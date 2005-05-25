« previous next »
Author Topic: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer  (Read 3773 times)

Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 02:25:20 pm »
BBC News - Fans call for Sven-Goran Eriksson to manage Liverpool FC Legends
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-67980714

Can't see it not happening now.
Offline Samie

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 02:43:26 pm »
https://twitter.com/LivEchonews/status/1746777263692026145

Quote
The Liverpool ECHO today joins calls to grant Sven-Goran Eriksson his dying LFC wish.

The ECHO has joined the call for Sven-Goran Eriksson to be given the chance to manage Liverpool after revealing heartbreaking terminal cancer diagnosis

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 03:23:39 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 02:25:20 pm
Can't see it not happening now.

Why not?
Offline Dr_Evil

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 03:28:08 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 03:23:39 pm
Why not?

Why can't he not see it not happening?
Offline carling

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 03:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 13, 2024, 02:29:11 pm
Some say he should have done more with that squad.

Personally think most of that squad was overrated, especially the Chelsea lads and a few of the Mancs.  Maybe Gerrard, Rooney and Ferdinand were genuinely good enough to win a major trophy, but overall quarters was about right.
Offline tubby

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 04:06:57 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 03:52:05 pm
Personally think most of that squad was overrated, especially the Chelsea lads and a few of the Mancs.  Maybe Gerrard, Rooney and Ferdinand were genuinely good enough to win a major trophy, but overall quarters was about right.

Nah Brazil were there for the taking and England were way too passive.  Was a real missed opportunity.
Offline Legs

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 04:12:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:06:57 pm
Nah Brazil were there for the taking and England were way too passive.  Was a real missed opportunity.

If a certain captain didnt sh*t out of a challenge I think before HT then England may have got to semi final and then anything is possible.

Instead he didnt want to injure his foot again as hed miss the final if they made it.

It makes me laugh though when people say England had good players then yes they did but so do other countries its as if the media are completely blind to that 😂😂
Online MH41

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm »
I'm trying to ask this question in the correct manner.

What do we reckon the genuine feeling, about Sven managing our Legends team in this game, is amongst the Club, and those who organise it every year (Kenny etc)?

Is it putting the club in a very difficult/uncomfortable position (they aren't going to look great if they turn the idea down)?

Or, will they welcome the additional exposure, and an opportunity to raise more money for the named charities?

The Club, and Kenny, manage to get this right every season.
I'd be loathe for it to end up like Soccer Aid, which is a circus, with all the celebrity hangers on etc.
I'd like to see Sven manage us. I can always remember reading about his love for us, and it would be a lovely opportunity for him to finally get his wish....as long as the organisers wishes. They do sterling work with this game every year, and their plans must be considered.
Offline Legs

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 04:30:41 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm
I'm trying to ask this question in the correct manner.

What do we reckon the genuine feeling, about Sven managing our Legends team in this game, is amongst the Club, and those who organise it every year (Kenny etc)?

Is it putting the club in a very difficult/uncomfortable position (they aren't going to look great if they turn the idea down)?

Or, will they welcome the additional exposure, and an opportunity to raise more money for the named charities?

The Club, and Kenny, manage to get this right every season.
I'd be loathe for it to end up like Soccer Aid, which is a circus, with all the celebrity hangers on etc.
I'd like to see Sven manage us. I can always remember reading about his love for us, and it would be a lovely opportunity for him to finally get his wish....as long as the organisers wishes. They do sterling work with this game every year, and their plans must be considered.

I think its fine as long as its just Sven in the dugout and he is a LFC fan afterall he is one of us.

Thank christ Beckham played for Utd as dont want likes of him rocking up at Anfield.

I think the question is would Sven want to do it and will he be fit/able ?
Online 4pool

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 04:34:02 pm »
Just make Sven "Honorary" Manager for a day.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 04:34:39 pm »
Another cool angle with it too is that Sven managed England at Anfield a few times as well.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 04:36:01 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm
I'm trying to ask this question in the correct manner.

What do we reckon the genuine feeling, about Sven managing our Legends team in this game, is amongst the Club, and those who organise it every year (Kenny etc)?

Is it putting the club in a very difficult/uncomfortable position (they aren't going to look great if they turn the idea down)?

Or, will they welcome the additional exposure, and an opportunity to raise more money for the named charities?

The Club, and Kenny, manage to get this right every season.
I'd be loathe for it to end up like Soccer Aid, which is a circus, with all the celebrity hangers on etc.
I'd like to see Sven manage us. I can always remember reading about his love for us, and it would be a lovely opportunity for him to finally get his wish....as long as the organisers wishes. They do sterling work with this game every year, and their plans must be considered.

