
Did you go for Town called Malice or Thats Entertainment?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,422
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:48:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:34:06 pm
Like Haggis, Blamange, Semolina etc, its been ruined by terrible school food.
What fucking school did you go to that served Haggis? The same one William Wallace went to in a mud hut in 1066
« Last Edit: Today at 08:53:13 pm by Capon Debaser »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,422
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:51:18 pm »
Who the fuck has Haggis ruined for them cos of school. Haggis is the equivalent of toe jam and spam in  fat kids gym sock

Ya sweaty bastards

Its like saying 'Their Tripe isnt as good as Herons'
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your thoughts on Rice Pudding?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:56:55 pm »
I love all and any milk based puddings.

Rice, sago, semolina or tapioca, love them all though I've not had many if any since I left school.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 