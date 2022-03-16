« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM  (Read 991 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« on: Today at 01:56:45 pm »
Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC
FA Cup: 3rd Round
Venue: Emirates Stadium
Referee: John Brooks, Assistants: Lee Betts & Nick Greenhalgh
Fourth Official: Josh Smith
VAR: Simon Hooper, Assistants: David Coote & Adrian Homes

If the match ends in a draw there will be a replay rather than extra-time and penalties


I love the FA Cup.

I love the FA Cup is not a sentence that I thought I would be saying as an 8 year old boy experiencing his first true taste of the gut wrenching pain that football can bring when an 85th minute Eric Cantona volley broke my heart, 'they might still equalise love' my Mum said to be but even at 8 years old I knew enough of football to know that it was done. I'd spent the weeks leading up to the match playing out various scenarios on the Subbuteo Pitch, they all ended in Liverpool lifting the trophy and none of them ended with Cantona and his upward collar getting anywhere near the score sheet, my first taste of reality vs expectation as well, then.


The FA Cup became somewhat of an obssession for me after that as a jilted lover, there were several more years of heart-ache to follow before we'd finally win it, including a lesson that in football, history can repeat itself, courtesy of 89th and 92nd minute goals from Dwight Yorke and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer respectively, reversing Michael Owen's early goal at Old Trafford to result in more injury time pain at the hands of those bastards.

I'd have to wait 5 years from that horrific day at Wembley in 1996 to 'finally' see us win the famous old trophy, footballing first world problems is probably what fans of clubs less fortunate as ourselves might say, but 5 years is a long time for a child. This brings me nicely onto Sunday's opponents, the competition's most frequent winners with 14 successes, Arsenal FC. From one of my worst ever footballing moments then, to one of my happiest - Michael Owen running onto a first class Paddy pass before finishing with aplomb to the left of the out-stretched David Seaman, bedlam, memories made which will never be forgotten. We've played Arsenal 3 times in the cup since then and lost all 3, Arsenal's impeccable observance of Anfield's demand for The Truth via a mosiac in 2007 is something which I'll always remember.


Arsenal will wear their white 'No More Red' kit for the 3rd consecutive season, the kit was launched was launched in January 2022 to support the long-standing work undertaken by Arsenal to help keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence. Particualrly poignant given the recent incident in Liverpool on 27th December involving a young-man of 21 being admitted to hospital with critical injuries having been stabbed in Liverpool City Centre. Liverpool themselves will wear Purple.

This round of the tournament often brings with it selection headaches, the sterner the opposition the trickier the dilemma is a good rule of thumb and this fixture in particular is quite difficult to call. Arsenal's injured first-teamers include Jurrien Timber, Fabio Vieira and Oleksandr Zinchenko, the latter with a calf injury which is expected to be resolved in time for this fixture, Arsenal will also be without midfielder Mohamed Elneny who will join up with Mo Salah in the Egypt squad for the AFCON. Liverpool's injury list is somewhat longer with Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas confirmed absentees, Dominik Szboszlai is also likely to be absent having been forced off with a hamstring injury on Monday night although the extent of that injury is yet to be confirmed. We will of course also be missing Mohammad Salah and Wataru Endo who will be representing their nations at the AFCON and Asia Cup respectively.

Despite my love of the tournament, the reality is that most would agree that objectively the FA Cup represents Liverpool's 4th priority at present, with both a somewhat unexpected tilt at the title and a Europa League campaign calling rank in terms of prestige, whilst our progression to the semi-final of the League Cup arguably does so in terms of progression with only 3 matches separating the reds from more Wembley memories. There has been an undercurrent of this 'not being the worst one to lose' which is entirely understandable given the Red's current assault on 3 fronts and the fact that the 4th Round of the tournament takes place on the weekend of 27th January, adding yet another fixture that the Reds would be without Salah and Endo within an already busy January. That said, you would hope that should we progress to the next round that the draw might be a little kinder, should we progress beyond that point there is then a full month until the Fifth Round and Liverpool would surely fancy their chances knowing that, at the very least, one of the favourites in Arsenal had been eliminated.

