@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Delicious on its own, without jam. No point in spoiling the dairy taste. Have an accompanying jam sandwich if you have a hankering for it.
Warm or cold? I like it warm.
You can't beat fresh rice pudding made in India
Yes, delicious but has to be home made.
Haven't had it for ages, just had some with a plop of Jam. Sound.
Horrible stuff.When school used to serve it up with a dollop of jam, I'd ask for just the jam.
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Like Haggis, Blamange, Semolina etc, its been ruined by terrible school food.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]