I'm trying to ask this question in the correct manner.



What do we reckon the genuine feeling, about Sven managing our Legends team in this game, is amongst the Club, and those who organise it every year (Kenny etc)?



Is it putting the club in a very difficult/uncomfortable position (they aren't going to look great if they turn the idea down)?



Or, will they welcome the additional exposure, and an opportunity to raise more money for the named charities?



The Club, and Kenny, manage to get this right every season.

I'd be loathe for it to end up like Soccer Aid, which is a circus, with all the celebrity hangers on etc.

I'd like to see Sven manage us. I can always remember reading about his love for us, and it would be a lovely opportunity for him to finally get his wish....as long as the organisers wishes. They do sterling work with this game every year, and their plans must be considered.