Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 02:21:56 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 02:04:05 pm
If we get a penalty ... who takes it? I imagine Klopp has told them it'll be Nunez again

Should be McAllister
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 02:38:14 pm
I think Trent will start to be honest - either at RB or maybe a midfield spot but I do think at RB. People see Bradley coming off with 20 to go as being rested potentially ahead of Arsenal but I do think it was about getting minutes back into Trent's legs. I think he goes Trent and Gomez against Arsenal and says to Bradley and Robertson that they have Burnley at home next week - and that's probably a decent game to give Trent more minutes in midfield too, against potential a side happy to come and play a low block. MacAllister has taken a few knocks recently, especially those last minutes against Chelsea, Szobozlai coming back from injury too so I think there is an opportunity there to ask them to go again against Arsenal and if they need a rest or minutes managed then we do that against Burnley.

Everyone is talking about Bradley - and rightly so - but I would imagine Trent is quite motivated to get on the pitch and remind people what he can do. Especially as vice-captain. I wouldn't be entirely shocked or worried if Bradley starts RB but I do think Trent comes back in.

The rest pick themselves IMO if Nunez is fit. If he isn't then maybe there's another opportunity to play Bradley and Trent - move Jones off the left maybe and bring Diaz over to the right side. Gakpo did well in the Cup game at Arsenal though, so I think he would be expecting to start if Nunez doesn't make it. Sounds like he will play if he can get his boots on. A week's rest until Burnley isn't it? Hopefully everyone can go again.

I would be worried if MacA was struggling for this one. I do think Klopp would try and keep that quiet if it was the case - throw them the Nunez nugget knowing he will most likely make it whilst really sweating on MacA. That knock he took looked heavy and off the back of a similar injury where it looked like he just had a dead leg, I am secretly hoping he is absolutely fine.
JFT96.

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 03:03:43 pm
mcalister should be on pens until mo gets back
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 03:04:50 pm
even if macca was injured


trent would play that role

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 03:11:51 pm
Surely, in any team... the peno taker should have two clear qualities:
(a) Very strong on deadball situations.
(b) Very confident to take pens.

Even with Mo back, that would be:

Trent
Dom
Virj

I do understand that at lots of clubs the default is often a forward because it is logical and the forward probably demands it for their goal tally.
I actually think Mo is not as strong on pens as other takers we've had down the years such as Stevie and Milly. But there you go.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 03:55:06 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 02:38:14 pm
I would be worried if MacA was struggling for this one. I do think Klopp would try and keep that quiet if it was the case - throw them the Nunez nugget knowing he will most likely make it whilst really sweating on MacA. That knock he took looked heavy and off the back of a similar injury where it looked like he just had a dead leg, I am secretly hoping he is absolutely fine.
He ran off that knock pretty quickly and was moving well and fully involved after that.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 04:17:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:55:06 pm
He ran off that knock pretty quickly and was moving well and fully involved after that.

Didn't he finish the last game he got injured from? And then was out for a few weeks?
JFT96.

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 04:23:53 pm
Nunez out will be a big loss. Hopefully the swelling dies down and he can play. Rest him for Burnley after that, if needed (I know this is not how injuries work!)
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 04:46:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:55:06 pm
He ran off that knock pretty quickly and was moving well and fully involved after that.

That's adrenalin though, once the game stops and the adrenalin stops, it's a different thing, hence Nunez finishing the game after getting the knock in the 20th minute and then having to leave the ground in a protective boot an hour later and how struggling to fit his foot in his boots.  With regards to Mac Allister fingers crossed, hes been brilliant the past 3 games.