Injuries to key players and, key positions, would, you'd think, limit quite how strong Klopp can go on Sunday and preservation over performance is likely to play at least some of the role in the manager's team selection, understandably so even if it is also a touch frustrating. I'm usually quite good at predicting team selections but I do feel that this one is particualrly difficult to call, there are question marks over selections in every section of the pitch, particularly as to whether Caoimhin Kelleher or Alisson Becker play in goal, as well as both full-back positions, you would imagine that Joe Gomez will be wrapped in cotton-wool such are our fleeting options at left-back, Owen Beck's recent recall from his loan spell at Dundee could provide an alternative, similarly Conor Bradley presents an option to rest Trent's legs at right-back, my own personal view is that Beck will play over Gomez with Trent playing at right back, I feel that playing two young fullbacks against, potentially Martinelli and Saka (depending on how strong Arteta himself goes,) may leave us a touch too vulnerable and throwing young players to the lions is unlikely to be beneficial for their development, or our chances of progression. Question marks remain over the rest of the pitch with the reds, again, short of options in midfield owing to Endo's absence and Szoboszlai's likely injury, does the manager risk MacAllister who has only recently returned from injury himself, or does he turn to alternatives? Ryan Gravenberch is, you'd think, a certainty to start so the question then moves onto who will accompany him, I would go with Jones and MacAllister myself, but then I don't have to answer the questions if one of them gets injured.

Arteta, you'd think, will be keen to put the brakes on what has been a slightly alarming run of form which began with a 1-0 defeat at Villa Park and was followed by 1 win in their next 4 matches, including 2 defeats at the hands of West Ham and Fulham. A victory in front of the home fans against a side as big as Liverpool would represent an opportunity to get their form back on track, Arteta may be able to use it to rally the troops both in the dressing room and on the stands and, the fact that the reds would have likely fieleded a less than full-strength side would quickly be forgotten, but the result in the minds of the players and fans would remain, wins against sides like Liverpool don't come around too often, it's not an opportunity to be missed. Arsenal also do not have a 2 legged League Cup Semi Final to worry about, nor do they have a fixture next weekend as they, along with ourselves, have a free weekend. With that in mind I expect them to go strong, potentially as strong as possible and I do think Klopp will reluctantly respond to that in his selection as a defeat is one thing, a battering would be another and these are still one of the top sides in the division, even with recent form in mind.

7,600 of us will be in the corner of the Clock End at the Emirates on Sunday, the atmosphere should be decent and I'm really hopeful that Klopp can mastermind a way for us to come out on top. Logic tells you its our fourth priority, the bookies will tell you that Arsenal are roughly 2.5 times more likely to win the match than we are, but logic goes out of the window in football sometimes and if there's anyone I'd trust to find a way to get a win on Sunday it's this manager and these players, they've done it relentlessly, year after year since the manager arrived, to borrow a phrase from the Anfield Wrap's excellent show, footballing miracles on a weekly basis, season after season', let's have another one, then.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:03:43 pm by Jm55 »
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,993
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:05:45 pm »
Thanks OP
I wonder if we will start with a weaker side vs Arsenal and then bring on the more experienced lads in the 2nd half. Kind of in the hope that we can hold them off and maybe nick one up until 60 mins? If not, go for it for the remainder of the game...

Who knows.
Whoever is out there hope they give a good account of themselves and there are no more injuries because we look a bit thin in certain areas
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,601
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:13:42 pm »
They'll 'want to concentrate on the league', so the excuse will already be in. Arteta will not inspire them.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:18:39 pm »
can anyone confirm:
- if tied at 90 mins, no pens or extra time?
- replay would be scheduled sometime in the next 2 weeks?


ta!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,944
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:22:04 pm »
Not bothered by the FA Cup this season. We're in an intense league campaign with a shot at winning it and the Europa. We're also in the Semis of the League Cup.

I
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,646
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:29:29 pm »
Ahhh, the old CONCENTRATE ON THE LEAGUE vs. LIVERPOOL EXIST TO WIN TROPHIES debate is about to bore us all for a few days.
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,937
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:22:04 pm
Not bothered by the FA Cup this season. We're in an intense league campaign with a shot at winning it and the Europa. We're also in the Semis of the League Cup.


Yup, same. Given the chance of the league, part of me wonder if it may be a blessing in disguise to go out.

Mind you, if we play the youngsters and get through it'll be a good opportunity for them.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,398
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:34:03 pm »
It would be nice to go through and hopefully get easier draw, use the games to give some minutes to certain players. I'm not too fussed about this cup until we get to semis at least. For now, not much to do but go out there and play to win - see how it plays out. Hopefully no reply and no injuries, anything else I'm fine with.
Logged

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:36:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:18:39 pm
can anyone confirm:
- if tied at 90 mins, no pens or extra time?
- replay would be scheduled sometime in the next 2 weeks?

ta!

