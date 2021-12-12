.7.30pm ko...Forest XI:
Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Danilo; Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Williams; Wood.Arsenal XI:
Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.
^ https://vipleague.im/football/nottingham-forest-vs-arsenal-streaming-link-1
& https://techclips.net/2024/s2
& https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/n%D0%BEtt%D1%96ngh%D0%B0m_f%D0%BEr%D0%B5st_%D0%B0rs%D0%B5n%D0%B0l_1874842507.45pm ko...Fulham XI:
Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez. Everton XI:
Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Godfrey, Garner; Harrison, Danjuma, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.
^ https://vipleague.im/football/fulham-vs-everton-streaming-link-1
& https://techclips.net/2024/s4
& https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/fulh%D0%B0m_%D0%B5v%D0%B5rt%D0%BEn_1874894107.45pm ko...Luton XI:
Kaminski, Ogbene, Burke, Osho, Bell, Doughty, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Morris, Adebayo.Brighton XI:
Steele, Igor, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupiñán, Groß, Gilmour, Milner, Bounanotte, Welbeck, Pedro.
^ https://vipleague.im/football/luton-town-vs-brighton-hove-albion-streaming-link-1
& https://techclips.net/2024/s1
& https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch3.php
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/lut%D0%BEn_t%D0%BEwn_br%D1%96ght%D0%BEn_1874894098pm ko...Palace XI:
Henderson; Richards, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Hughes, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Ayew.Sheff Utd XI:
Grbic; Bogl, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Vinicius Souza; McAtee, Hamer, Slimane, Brereton-Diaz; McBurnie.
^ https://vipleague.im/football/crystal-palace-vs-sheffield-united-streaming-link-1
& https://techclips.net/2024/s7
& https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch4.php
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81ryst%D0%B0l_%D1%80%D0%B0l%D0%B0%D1%81%D0%B5_sh%D0%B5ff%D1%96%D0%B5ld_utd_1874894118.15pm ko...Villa XI:
Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Alex Moreno; Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins. Saudi XI:
Dubravka; Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn; Guimarães, Longstaff, Miley, Murphy; Isak, Gordon.
^ https://vipleague.im/football/aston-villa-vs-newcastle-united-streaming-link-1
& https://techclips.net/2024/s8
& https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch5.php
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/%D0%B0st%D0%BEn_v%D1%96ll%D0%B0_n%D0%B5w%D1%81%D0%B0stl%D0%B5_un%D1%96t%D0%B5d_187494643