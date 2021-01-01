« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 3040 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
Thats not right - other way round.

Burnley (H)
Brentford (A)
Luton (H)
Forest (A)
Man City (H)
Everton (A)
Brighton (H)
Sheffield Utd (A)
United (A)
Palace (H)
Fulham (A)
West Ham (A)
Tottenham (H)
Villa (A)
Wolves (H)
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,386
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:01:05 pm »
I got it wrong in the OP, Sheffield United match is at home ;D
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm »
I really hope there has been some serious head wobbling at training today.  We have it in our hands but have no chance if we approach any more games with the lazy attitude we showed yesterday.  Turn up for work with a shit attitude and things generally go wrong. Hopefully yesterday was the kick up the arse needed, and if we are going to be shit then we might as well get it all out of the way in one game.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 10:01:05 pm
I got it wrong in the OP, Sheffield United match is at home ;D

That is good news then.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:49:40 pm
If we beat City at ours I think it's ours.
That's a massive game that makes us still have it in our hands. I will only evaluate our position after that.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:04:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm
That's a massive game that makes us still have it in our hands. I will only evaluate our position after that.

That is exactly what we need to do.

We have two winnable home matches and two hard away matches especially if we allow the crowd to get involved.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,044
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm
Well apart from those 8 the majority are at home  ;D

8 Home games left (order might not be right)
Burnley
Luton
City
Brighton
Sheff Utd
Palace
Spurs
Wolves

7 Away games left
Brentford
Forest
Everton
United
Fulham
West Ham
Villa
Logged

Offline Air Jota

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:06:44 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
I really hope there has been some serious head wobbling at training today.  We have it in our hands but have no chance if we approach any more games with the lazy attitude we showed yesterday.  Turn up for work with a shit attitude and things generally go wrong. Hopefully yesterday was the kick up the arse needed, and if we are going to be shit then we might as well get it all out of the way in one game.

Lazy attitude? We've lost 1 game since Spurs a game in which were robbed, we've had various injuries and set backs throughout the season, in which we have shown character work ethic and quality.

Lazy attitude wasnt the problem. We didnt play well to our standards, but attitude is hardly the reason for it.
Logged

Offline nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:24:27 pm »
I look at all departments and its the midfield which concerns me most despite all the purchases and progress . Our rivals have silva/Kdb/rodri or rice/odegaard and one other and we look light in comparison . We have a solid defence and look potent upfront (mostly ) but need the following to go in our favour

3 out of Endo/Dom/Mac/Jones to always be available

Or Bradleys emergence to push Trent into midfield and for this to pay dividend immediately

Otherwise we are starting grav, gakpo, Elliott , or unfit thiago/Baj in big big games and were in trouble

Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 10:06:44 pm
Lazy attitude? We've lost 1 game since Spurs a game in which were robbed, we've had various injuries and set backs throughout the season, in which we have shown character work ethic and quality.

Lazy attitude wasnt the problem. We didnt play well to our standards, but attitude is hardly the reason for it.

Disagree.  The team started with a slow ponderous approach that continued throughout the game and undoubtably contributed to mistakes. 

You rightly highlight how the team has performed since we were robbed at Spurs, despite the impact of injuries.   We have performed exceptionally since then, noticeably as recently as Chelsea midweek.  Sadly we fell well below our recent standards.  All about the mindset and ours was totally wrong.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Air Jota

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:08:56 am »

I'm not disagreeing in regards to whether or not we made mistakes or played poorly, below our capabilities. But in my opinion, putting it down to simply
lazy attitude, is with all due respect, is way off the mark and far too simplistic.. We weren't playing a lower midtable side, against which we were expected to beat heading into the match for our players to be complacent or lack the appropriate attitude. We
were playing a side who has one of the best league records at home, second to us, and a side we've now played three times in a month or so. The previous two instances
the match was difficult throughout, and given our players attitude in general this season and what they've shown, I think it's far too simplistic and lazy to
question their attitude in the game. They aren't naive, we have plenty of experienced of players and inteligent ones at that, to take a side like Arsenal for granted.


The simple truth is, Arsenal pressed us well, and we couldn't deal with it effectively. They've done it everytime we've played them as of late, and we've struggled
in most instances. I mean we were 1-0 down against them at Anfield within 4 minutes of the game, and they had a relatively good start to that game. Surely that wasn't
an attitude issue either? They press well, they press high and we don't have the players to beat the press comfortably, what we do usually have is pace up front to bypass them, and hit them on the break. however Nunez didn't start due to his injury, and Salah wasn't available, so we lost all the pace we had up front in this match.
That made it more difficult for us to get out and stretch them, and eleveate the pressure they were putting us. Another reason we struggled is because in midfield we had
Gravenberch instead of Dom. Ryan struggled to impose himself on the game, he's young he's got a high ceiling but he has inconstiencies in his game throught out games and you can't have that in a match of this particular intensity.

