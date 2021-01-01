Horner cleared



"The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.



"The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.



"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."