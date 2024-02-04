I think Trent will start to be honest - either at RB or maybe a midfield spot but I do think at RB. People see Bradley coming off with 20 to go as being rested potentially ahead of Arsenal but I do think it was about getting minutes back into Trent's legs. I think he goes Trent and Gomez against Arsenal and says to Bradley and Robertson that they have Burnley at home next week - and that's probably a decent game to give Trent more minutes in midfield too, against potential a side happy to come and play a low block. MacAllister has taken a few knocks recently, especially those last minutes against Chelsea, Szobozlai coming back from injury too so I think there is an opportunity there to ask them to go again against Arsenal and if they need a rest or minutes managed then we do that against Burnley.



Everyone is talking about Bradley - and rightly so - but I would imagine Trent is quite motivated to get on the pitch and remind people what he can do. Especially as vice-captain. I wouldn't be entirely shocked or worried if Bradley starts RB but I do think Trent comes back in.



The rest pick themselves IMO if Nunez is fit. If he isn't then maybe there's another opportunity to play Bradley and Trent - move Jones off the left maybe and bring Diaz over to the right side. Gakpo did well in the Cup game at Arsenal though, so I think he would be expecting to start if Nunez doesn't make it. Sounds like he will play if he can get his boots on. A week's rest until Burnley isn't it? Hopefully everyone can go again.



I would be worried if MacA was struggling for this one. I do think Klopp would try and keep that quiet if it was the case - throw them the Nunez nugget knowing he will most likely make it whilst really sweating on MacA. That knock he took looked heavy and off the back of a similar injury where it looked like he just had a dead leg, I am secretly hoping he is absolutely fine.