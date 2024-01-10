« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC vs Fulham League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 20:00 Weds 10th Jan 2024  (Read 5658 times)

Re: LFC vs Fulham League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 20:00 Weds 10th Jan 2024
« Reply #80 on: Today at 11:38:07 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 10:06:52 am
Without wishing to sound negative Id take any win, even by a single goal.
Away goals arent used as a tie breaker anymore, and Id be very confident of not getting beat down at Craven Cottage.

Chalk it down man. absolutely.
Unlike everyone else so far in the thread I would not start Jota tonight. Personally I'd keep him on the bench as he's been having a huge impact coming on fresh as the game wears on (same with Ryan).
I'd start Bradley and I'd start Gomez which gives you the option of playing Quansah with VVD.
Elliott, Macca and Jones in the middle. Nuńez on the left, Cody in the middle and Diaz on the right.

Should be enough to get a win. I'd be happy with that myself.
Re: LFC vs Fulham League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 20:00 Weds 10th Jan 2024
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:05:26 pm »
Joe Gomez's 200th game for us tonight if he plays.  ;D
Re: LFC vs Fulham League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 20:00 Weds 10th Jan 2024
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 11:38:07 am
Chalk it down man. absolutely.
Unlike everyone else so far in the thread I would not start Jota tonight. Personally I'd keep him on the bench as he's been having a huge impact coming on fresh as the game wears on (same with Ryan).
I'd start Bradley and I'd start Gomez which gives you the option of playing Quansah with VVD.
Elliott, Macca and Jones in the middle. Nuńez on the left, Cody in the middle and Diaz on the right.

Should be enough to get a win. I'd be happy with that myself.

Agree though possibly Grav for Jones who has been a bit injury prone.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Fulham League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 20:00 Weds 10th Jan 2024
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm »
Id start Elliott, with no Salah or Trent we need someone creative out there who will look to drive us up the pitch
Re: LFC vs Fulham League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 20:00 Weds 10th Jan 2024
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:52:28 pm
Domestically? Some wise old manager masterminded them to a Europa League final in more recent times.

Didn't they smack Juventus 4-1 at Craven Cottage on the way and narrowly lose to Atletico in the final?
  • Believer
Re: LFC vs Fulham League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 20:00 Weds 10th Jan 2024
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:16:41 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/that-1980s-sports-blog/2024/jan/10/when-liverpool-thrashed-fulham-10-0-in-the-1986-87-league-cup

A trip down memory lane for those of us old enough to remember.

The attendance is a little surprising !
Re: LFC vs Fulham League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 20:00 Weds 10th Jan 2024
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:15:32 pm
Didn't they smack Juventus 4-1 at Craven Cottage on the way and narrowly lose to Atletico in the final?

Can you imagine how insufferable Roy Hodgson would have been if he won the Europa Cup / Uefa Cup? He'd be dining on that result for decades (probably rightfully so).

  • @tharris113
Re: LFC vs Fulham League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 20:00 Weds 10th Jan 2024
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:04:13 pm »
Kelleher starting makes me a bit nervous
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC vs Fulham League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 20:00 Weds 10th Jan 2024
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:23:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:18:14 pm
Can you imagine how insufferable Roy Hodgson would have been if he won the Europa Cup / Uefa Cup? He'd be dining on that result for decades (probably rightfully so).

Fair enough if he'd have won that with Fulham. They played a few Champions League quality teams along the way. We actually should have won that competition to be honest though it probably wouldn't have saved Rafa's job. Could have dined on another European trophy for the following years afterwards too. Another reason I really want to win it this year considering a couple of near misses in it since we last won it.
  • Truthiness
Re: LFC vs Fulham League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 20:00 Weds 10th Jan 2024
« Reply #89 on: Today at 03:46:16 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:13:04 pm
Id start Elliott, with no Salah or Trent we need someone creative out there who will look to drive us up the pitch
In midfield though, correct? I really don't want to see him in the Salah position. He's so much better playing deeper.
Re: LFC vs Fulham League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 20:00 Weds 10th Jan 2024
« Reply #90 on: Today at 03:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 10:06:52 am
Without wishing to sound negative Id take any win, even by a single goal.
Away goals arent used as a tie breaker anymore, and Id be very confident of not getting beat down at Craven Cottage.

Any result which means Fulham have to push for goals at Craven Cottage is a good result, with Luis, Darwin and Diogo breaking on them.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Fulham League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg 20:00 Weds 10th Jan 2024
« Reply #91 on: Today at 04:08:05 pm »
On our way to see the tricky reds (hopefully) take the first step towards a West London double and add another trophy to the champions wall.

Every cup has been won in my lifetime. That makes me feel old but I'm not going anywhere until we have double figures for all trophies!. That might not take too long with Jurgen at the helm.

Upthereds!  :champ :scarf :champ :scarf :champ
