The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #720
I think you win the league if you win tomorrow.

Momentum,  league state, the last dance - everything swings your way.

Massive, massive game
 
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #721
Can't find the lad who tweeted this earlier but;

A win tomorrow against City and a win at home after the break vs Brighton puts us 7 points clear of City and 5 clear of Arsenal before they face off against each other with 9 games to go.

If I didn't feel sick before...I do now  :puke2