Yeh have they removed the replays this season? As if this is a draw the only option will be the week between the Fulham games, as the 4th rnd is scheduled for the end of the month. So the replay would take place during our winter break
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,343
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:37:25 pm »
Thats an excellent OP. Thanks Jm55.

I think Im broadly in the same place, right now this seems the least important tournament to concentrate on.

However on the other hand knock Arsenal out, get a home draw against lower league opposition and all of a sudden the fixture congestion doesnt seem quite so bad as there are more possibilities to rotate.

I think with the winter break coming up after Fulham I wouldnt be that surprised to see us at or near full strength in both games. Probably if one line up were to be stronger Id expect it here in the tougher game.

Alisson has started early rounds of the FA Cup before so I imagine he will here. Same defence as against Newcastle, Mac Allister in for Endo. Really not sure how well go without Mo up front I do wonder whether Elliott plays with Nunez/Jota/Gakpo up top and Diaz on the left.

Edit: Forgot about Doms injury. Might mean Gravenberch starts? Or Elliott plays in midfield. The bench may not be the strongest this weekend.

I hope we go that strong anyway, if we do and they make changes, Im hopeful we can make the fourth round
« Last Edit: Today at 02:40:09 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 02:36:28 pm
Yeh have they removed the replays this season? As if this is a draw the only option will be the week between the Fulham games, as the 4th rnd is scheduled for the end of the month. So the replay would take place during our winter break

Nope, if we draw it's a replay, which you'd think both manager's would be very keen to avoid.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,790
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:46:33 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:29:29 pm
Ahhh, the old CONCENTRATE ON THE LEAGUE vs. LIVERPOOL EXIST TO WIN TROPHIES debate is about to bore us all for a few days.

It is a very tired argument but I know which camp I'd put myself in and it's certainly not the former. We only have two league games this month and of course a big two legged semi with Fulham. I do think the Fulham games are more important given they're semi finals, but I'm still hoping we can do the business here. Ultimately I'll understand if we go out, it possibly will just fall by the wayside and providing we make the League Cup final and beat Bournemouth and Chelsea it'll go down as a good month, but here's hoping we can get through here and of course get a nicer draw than Arsenal. Not sure how they'll look at this one, but it should be a good opportunity for them to regain some confidence. It's their best chance of silverware this season.

Alisson
Bradley   Quansah   VVD   Beck
Mac Allister
Elliot   Gravenberch
Gakpo
Jota   Nunez

Fuck it, why not go attacking for this. Could be a tough game for both young lads at full back should either play. I don't think we can risk Konate or Gomez right now. At least half of that side need the minutes too. It won't be easy this, but we certainly can go through.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:54:59 pm »
Like many I'm kinda indifferent to going through based on the rest of our season, but we have to remember - this is likely to be a full strength Arsenal team at home and if we take it too lightly or put out a load of kids we could get clobbered which does no one any favours. For that reason I'd be going pretty strong. LB is my biggest worry since it looks like Gomez will need to cover all of January on his own.

                 Kelleher

TAA   Quanseh    VVD   Gomez

                Mac Allister
           Gakpo    Gravenberch

      Elliott     Jota      Diaz
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,358
  • Legend
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:06:18 pm »
I wouldn't put Kelleher anywhere near the team at the moment.

No reason not to go full strength, this may only be the 3rd round but it's away to a rival so it needs to be treated like a final because when we win, we'll be very well placed to make a push to win it!
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 03:06:18 pm
I wouldn't put Kelleher anywhere near the team at the moment.
pretty harsh, that.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,078
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:08:23 pm »
Sort of random, but has anything been said about what kit we'll play in? Apparently Arsenal will play in a special all-white kit to show support for an anti-knifecrime campaign called "No more red" (I think). Wouldn't be great if we turned up in home kit...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:10:01 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:08:23 pm
Sort of random, but has anything been said about what kit we'll play in? Apparently Arsenal will play in a special all-white kit to show support for an anti-knifecrime campaign called "No more red" (I think). Wouldn't be great if we turned up in home kit...