Edit - interesting reading that Nunez and Mac Allister have both trained today
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 04:52:21 pm
A bit shocked at the calls for Trent or Bradley to play in the front 3.  We are the top scorers in the league,our forward line have outscored every other clubs, why try and shoehorn a complete novice into a position they have barely ever played in their entire career?  One of bradley or trent starts and the other doesnt, unless Mac Allister hasn't shook off the knock which means trent would more than likely play the 6 in the absence of Endo.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 06:28:58 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 04:17:27 pm
Didn't he finish the last game he got injured from? And then was out for a few weeks?
there's been no reports (AFAIK) of any after-effects?
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 06:54:55 pm
both nunez and macca in training to day. Breath everybody.

About the trent vs. bradley thing: I would start trent to be honest. two reasons:
- His long balls over the top are a huge threat against Arsenal (our goal at anfield came from such a situation)
- Bradley has played lots of games on the bounce now and a well rested Trent has an advantage over arsenal who played a few days ago aswell
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 07:18:58 pm
Thanks for the OP Yorky

Really looking forward to this, despite it being probably out second most difficult fixture left in the league.

They are a really good team but were better. Everywhere. That alone doesnt mean well win, we need to compete from minute 1 and play like we did on Wednesday night.

If we do that we will take the 3 points. Would be massive to win with the winnable games weve got through the rest of Feb. Keep ourselves in front of City before we play them. Could make the difference for once.

Having said all that were in a great position for whatever the result is and we shouldnt panic if it doesnt go our way.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 07:20:41 pm
Big game ahead, anyway, think we'll win 2-0 with goals coming from Diogoal and Darwizzy. 8)
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 07:22:33 pm
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 06:54:55 pm
both nunez and macca in training to day. Breath everybody.

About the trent vs. bradley thing: I would start trent to be honest. two reasons:
- His long balls over the top are a huge threat against Arsenal (our goal at anfield came from such a situation)
- Bradley has played lots of games on the bounce now and a well rested Trent has an advantage over arsenal who played a few days ago aswell
Agree with you on Trent/Bradley. Bring on Bradley as a sub when Arse legs start to get tired. I'd love to see Elliot in Salah's position on the right. Overall, I think this will be a grueling match with Arsenal trying to match our pressing game, I have a sneaky feeling that it'll go 1-1 into the last minutes (though I don't think it'll end as a draw)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:25:48 pm by neil4ad »
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm

Same XI as Weds night but Trent in for Bradley. Jurgen isnt going to demote Trent based on Bradleys couple of games but I do think well see Trent rotated for Bradley in the easier games.

Mac to take penalties, he was rock solid at Brighton.

Put Mo on the bench just to freak them out.

3-1 win to us. Darwin brace and Virg from a corner whipped in by Trent.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 08:29:44 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm
Same XI as Weds night but Trent in for Bradley. Jurgen isnt going to demote Trent based on Bradleys couple of games but I do think well see Trent rotated for Bradley in the easier games.

Mac to take penalties, he was rock solid at Brighton.

Put Mo on the bench just to freak them out.

3-1 win to us. Darwin brace and Virg from a corner whipped in by Trent.

I would definitely start Bradley. Do whats best for us and hell have Martinelli in his pocket, which Trent wont.  Trent in midfield is the future but dont trial it out in this game. Jurgen rarely changes a winning formula.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 08:39:40 pm
Bradley should probably start. I'd imagine Arsenal would find him harder to deal with than Trent at the moment.

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 08:39:43 pm
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 06:54:55 pm
both nunez and macca in training to day. Breath everybody.

About the trent vs. bradley thing: I would start trent to be honest. two reasons:
- His long balls over the top are a huge threat against Arsenal (our goal at anfield came from such a situation)
- Bradley has played lots of games on the bounce now and a well rested Trent has an advantage over arsenal who played a few days ago aswell

Think that's a good point,  I'm pretty sure that after the cup win, klopp pretty much said that he worked out at halftime that the way to beat arsenal was to play early balls in over the fullbacks to run in behind (or something like that)  Think Klopp had a bit of a lightbulb moment about Arsenal strategically.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 09:15:00 pm
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 04:23:53 pm
Nunez out will be a big loss. Hopefully the swelling dies down and he can play. Rest him for Burnley after that, if needed (I know this is not how injuries work!)

