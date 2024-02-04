« previous next »
Author Topic: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024  (Read 555 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,606
  • The first five yards........
Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« on: Today at 11:07:25 am »
Match Preview  Arsenal v LIVERPOOL


Date  February 4 2024
Kick Off  16.30 pm
Venue  Emirates
TV  Sky Sports

Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Anon and Gary Beswick
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: David Baldy Coote. Assistant VAR: Tim Porno Wood.

Theyll be wary of us. Theyll be a little scared. They should be. We are hitting a frequency that weve not reached since the 2021-22 season. Goals are coming from all positions and via all angles, the counter-press is fully operational again, there are options everywhere. And, in large part because of Darwin Nunez, there is a strange demonic energy to our attacks that hasnt been in evidence since the salad days of the Sadio-Bobby-Mo marriage. Last nights demolition of Chelsea was wild west stuff - except it wasnt because we had all the guns. If Darwin can re-adjust his telescopic sights a fraction over the next few days then Arsenal should be in for a stressful afternoon.

Arsenal will be harder than Chelsea of course. For one thing they have a midfield where Chelsea had a mere pay-check. Its a very good midfield too. Odegaard continues to be their stand-out performer. The higher up the pitch he gets, the more ingenious he appears to become. If you allow him to touch the ball inside your penalty area then its possibly already too late. The recent evidence suggests that Saka might have found his shooting boots again. And although Jesus retains a preference for hitting the floor not the goal he can present a menace too. Rice may not have reached his West Ham level yet, but he's not at Hackney Marshes level which is where Caicedo was last night. So it will be tougher.

Not that they dont have weak spots, which the Reds will have to probe. Gabriel and Saliba get a lot of plaudits but neither player particularly welcomes the physical side of the game. See how Saliba pinged off Awoniyi on Tuesday night just before the Forest goal. If Virgil ever does that well know its time to put him out to pasture. Gabriel, if anything, has been even softer this season, often falling down and hoping for refereeing mercy rather than engaging in a tussle with the man he's supposed to be marking. Theres a strong case for Liverpool playing the same front three again, since all three present the type of physicality that the Arsenal defence least enjoys. And of course Jota the piranha, in particular, tends to go on a feeding frenzy at the Emirates. The sight of him crashing through Chelsea's defence will have sent some tremors through the Arsenal camp. That is the style of direct play they have problems with.

We need to watch their set-pieces. They think hard about them and it shows. Oddly this is one area where we seem old-fashioned. The pioneers of the clever throw-in still rely on the antique method of finding the Big Mans head when it comes to free kicks, whereas Arsenal rely on surprise and genuine co-ordination. On the Arsenal thread Al tells me that these free kicks must take months to master and that precious training time is therefore consumed in creating patterns that haven't been since spirograph (ask your great grandads). This is bullshit. All the hard work is done in the head by a single individual. He can be having a bath while he does it. Applying the idea is relatively simple. We should start ourselves. Man City did last night, and scored.

I have a feeling we might see both Trent and Conor Bradley start this game. Bradley has become, in the parlance, undroppable after four astonishing performances at right back. Plus he had Martinelli in his pocket for the last 20 minutes of the recent FA Cup tie at their place. But nor can Trent be ignored forever. Is this the game we see him start in an orthodox midfield role? It would require some serious teasing of Klopps normal formation I think since Jurgen would be unlikely to use Trent as a number 8. But could he take up a position alongside, or slightly in advance of, Mac Allister as a right half? It was from a conventional right half position that Trent pulled so many strings in our previous two encounters with Arsenal this season. One things for sure, Arsenal will be mightily relieved to see a bench with Alexander-Arnold on it. I can't imagine that Klopp wants to give them that comfort.

The match officials? I hate talking about this and maybe after last nights incredible homer by Tierney we are seeing the tables beginning to turn. But it is still somewhat surprising to see that Coote has been given the job of fucking-up on VAR, something he did so completely in the home fixture in December that even Howard Webb felt obliged to chastise him afterwards for failing to spot Odegaard playing basketball in the penalty box. 

Finally, Id like to show you this. During the first Covid lockdown when football completely disappeared for a while I played a game of Mutual Appreciation with my great pal Jeff, a Gooner. We had to send each other five reasons why we admired our respective football teams. Call it an exercise in humility. His final missive was about Jurgen Klopp and in the light of the bombshell that is still exploding around all our ears I thought you all might appreciate his concluding paragraph:
 
And lastly says Jeff.it feels like Klopp at times transcends football as a game thats played week-in / week-out. He does things or says things that are for all of society, speaking about politics, Brexit, Coronavirus. His charisma, along with his team's success means that his voice is heard outside of the game and makes him a cultural figure. Hes an admirable man, we are all lucky have to have him in the PL and in the UK.

We are lucky to have him. All of us. Even the ones whose team he punishes. Let's punish them.