Purple kit mate.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:12:16 pm »
Only takes maybe Villa or Newcastle being on the end of a shock, Abu Dhabi draw Spurs or something next round and it opens right up. Same for Arsenal of course too.

We look a bit better youth wise in defence, in terms of players I'd be comfortable playing. Wouldnt have a problem with any of Kelleher, Chambers, Bradley, Beck or Quansah starting. But not sure we've really got much in midfield and attack. Maybe McConnell and Kaide Gordon on the bench.

Kelleher
Bradley Konate Quansah Chambers
MaCallister
Gravenberch Jones
Elliott Gapko Jota

Looks good to me.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,669
  • JFT 97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:16:07 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:08:23 pm
Sort of random, but has anything been said about what kit we'll play in? Apparently Arsenal will play in a special all-white kit to show support for an anti-knifecrime campaign called "No more red" (I think). Wouldn't be great if we turned up in home kit...

We can't play in the white and green away kit because it would clash. We can't wear the red in a no more 'red' game and purple is made up of 'red' and blue. So I think we should just pull out of the competition to avoid offending Grandoldteam.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:17:56 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:17:14 pm »
Squad's starting to get a little bit stretched now with Salah, Endo, Robbo, Tsimikas, Matip, Thiago, Bajcetic and probably Szoboszlai all unavailable. I'd usually champion the "go for every competition" line but given the unexpected title race we've found ourselves in, I wouldn't be too arsed if we fielded quite a few kids for this one, and if that results in a defeat, so be it.

Suppose the advantage is that we don't have a Premier League game until the 21st January, but I'd rather prioritise the Fulham game on Wednesday since we've already gone through the effort to reach a semi-final.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,944
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:16:07 pm
We can't play in the white and green away kit because it would clash. We can't wear the red in a no more 'red' game and purple is made up of 'red' and blue. So I think we should just pull out of the competition to avoid offending Grandoldteam.

or we play naked?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,431
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:28:32 pm
or we play naked?

Time for those yellow socks Craig has been telling us about?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:35:32 pm »
Win (preferably) or lose. Get it done!! Much bigger game for these than it is us but hopefully we can put on a good display, get no more injuries and get through.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,944
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:35:47 pm »
Are we allowed to play in next season's colours?  ???

Where is Craig when you need him?
Logged

Offline Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • return of the king
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:37:30 pm »
I think we'll go strong in both this game and the next. They've had 5-6 days off ahead of Newcastle and this one, so they should all be fresh considering its been Christmas. Go again on Wednesday and then its a big gap until Bournemouth. And, its an opportunity to put the boot in and crush Arsenals spirit.

Saying that, I think Gomez and Konate will only get one game each - they clearly want to use Beck and are nursing Konate. Quansah deserves at least one of these as well.

Assuming Elliot is going to play on the right of attack while Salah is away and Dom is going to miss these two, midfield is the only area we look a bit light on numbers. Might be a chance to start Trent in midfield against Fulham and push Mac Allister further forward. Gordon could also maybe get some minutes in one of these if he's fit?

Against Arsenal I'd go

              Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Beck
            Mac Allister
       Grav'        Jones   
     Elliot    Nunez    Gakpo
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,669
  • JFT 97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:35:47 pm
Are we allowed to play in next season's colours?  ???

Where is Craig when you need him?

He is on holiday on John Henry's yacht playing on his DS.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,058
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:26:38 pm »

Momentum is a huge factor so I think well go strong especially as we wont have played for a week. Similar team as against Saudi with Mac in for Endo if hes ready to start and Elliott and Grav coming in for Szob and Mo.

Then against Fulham, Kelleher, Quansah and maybe Beck come in with a bit of rotation in midfield and attack but still strong as we then have an 11 day break before Bournemouth provided we dont have a FA Cup replay.

For me its not just a Cup but a chance to keep our foot on Arsenals necks. 
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,080
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:12:16 pm
Only takes maybe Villa or Newcastle being on the end of a shock, Abu Dhabi draw Spurs or something next round and it opens right up. Same for Arsenal of course too.

We look a bit better youth wise in defence, in terms of players I'd be comfortable playing. Wouldnt have a problem with any of Kelleher, Chambers, Bradley, Beck or Quansah starting. But not sure we've really got much in midfield and attack. Maybe McConnell and Kaide Gordon on the bench.