When we did make the appropriate adjustment at the start of the 2nd half, we got back into the game and started to actually create them problems. However we had two of our best players make a mistake in judgmeent dealing with a ball that they usually know how to. For me thats not an attitude problem, t, they're human after all and Virgil made one of his worst mistakes in a long time, Ali didn't help the matter the way he dealt with it. That changed the game at that moment in time.
the fact that we were missing key players that could come off the bench and change the game, made it more difficult following their 2nd goal. Arsenal, are a City lite version, which isn't a surprise given Arteta's time at City, they type of pressure they put on the opposition is similar to what City have done for years. When we've dealt with City and their ability to do the same thing, it's always been by bypassing their midfield,countepressing and using our width and forwards, via direct passes to hurt them. There's a reason why we have a poor record at the Emirates in recent years. Arsenal's style mimics them, and it's no surprise that we've had difficult periods in all 3 games we've played against them .


That's not to say that we couldn't have played better, but there were far too many individual mistakes and lack of cohesion, part because we didn't deliver on the day and part due to the opposition. You can't just put it the attitude bin.
Logged

Offline Jimmy Raggatip

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:30:38 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:01:20 pm
Bookies wise well be favorite for every single remaining game

I don't think we'll be favourites against City at home. They will be very slight favourites with the bookies imo
Logged

Offline SuperStevieNicol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:06:36 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
I really hope there has been some serious head wobbling at training today.  We have it in our hands but have no chance if we approach any more games with the lazy attitude we showed yesterday.  Turn up for work with a shit attitude and things generally go wrong. Hopefully yesterday was the kick up the arse needed, and if we are going to be shit then we might as well get it all out of the way in one game.
That is a massive overreaction and just not the case. It is our 2nd league defeat all season and we just didnt play very well. It happens. Its not an attitude issue and they definitely dont need a kick up the arse!
Logged
JFT97

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:10:34 am »
we were missing players against Arsenal
the best forward in Salah. Bradley a breakout young player,Szobo with his energy & Robertson & trent not fully fit.Nunez not fully fit either

A complete overreaction to the result
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:39:11 am »
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 09:06:36 am
That is a massive overreaction and just not the case. It is our 2nd league defeat all season and we just didnt play very well. It happens. Its not an attitude issue and they definitely dont need a kick up the arse!
It's our first defeat*
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:41:09 am »
Keep our heads down and win on Saturday. We will most likely be second at kick off as City play at lunchtime.

We then play Brentford away before they play again. I think this has potential to be tough.

They have 4 home matches in their next 5 though. Chelsea and United might spoil the party but unlikely!
« Last Edit: Today at 09:45:12 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 471
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:30:16 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:04:20 pm
That is exactly what we need to do.

We have two winnable home matches and two hard away matches especially if we allow the crowd to get involved.

Feel like we need to win those four, and then that one. After that one they've got Brighton away, Arsenal and Villa at home, and Palace away. Just think it'd knock them into dropping more points and they'll have a couple of CL games in between too, and we only have one Europa game.

Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:32:39 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:30:16 am
Feel like we need to win those four, and then that one. After that one they've got Brighton away, Arsenal and Villa at home, and Palace away. Just think it'd knock them into dropping more points and they'll have a couple of CL games in between too, and we only have one Europa game.



No one can predict what will happen but they might fuck up before they play us.

But still think we need to win 5 in a row including them. Even then, it will only be a 2 point lead if they win their five. Maybe United or Bournemouth can get something.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,662
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:58:54 am »
Maybe I'm a hopeless optimist, but I said in September I thought we'd win the League and I stick by it.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,562
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:09:29 am »
Beat Burnley.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:17:51 am »
Lets just do it the Liverpool way we always do, the hard way! Take each game as it comes and win it, I still think we will win the league as good as the 115 cheats are. Id love to smash them at Anfield and break any confidence they have for the rest of the season. There are so many factors for all teams to be considered and we need a siege mentality home and away from players and support. Listening to the media they all think its a matter of time before City take over again, lets prove them wrong. Up the Mighty Reds.
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Offline jboy14

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:21:19 am »
Don't worry lads. We are going to win the next 15 league games.
Logged
Of all the unimportant things in life, football is the most important.

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:35:10 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:09:29 am
Beat Burnley.

How to kill a thread in 2 words  ;). But true ....
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,023
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:39:46 am »
We need a 21/22 level push - another season we were going on all 4 fronts. Hopefully a better outcome this time....we got 41/45 points from the following back then:

Burnley (A)
Norwich (H)
Wham (A)
Brighton (A)
Arse (A)
Watford (H)
City (A) - draw
United (H)
Ev (H)
Newcastle (A)
Spurs (H) - draw
Villa (A)
Soton (A)
Wolves (H)

not bad ay?
Our squad is not the same but we can do it im sure if the players get into the right mindset...City will drop points in atleast 2 more games I feel, maybe more. Thats our wiggle room
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 