Come on You Mighty Reds.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 24,508
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:13:34 am »
Great OP.  The Trent conundrum is an interesting one for this match, does he come in for Bradley?  If so, we'd look better balanced with Robertson on the other side, but Gomez has been brilliant since the Scot got injured.

If Trent plays in midfield, who does he replace?  Szoboszlai played well last night and is a very physical midfielder, and Jones on the other side is having the best season of his life.

Tough decision.
Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:19:41 am »
Lovely preview Yorky.  Damn that Jeff though, blowing virtual sand into my eyes.  Out of interest, did you manage to come up with five things for Arsenal?

Starting Trent in midfield, presumably in place of Szobo, for game as big as this would be such a bold move.  I wouldn't put it past Klopp but I'm erring on the side of Trent either starting at right-back or being on the bench.

I expect Arsenal will go with the same ball hogging midfield they had in the FA Cup; Rice and Jorginho with Odergaard in front of them.  I doubt Havertz gets another chance against us after fluffing his lines so wonderfully in that cup game.

Both games were/are huge for us but it feels like the Chelsea starting team is largely the ideal starting team for this one.  Our three most dynamic forwards and our most mobile and technical midfield.  I don't really see that Harvey, Gravenberch or Gakpo come in for this one.  But then maybe we don't need to overly rotate.

Hopefully the four subs at the same time idea will be restricted to games where we're struggling and need to jolt the game.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,525
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:20:17 am »
I think they'll be shitting it after last night. Very different game to one against Chelsea, but if we play with similar intensity Arsenal will find it very hard to cope. They are however much more press-resistant than Chelsea, but they will also allow for more spaces for counters. Not sure what to expect, but it will have to be some performance from Arsenal if they are to stop us.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:22:19 am »
Win this and a finger is on the trophy, top with Arsenal played twice, Newcastle played twice, City away done, Tottenham away done, Brighton away done and Chelsea away done would be incredible. Even if the worst happened we're still in an amazing position but eliminating these from the race while getting our toughest remaining away fixture done with a win would be lovely.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,606
  • The first five yards........
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:26:01 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:19:41 am
Lovely preview Yorky.  Damn that Jeff though, blowing virtual sand into my eyes.  Out of interest, did you manage to come up with five things for Arsenal?

Starting Trent in midfield, presumably in place of Szobo, for game as big as this would be such a bold move.  I wouldn't put it past Klopp but I'm erring on the side of Trent either starting at right-back or being on the bench.

I expect Arsenal will go with the same ball hogging midfield they had in the FA Cup; Rice and Jorginho with Odergaard in front of them.  I doubt Havertz gets another chance against us after fluffing his lines so wonderfully in that cup game.

Both games were/are huge for us but it feels like the Chelsea starting team is largely the ideal starting team for this one.  Our three most dynamic forwards and our most mobile and technical midfield.  I don't really see that Harvey, Gravenberch or Gakpo come in for this one.  But then maybe we don't need to overly rotate.

Hopefully the four subs at the same time idea will be restricted to games where we're struggling and need to jolt the game.

I did Thad. I found it possible, just, without too much pain. But obviously Jeff was spoilt for choice.
Online TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:29:11 am »
Full-back choices are interesting.

Gomez has done well on Saka in recent games and maybe should stay at left-back

Bradley or TAA on the right is a difficult choice. Martinelli constantly skins TAA when they are up against each other but with Szobozlai on the right side of the middle three an excellent back-tracker then TAA may be less exposed.

Hard to drop Bradley though
Online Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:36:23 am »
Tough game. They've got a longer rest and don't really have any injury problems, and know they need to win.

Alisson, Konate, Ibou, Macallister, Jones, Diaz and Jota I think pick themselves.

From there think its tricky. Arsenal seem to be storming out of the blocks so I wonder if the plan could be to soak it up and then have a blast late on, so could potentially see the same as last night but Gakpo in for Nunez. And then unleast Nunez, Trent, Elliott and Robbo later on.
Online Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,078
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:36:31 am »
Nice OP Yorky, thank you.

Provided there's no casualties from last night, I say we go unchanged. Gomez has done brilliantly against Saka recently and Bradley's performances have been superb. We then have some serious weapons off the bench - Trent, Robbo, Gakpo, Harvey. Trent and Harvey going into the midfield against tired legs has worked a treat this season.
Online Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:37:47 am »
Wonderful read as usual Yorky and that's got to be the first reference to Spirograph on RAWK. I think I've still got one in the loft.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,714
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:45:32 am »
This is the big one. We've struggled away at Arsenal in first halves under Arteta (often We've kept them at bay and kicked on second half).

They usually start fast so we'll have to be switched on from the start. They've only had the Forest game last 2 or 3 weeks so will be fresh.
Online TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:47:09 am »
What if Trent spits the dummy out due to not being selected in such a big game?