I think those involved in the foundation side of things, Kenny included, would be more than accommodating and I can't see this being anything other than what it is, a lifelong Liverpool fan getting to fulfil a wish before he passes.  I can't envisage this becoming the pantomime which is soccer aid.

I've recently lost someone myself to cancer, it's an absolute bastard of an illness, and my thoughts go out to Sven and his family, he seems like a genuinely decent man and at the end of the day is one of us.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on January 13, 2024, 11:04:02 am
It would be great to see him manage the legends team. When I was a kid I loved him as England manager and thought it was such a shame when he left the role.

Wishing him and his family all the best.

Same. I was in my early 20s, so I was feeling pretty good about most things then.  :)  Got lots of nice memories, watching England (the last time I was into them).
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 05:01:29 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 03:52:05 pm
Personally think most of that squad was overrated, especially the Chelsea lads and a few of the Mancs.  Maybe Gerrard, Rooney and Ferdinand were genuinely good enough to win a major trophy, but overall quarters was about right.

Ashley Cole was world class at that time. Used to contain Ronaldo pretty well.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 05:03:48 pm »
Offline Caps4444

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm »
Perhaps make him part of the management team / joint manager?
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 10:17:12 pm »
Always liked Sven, his appointment felt modern and progressive and England did fairly well under him.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:24:02 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm
I'm trying to ask this question in the correct manner.

What do we reckon the genuine feeling, about Sven managing our Legends team in this game, is amongst the Club, and those who organise it every year (Kenny etc)?

Is it putting the club in a very difficult/uncomfortable position (they aren't going to look great if they turn the idea down)?

Or, will they welcome the additional exposure, and an opportunity to raise more money for the named charities?

The Club, and Kenny, manage to get this right every season.
I'd be loathe for it to end up like Soccer Aid, which is a circus, with all the celebrity hangers on etc.
I'd like to see Sven manage us. I can always remember reading about his love for us, and it would be a lovely opportunity for him to finally get his wish....as long as the organisers wishes. They do sterling work with this game every year, and their plans must be considered.

Club will be perfectly happy. It's a charity legends game, they're just a fun kickabout and a chance for fans to see old favourites. They're not really akin to Soccer Aid which, whilst obviously having a charitable focus, is also about non-footballing celebs having a kick around with footballers, and "bants". Also in fairness to Soccer Aid, most of the memorable stuff is quite fun. Lee Mack, Woody Harrelson's penalty etc. It's mostly harmless.

It IS putting the club in a tricky position if they don't want to do it, but why wouldn't they want to do it? Worst case you have Kenny and Sven managing the LFC team together, or something similar. The club don't really care who manages, plays or wins in these legends games as long as they're entertaining and raise money for charity.
Offline B0151?

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:27:37 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm
I'm trying to ask this question in the correct manner.

What do we reckon the genuine feeling, about Sven managing our Legends team in this game, is amongst the Club, and those who organise it every year (Kenny etc)?

Is it putting the club in a very difficult/uncomfortable position (they aren't going to look great if they turn the idea down)?

Or, will they welcome the additional exposure, and an opportunity to raise more money for the named charities?

The Club, and Kenny, manage to get this right every season.
I'd be loathe for it to end up like Soccer Aid, which is a circus, with all the celebrity hangers on etc.
I'd like to see Sven manage us. I can always remember reading about his love for us, and it would be a lovely opportunity for him to finally get his wish....as long as the organisers wishes. They do sterling work with this game every year, and their plans must be considered.

It's not like it would be doing just Sven a favour. There is already 100x more publicity for the game in light of this. More publicity means more viewers and money for the charities, which is what it's about surely.

I do get where you're coming from like but it's actually perfect you would have thought.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 04:30:41 pm


I think the question is would Sven want to do it and will he be fit/able ?

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:24:06 am
They asked him about managing the legends game on GMTV, he said he would love too.
Sven and his son were already going to the game as Fans.

Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:44:31 pm »
If his dad is healthy enough, we should fly him over too.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 11:29:06 pm »
Would love to see Sven manage Liverpool Legends
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:29:06 pm
Would love to see Sven manage Liverpool Legends

Be a nice touch if it happens.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:01:27 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:24:02 pm
Club will be perfectly happy.

Yeah, I really don't see what the issue is here. It's a charity legends game. If Sven is able to do it, get it done.
