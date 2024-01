Hopefully both managers rotate heavily and we get a decent contest because of it. I suspect Arteta will go full strength though as they're on a (relatively) bad run and don't have another game for a fortnight.



I still like the FA Cup but it's definitely lost a bit of its sparkle. Between the overload of fixtures, the Emirates sponsorship and the number of times Man City have coasted to winning it in recent years it feels about on a par with the Leegue Cup. It wouldn't ruin my weekend if we were to get knocked out but being played off the park - the Villa cup game where our senior players were in a different continent comes to mind - isn't a nice thought.