Less than 18 months on his contract - you don't want a disgruntled player like that with such massive asset value potentially going down the toilet
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:49:03 am »
Good OP. Just on the Trent thing, there is literally 0% chance that Klopp chooses this game, of all games, to discard his long held position that Trent isn't an 8 and play him as one, changing our setup in the process. He's either going to start as a RB or not start at all. He might move to 6 with Bradley coming on, or come on at 6. But he isn't going to take Jones or Szoboslai's place in the team.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,872
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:51:43 am »
Lovely stuff Yorky.

I hadnt given this game too much thought until now, deliberately so. This week always looked like being a pivotal one and I thought Chelsea could be a slippery one. I think Id have been satisfied with 4 points before the two fixtures. But after last night I feel greedy and I want more.

Arsenal can be tricky. In theory its probably our second toughest league game of the season. And it might turn out that way. But cup competitions included, we have a very decent recent record at the Emirates which will play on Arsenals minds. They tend to start fast but if we can weather the storm again you hope they could think here we go again. What weve done well in recent wins there is consolidate the opening goal with another soon after. No sitting back and holding what we have which would be dangerous against a side with their quality.

A win here, still in theory only keeps us 2 ahead of City by the time they play their games in hand (which would both be against Brentford weirdly), but it would both increase the pressure and also tell them that we mean business.

No idea on the line up. Back in the day you knew our back four and keeper, and front three and only had a question mark or two about midfield. Now there are genuine selection dilemmas all over the place! I would like to stick with the same front three if we can. In Mos absence this feels the best combination we have and theyre linking really well.

Whatever we go with, we know well have five genuine game changing subs available to us, whatever the match situation. Bring it on.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,508
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:55:02 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:49:03 am
Good OP. Just on the Trent thing, there is literally 0% chance that Klopp chooses this game, of all games, to discard his long held position that Trent isn't an 8 and play him as one, changing our setup in the process. He's either going to start as a RB or not start at all. He might move to 6 with Bradley coming on, or come on at 6. But he isn't going to take Jones or Szoboslai's place in the team.

If Trent starts ahead of Bradley for this one, then what happens to Gomez?  Diaz is much more suited as the person holding the width on the left, and Gomez won't be inverting with Trent already doing so.

We don't play with 3 centre backs in the build up, just two and then two midfielders ahead of them.  Unless Gomez holds the width and Diaz plays more inside, but I'm not sure that suits either of them.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,185
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:56:40 am »
You could argue that it should be an unchanged team.

But Trent was incredible in the Cup match.
Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:59:47 am »
can't wait for this game, we are playing some unreal stuff at the moment and we're set for a hell of a ride for the next few months
Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:59:51 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 11:47:09 am
What if Trent spits the dummy out due to not being selected in such a big game?

Less than 18 months on his contract - you don't want a disgruntled player like that with such massive asset value potentially going down the toilet

Then I hope someone reminds him, as vice captain, to grow the fuck up and remember that this is a team game. We don't pussyfoot around players to make them feel good, we do what's best for the team and our chances going forward

Same team as tonight for me. Same intensity. Bring on Trent, Robbo, Elliott, Gakpo and Gravenberch as and when they are needed. You'd be hard pushed to find 5 better subs anywhere in Europe

Win this one and fuck me it's close. Still a lot to do but 6 from 6 of Chelsea and Arsenal would be some statement
Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,991
  • Believer
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:04:02 pm »
Great OP as ever Yorky. Thanks.

I was saying in a whatsapp group last night that I could see Bradley potentially staying at right back for this one and Trent moving properly into midfield. It is certainly a nice problem to have.

We will cause them significant problems but I do think it will be a tight game. They got a much needed win the other night and know that if they lose this they are most likely pretty much out of a title race discussion.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,054
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:05:48 pm »
Bradley hattrick incoming.
Online Vegeta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:08:00 pm »
A win would be huge, draw is not a bad result as long as we stay in touching distance of City before we play them at Anfield where a win over them would take us top and leave it in our hands for the final stretch, I would probably take that.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:11:01 pm »
Nunez to score a hatrick, all going in off the post.
Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:13:40 pm »

I think we should go unchanged.  We started off incredible against Chelsea.  Brining Trent and Robbo on Fresh second half is a pretty big weapon.  Depends if Jurgen thinks any of them are still knackered come Sunday.
Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:46:44 pm »
Just about a full strength squad (bar mo-but were not a 1 man team for sure), the bradley, Trent thing is interesting. I think he will start Trent and bench Bradley...
Start Nunez again please.. and bring it home lads
Online TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:47:33 pm »
Hopefully Thiago will get on the bench for this one
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,310
Re: Match Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool, Feb 4 2024
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 12:46:44 pm
Just about a full strength squad (bar mo-but were not a 1 man team for sure), the bradley, Trent thing is interesting. I think he will start Trent and bench Bradley...
Start Nunez again please.. and bring it home lads

We were missing VVD, Mo and Szob for our recent game against them. We'll be a stonger first xi this time around.

A draw isn't the end of the world but a win would be fucking massive!
