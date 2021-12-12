« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February

Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
TUESDAY 30TH JANUARY

Nottingham Forest V Arsenal 19:45 TNT SPORTS 2
Fulham V Everton 19:45
Luton Town V Brighton & Hove Albion 19:45
Crystal Palace V Sheffield United 20:00
Aston Villa V Saudi Arabia 20:15 TNT SPORTS 1

WEDNESDAY 31ST JANUARY

Abu Dhabi V Burnley 19:30 TNT SPORTS 3
Tottenham Hotspur V Brentford 19:30 TNT SPORTS 2
Liverpool V Chelsea 20:15 TNT SPORTS 1

THURSDAY 1ST FEBRUARY

West Ham United V AFC Bournemouth 19:30 TNT SPORTS 2
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Manchester United 20:15 TNT SPORTS 1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
TUESDAY 30TH JANUARY

Nottingham Forest V Arsenal 19:45 TNT SPORTS 2                  1-1
Fulham V Everton 19:45                                                        2-0
Luton Town V Brighton & Hove Albion 19:45                           2-3
Crystal Palace V Sheffield United 20:00                                   1-0
Aston Villa V Saudi Arabia 20:15 TNT SPORTS 1                       2-0

WEDNESDAY 31ST JANUARY

Abu Dhabi V Burnley 19:30 TNT SPORTS 3                              7-0
Tottenham Hotspur V Brentford 19:30 TNT SPORTS 2               2-1
Liverpool V Chelsea 20:15 TNT SPORTS 1                                3-0

THURSDAY 1ST FEBRUARY

West Ham United V AFC Bournemouth 19:30 TNT SPORTS 2             1-1
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Manchester United 20:15 TNT SPORTS 1       1-0
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
Come on Forest. Theyve had a bit of an upturn under Nuno. Any chance of them getting something tonight do you think?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
Spurs are an embarrassment

https://x.com/SpursOfficial/status/1751923601412878438?s=20

Quote
For the first time at
@SpursStadium
, we're staging a mobile phone light show against Brentford on Wednesday evening  enabling supporters to play their part in adding to the atmosphere 🙌

Download the official Spurs App to take part ⤵️
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:01:56 am
Come on Forest. Theyve had a bit of an upturn under Nuno. Any chance of them getting something tonight do you think?

I wouldn't get your hopes up, they're still not very good and I'd expect Arsenal to take them apart.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
Redman78
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:01:56 am
Come on Forest. Theyve had a bit of an upturn under Nuno. Any chance of them getting something tonight do you think?

They did beat Villa at home earlier in the season. And at home last season they beat LFC and Arsenal and held Man City.

Probably about 1000 times more likely than Burnley getting anything - against teams in the top half of the table, they've so far taken 1 point from 11 games.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:50:46 am

Aston Villa V Saudi Arabia 20:15 TNT SPORTS 1
Liverpool V Chelsea 20:15 TNT SPORTS 1
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Manchester United 20:15 TNT SPORTS 1

Its underrated just how fucking awful 815pm KOs are, and I say this on a week where it probably helps Liverpool if anything. IMO no game should ever be kicking off later than 730pm. c*nts.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
rob1966
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
A bit of breathing space above Villa would be nice but I can't bring myself to wish anything but misfortune on the Saudi Sportswashers.

Fulham re-finding the form and confidence that we seem to have drained from them with the cup games would be good.  A win for Everton will probably move them clear as the bottom three all look to be for another round of defeats.  Luton against an out-of-form Brighton the best prospect of a result.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.sportshd.sx/soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : https://crackstreamsfree.com : https://nizarstream.com : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : www.crackstreamsfree.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://tv.fsl-stream.im : www.hesgoal1.com : www.footybite.to : https://1stream.me : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/efl-cup & www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


Info: https://twitter.com/premierleague : www.premierleague.com : www.youtube.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Premier_League


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://hoofoot.com & https://footyfull.com & https://fullmatchsports.cc & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
oh crap... well I guess I better work hard until 2:30PM E.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:25:55 am
USA USA

Have they got cheerleaders too?

my friend shrugged his shoulders and said "it seems like a flah mob" :lmao

really? you needed to organize atmosphere in a 60K stadium?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
Peabee
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
Four pretty interesting matches tonight (three when I remember what Newcastle are and then fail to get invested in their games*), and one absolute shiter.

*plus they're complete bobbins away from home, and Villa are almost faultless at home.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
Martenelli and Gabriel are potentially out
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
It is mad how it feels like City is at home vs a relegation threated sided every other weekend.  ::)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
Nick110581
Both playing.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:19:50 pm
Martenelli and Gabriel are potentially out

Both playing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
.
7.30pm ko...

Forest XI: Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Danilo; Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Williams; Wood.
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.

^ https://vipleague.im/football/nottingham-forest-vs-arsenal-streaming-link-1 & https://techclips.net/2024/s2 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/n%D0%BEtt%D1%96ngh%D0%B0m_f%D0%BEr%D0%B5st_%D0%B0rs%D0%B5n%D0%B0l_187484250


7.45pm ko...

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.
Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Godfrey, Garner; Harrison, Danjuma, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin. 

^ https://vipleague.im/football/fulham-vs-everton-streaming-link-1 & https://techclips.net/2024/s4 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/fulh%D0%B0m_%D0%B5v%D0%B5rt%D0%BEn_187489410


7.45pm ko...

Luton XI: Kaminski, Ogbene, Burke, Osho, Bell, Doughty, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Morris, Adebayo.
Brighton XI: Steele, Igor, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupiñán, Groß, Gilmour, Milner, Bounanotte, Welbeck, Pedro.

^ https://vipleague.im/football/luton-town-vs-brighton-hove-albion-streaming-link-1 & https://techclips.net/2024/s1 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch3.php
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/lut%D0%BEn_t%D0%BEwn_br%D1%96ght%D0%BEn_187489409


8pm ko...

Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Hughes, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Ayew.
Sheff Utd XI: Grbic; Bogl, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Vinicius Souza; McAtee, Hamer, Slimane, Brereton-Diaz; McBurnie.

^ https://vipleague.im/football/crystal-palace-vs-sheffield-united-streaming-link-1 & https://techclips.net/2024/s7 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch4.php
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81ryst%D0%B0l_%D1%80%D0%B0l%D0%B0%D1%81%D0%B5_sh%D0%B5ff%D1%96%D0%B5ld_utd_187489411


8.15pm ko...

Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Alex Moreno; Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins.
Saudi XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn; Guimarães, Longstaff, Miley, Murphy; Isak, Gordon.

^ https://vipleague.im/football/aston-villa-vs-newcastle-united-streaming-link-1 & https://techclips.net/2024/s8 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch5.php
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/%D0%B0st%D0%BEn_v%D1%96ll%D0%B0_n%D0%B5w%D1%81%D0%B0stl%D0%B5_un%D1%96t%D0%B5d_187494643

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th January - 1st February
Fulham are hard to predict this season but if they knock the ball around like they have been doing recently they should be comfortable winners against Everton.
