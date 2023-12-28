Referees literally got paid by Man City's owners to officiate in their country in the middle of the PL season.



As someone else said before, if John Henry paid a bunch of them to go and officiate for another one of his investments, there would be national uproar.



There is a lot of condescending language in this thread about people who believe - with plenty of evidence - that something foul is going on. It doesn't mean every single decision in every single game, but there is enough smoke to indicate there is a fire.



There is corruption, and there is incompetence. As with government, it's a fine line to determine which is which.



I think this has been a good thread. Personally, I find the "there is absolutely no corruption" drum bangers to be just as bad as the "every injustice is corruption" drum bangers.It's absolutely clear that there is corruption in football. It's a multi billion industry run by some extremely shady countries, governing bodies and individuals. Shady deals green-lighted by our very own highly corrupt government. TV companies pulling the strings of the game with multi billion pound deals. All of these players have their own interests to satisfy. They all hold a lot of power and influence. Do we genuinely believe that all these highly dodgy dealers have suddenly had personality transplants now they are in football and are selflessly looking after the best interests of the game rather than their own interests?Facts are, football is a cesspool populated by leeches and sharks. It's a rancid environment. For me, none of that is even debatable. What is, is how far down the chain this goes. Does it, in certain scenarios, at certain times, in certain situations, play out on the pitch and in the VAR bunker?Those who see the opposition getting a debatable throw-in as corruption just muddy the waters. So do those who put inexplicable decisions that alter the destination of titles at the sharp end of the season down as 'just one of those things'.Truth is, we just don't know. But while we see officials strutting around and never having to account for their actions, who can blame fans for wondering? Who can blame fans for wondering what the hell is going on when refs can be whisked off to the middle East and pampered, before coming back here to referee clubs that rival middle eastern clubs for trophies?We are dealing with corrupt individuals and corrupt countries, so why do we think we are so damn special and our game isn't being manipulated in some ways by these people? Nature dictates that the hen should always be wary of the fox. Football is choc full of predators feeding of it, be it for money, fame, political ends or whatever. It pays to be wary, especially as there is so little accountability in the game these days.My guess is that bias is rampant in the PGMOL. As is incompetence. The lack of accountability fuels this further. Actual corruption playing out on the field of play? I honestly don't know. If it is, I suspect it is relatively rare. Long term trends would have to be looked at with certain officials and officiating certain clubs would have to be looked at. Or inexplicable decisions that alter outcomes at highly crucial times.But anyway, where there is power, money and lack of accountability there will always be those who will manipulate and look to manufacture an advantage. Football ignores this at its peril.