« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 10645 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,616
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:38:35 pm »
Horner cleared

"The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

"The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. 

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,987
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:42:50 pm »
Will go to court
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 