Give him an injection and a size 18 boot - he will be fine!
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 09:17:04 pm
Confident for this.  Arsenal will come forward and give us loads of space and opportunities.  We know how they started a few weeks back and need to be really switched on from the start.  Cant see them wasting as many opportunities as they did on the cup game so we need to limit those chances.

Keep it tight until they run out of steam and then assert ourselves.  1-3.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 06:54:55 pm
both nunez and macca in training to day. Breath

Nunez trained ?? What was the press conference about then - bit odd
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 09:29:10 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm
Nunez trained ?? What was the press conference about then - bit odd
maybe he just did light training in - as ppl have suggested - clown shoes.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 09:59:49 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:17:04 pm
Confident for this.  Arsenal will come forward and give us loads of space and opportunities.  We know how they started a few weeks back and need to be really switched on from the start.  Cant see them wasting as many opportunities as they did on the cup game so we need to limit those chances.

Keep it tight until they run out of steam and then assert ourselves.  1-3.

I agree to a degree, I think the space in behind only comes if we have Nunez running power to get in behind
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm
Nunez trained ?? What was the press conference about then - bit odd

How is it odd? The presser was much earlier in the morning before Nunez arrived for training, hours later post presser. Klopp usually says in early pressers that he wont know for sure until he sees players come to training. He waa pointing out that Darwin needed a protective boot after the game at some point
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 10:06:00 pm
The Arsenal posters are saying Partey will miss out again and Jesus is having knee problems and might be limited.

Let's see with Jesus - he generally does well against us. it also seems like other teams like being tricky about their injuries.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
Im almost glad Salah is injured right now. With him fit were often very reliant on him and, these days, when hes a bit off it his pace isnt the weapon to fall back on. Plus I think hes begun to struggle more against real athleticism in defenders. But without him its down to all of the forwards to make something happen. Almost glad though because hes still definitely our best attacker.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 10:25:17 pm
never liked arsenal but i hate arteta what a cocky cocky twat .... gonna be a hard game but jota is gonna terrorize them i rekon ... and a far out there bet for me in the morning will be gomez thumps one in too ... well i can dream cant i  lol ... all 3 points please

talk of dreaming im gonna place a bet tomorrow brentford to beat city dunno what these odds will be but i only ever bet when io get a hunch ... you can take the piss now ...
im autistic dyslexic born deaf so spelling may be bad on some days bear with me its something i try very hard to get righy ... im not thick... supported liverpool fc from a very early age of 6 that would have been 1974  and still follow their every move today been to anfield and away games many times but now days its more online due to bad health

Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #148 on: Today at 12:24:49 am
Think this is going to come down to tactics. Our FA cup game in the second half where we just went long and didn't try to play through the press, I think if we do that the whole game we have a pretty good chance for a win, draw at minimum. They couldn't really lay a glove on us unless we turned it over ourselves. Just don't give them that opportunity, get balls into the air where Saliba and Gabriel struggle, we can do this as hard as it will be.

Excited to see regardless of lineup. Up the Reds!
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #149 on: Today at 02:04:38 am
We're on form. Looking forward to this.
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #150 on: Today at 02:51:42 am
I don't think this will be an easy game but I am confident the lads can get the win. Reckon it will be close, 1:2 to us!
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #151 on: Today at 04:01:08 am
Id love one of those days where everything goes right and we batter them 4 or 5 - 0
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
Reply #152 on: Today at 04:26:17 am
is robbo fit enough to start?

will we see a reunion of fullback friends on the pitch?

think generally full squad is fit except for our egyptian king. even thiago is seen in the training footage.

a bit of a headache for the coaches since everyone is on fire at the moment.

think arteta will be playing a bit of a reserved playing style if he wants to keep the scoreline a bit respectable.

