Calciopoli



Just because one conspiracy of a corrupt high profile major league proves true (Italy in this case) - discovered totally by accident by the way - doesn't mean all conspiracies regarding high profile major leagues is true.



Just because governing officiating bodies/high placed individuals in control of those leagues across the world have been proven to be corrupt in courts of law doesn't mean all conspiracies regarding those organisations are true.



However, not considering the possibility of corruption in the face of officiating a child wouldn't get wrong is a bit like putting your hands over your eyes and thinking no one can see you. Every conspiracy proved true relied on people not entertaining such a possibilty, that even entertaining such a thing is childish and the purview of the tin hat brigade. Grow up people, we wouldn't fabricate a reason to start a war, heaven forbid, that would involved killing people. Puts kicking a football around in a billion dollar industry and the possibility that not all is above board into perspective.



Just because conspiracies prove true doesn't prove them all, just because some are foolish doesn't mean they're all foolish.



To not consider the possibility does, however, appear very foolish. Does corruption exist in our league? It would be more surprising if there wasn't. What we don't know is at what level and to what purpose. Is it like the Italian model for the benefit of particular teams or just for financial gain regardless of football concerns or something we haven't even considered?



I do agree 'growing up' is needed. A child rejects an obvious reality cos he doesn't want it to be true. If that involved something they love even more reason to reject any possibility that something is awry. In fact, nefarious practices often rely on someone's emotions to blind them to the obvious because the truth would be so damaging to them personally. Imagine if the worse case scenario was true and the sport someone's life revolves around proved to be corrupt in favour of certain teams, it would truly be utterly devastating to many many people.



Yep, we could do with some growing up to the state of our game.