Kelleher
Bradley Konate Quansah Chambers
MaCallister
Gravenberch Jones
Elliott Gapko Jota

Looks good to me.


I would go with something like that (some players need game time), following the usual course of having a mix on the bench of strong and weaker (Nunez or Gordon) so that we can try and avoid a reply depending on how the match goes.


I am not usually a fan of weaker teams against strong opponents but it just feels different at the moment. We play Arsenal away 27 days after the FA cup game and we have 5 games in that period (if we win) whilst they would have just 2 games (if they lose). Can't really afford a replay.


I want to win the league and we are in a great position at the moment, winning 3 cups as well is a big ask for a squad in transition with injuries and absences.


Carvalho is now an option and I'd love to see what has made Beck popular in Scotland
« Last Edit: Today at 04:34:16 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:57:27 pm »
Arteta is going to treat this game as a do or die from my understanding of how still immature he and his fanbase are. I wouldnt risk a strong team here, theyll go near full strength and get stuck in. If they dont, then I think our second string is better than theirs, the problem is that Arsenal have no second string and barely use any players beyond his fixed 12-13.

Whatever happens, please no injuries and no fckin replay.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:03:43 pm »
Absurd these games would still go to a replay.

Fucking dinosaurs at the FA as usual just delaying the inevitable.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,080
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:05:57 pm »
The worst result is a couple of injuries and still lose, hopefully the 2nd stream is good enough to give them a game and that we pick up a weaker team at home in the 4th round (as well as getting well ahead of Fulham in the 1st leg, difficult but useful)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:05:57 pm
The worst result is a couple of injuries then a replay and still lose, hopefully the 2nd stream is good enough to give them a game and that we pick up a weaker team at home in the 4th round (as well as getting well ahead of Fulham in the 1st leg, difficult but useful)
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,314
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:11:24 pm
He is on holiday on John Henry's yacht playing on his DS.

I thought this was a family message board?
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,610
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:52:50 pm »
Put out a good team and win. Winning keeps the momentum going for the rest of the season.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:56:48 pm »

Brilliant opening post Thanks Jm55.


My earliest memory of watching an F.A Cup final was that great game with Arsenal in 1971, I came away from that match as a Liverpool fan  and always enjoy a little feeling of revenge whenever we beat Arsenal in any game (How's that Charlie!).


I can understand why many would say its not a high priority but to me this 3rd round game means so much more because its Arsenal. As strong a team as is possible, winning is addictive.



 :scarf :scarf :scarf

Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:06:15 pm »
Think both teams will go pretty strong and the main change will be the goalkeepers with Kelleher coming in for us and Ramsdale for them. We played Monday and Arsenal Sunday so both teams have had plenty of time to fully recover. After this game Arsenal go away for their winter break and dont play again until the 20th. We play Fulham in the LC SF on Wednesday and then we go away for our winter break and dont play until the 21st. This is all assuming we don't have to reply this game!

Unavailable: Robertson, Tsimikas, Matip, Endo, Bajcetic, Thiago, Szoboszlai, Doak, Salah

With 9 players unavailable we are looking a little thin. Id go with the below and then bring in Konate, Jones, and Diaz, for Fulham on Wednesday.


                             Kelleher


Trent          Quansah          van Djik          Gomez


         Elliott          Mac Allister          Gravenberch


               Jota          Nunez          Gakpo


Subs: Alisson, Chambers, Bradley, Konate, Jones, McConnell, Clark, Gordon, Diaz
Logged

Online kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #36 on: Today at 06:09:20 pm »
kelleher

bradley quansah konate beck

elliot macca grav

gordon cody jota

i would only play jota and macca for 60 mins

bobby clarke and carvalho on as subs second half
Logged

Online Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #37 on: Today at 06:15:50 pm »
Some of these teams posted haven't a hope in hell of getting a win at the Emirates. I think we will go way stronger and we should.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #38 on: Today at 06:21:37 pm »
Given the draw was made prior to us playing the game against them at Anfield, I have this hope Klopp and Arteta discussed this match and mutually agreed that neither would go strong.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #39 on: Today at 06:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 06:15:50 pm
Some of these teams posted haven't a hope in hell of getting a win at the Emirates. I think we will go way stronger and we should.

we have a few injuries in the squad

mo and endo are both missing for january

we should use this match to give the reserves a run out

we are in the semi final of the carling cup so that should be the priority
Logged
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
« previous next »
 