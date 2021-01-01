Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
14
15
16
17
18
[
19
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance (Read 54406 times)
GG8
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,106
Löndön is Red.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
«
Reply #720 on:
Today
at 12:07:30 am »
I think you win the league if you win tomorrow.
Momentum, league state, the last dance - everything swings your way.
Massive, massive game
Logged
PaleBlueDot
Main Stander
Posts: 133
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
«
Reply #721 on:
Today
at 12:59:08 am »
Can't find the lad who tweeted this earlier but;
A win tomorrow against City and a win at home after the break vs Brighton puts us 7 points clear of City and 5 clear of Arsenal before they face off against each other with 9 games to go.
If I didn't feel sick before...I do now
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
14
15
16
17
18
[
19
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2