Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:35:01 am
Liverpool will win this league if theyre good enough.

The corruption stuff has been argued to death here already, so I'm not getting into it, but even without corruption this bit is blatantly not true. You can accept that every single refereeing error has been an honest mistake, but they can still decide a league title no matter how good you are.

I personally think we were good enough not only in 2018/19 and 2021/22, but also in 2008/09 and 2013/14, yet we didn't win the league on any of those occasions. Like I said, honest mistakes or not, you can't deny that Howard Webb's efforts, Sterling's offside at City or Rodri's handball at Everton not being given had a lot to do with us "not being good enough" to win those titles.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Calciopoli

Just because one conspiracy of a corrupt high profile major league proves true (Italy in this case) - discovered totally by accident by the way - doesn't mean all conspiracies regarding high profile major leagues is true.

Just because governing officiating bodies/high placed individuals in control of those leagues across the world have been proven to be corrupt in courts of law doesn't mean all conspiracies regarding those organisations are true.

However, not considering the possibility of corruption in the face of officiating a child wouldn't get wrong is a bit like putting your hands over your eyes and thinking no one can see you. Every conspiracy proved true relied on people not entertaining such a possibilty, that even entertaining such a thing is childish and the purview of the tin hat brigade. Grow up people, we wouldn't fabricate a reason to start a war, heaven forbid, that would involved killing people. Puts kicking a football around in a billion dollar industry and the possibility that not all is above board into perspective.

Just because conspiracies prove true doesn't prove them all, just because some are foolish doesn't mean they're all foolish.

To not consider the possibility does, however, appear very foolish. Does corruption exist in our league? It would be more surprising if there wasn't. What we don't know is at what level and to what purpose. Is it like the Italian model for the benefit of particular teams or just for financial gain regardless of football concerns or something we haven't even considered?

I do agree 'growing up' is needed. A child rejects an obvious reality cos he doesn't want it to be true. If that involved something they love even more reason to reject any possibility that something is awry. In fact, nefarious practices often rely on someone's emotions to blind them to the obvious because the truth would be so damaging to them personally. Imagine if the worse case scenario was true and the sport someone's life revolves around proved to be corrupt in favour of certain teams, it would truly be utterly devastating to many many people.

Yep, we could do with some growing up to the state of our game.
Re: The corruption fallacy - they’re all out to get us!
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:38:22 pm
The corruption stuff has been argued to death here already, so I'm not getting into it, but even without corruption this bit is blatantly not true. You can accept that every single refereeing error has been an honest mistake, but they can still decide a league title no matter how good you are.

I personally think we were good enough not only in 2018/19 and 2021/22, but also in 2008/09 and 2013/14, yet we didn't win the league on any of those occasions. Like I said, honest mistakes or not, you can't deny that Howard Webb's efforts, Sterling's offside at City or Rodri's handball at Everton not being given had a lot to do with us "not being good enough" to win those titles.
I agree.

We can only truly control the things we have influence on, beyond that, there is fuck all we can do.... and that goes from the Diaz shit show, to the none given penalty against Arsenal. In both games we had enough chances within our own influence, to win the game handsomely, but we never.
Sometimes I find the cry-arsing abar refs is only hiding from the real issue of Liverpool not taking the game and influence it to get the outcome we want, which is a win.



Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:51:38 am
Anyone who has read the several articles by Tomkins Times can see for a fact that we get worse refereeing decisions that any other club.

No-one can see inside another person's mind (or bank accounts usually) so we can't know if it's corruption or bias, and if bias whether it is unconscious or not, but there's so many stats that Paul Tomkins has uncovered based on objective data that prove something untoward is going on.

Tierney for example is shockingly biased against us, and I refuse to believe that it can possibly be unconscious, it's far too consistent. The same went for Martin Atkinson, he must have known what he was doing.


https://tomkinstimes.com/2022/01/liverpool-shocking-penalty-and-var-facts-dont-fit-hysterical-media-narrative/

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/referees-treat-lfc-very-differently

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/objective-data-liverpool-are-refereed

https://tomkinstimes.com/2020/10/martin-atkinsons-bias-against-liverpool-its-in-the-stats-and-anecdotes/

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/detailed-analysis-the-alarming-abnormal
I think theres solid evidence that LFC is getting shafted by the refs, and the Manchester clubs get advantages.
However, that could be explained by more mundane things than conspiracies or direct payments.
The most obvious explanation is that PGMOL is run by mancs
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:35:01 am


Fully agree. The fact that every team has a large section of fans who think the powers at be are out to get their club should be the biggest clue. Either us as Liverpool fans are uniquely correct amongst all the the sets of fans that think the game is corrupt against us or us as Liverpool fans are just like every other set of fans, we have a section who are prone to conspiracy thinking when circumstances go against us. The odds are massively on the latter.

Everton fans should act like the canary in the coalmine for Liverpool fans, nothing good can come from focusing too heavily on our misfortunes.

Have you been in the company of any fans of other clubs when they are going on about things going against them and all the conspiracy stuff that goes along with it? They actually start to sound a bit mad and it's also so fucking boring as well. Don't think that we don't sound exactly like that to other people when we go on about this and that decision that's gone against us.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 01:48:16 pm
I agree.

We can only truly control the things we have influence on, beyond that, there is fuck all we can do.... and that goes from the Diaz shit show, to the none given penalty against Arsenal. In both games we had enough chances within our own influence, to win the game handsomely, but we never.
Sometimes I find the cry-arsing abar refs is only hiding from the real issue of Liverpool not taking the game and influence it to get the outcome we want, which is a win.





There's truth in that, but that has also been the media narrative over the Burnley game, saying we scored in the 6th but then it took until the 90th to win the game, totally missing the two perfectly good goals that were ruled out. While technically Mo was off and obstructing, there is no fucking way an off the ball, two handed push into the back, isn't a foul and therefore a penalty.

The ref to the cryarsing cheats in 2005 was best "I could have disallowed the goal, but then I'd have given a penalty and sent your keeper off" The ref should have applied that logic on Tuesday, pen and defender red carded
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 02:05:22 pm
Fully agree. The fact that every team has a large section of fans who think the powers at be are out to get their club should be the biggest clue. Either us as Liverpool fans are uniquely correct amongst all the the sets of fans that think the game is corrupt against us or us as Liverpool fans are just like every other set of fans, we have a section who are prone to conspiracy thinking when circumstances go against us. The odds are massively on the latter.

Everton fans should act like the canary in the coalmine for Liverpool fans, nothing good can come from focusing too heavily on our misfortunes.

Have you been in the company of any fans of other clubs when they are going on about things going against them and all the conspiracy stuff that goes along with it? They actually start to sound a bit mad and it's also so fucking boring as well. Don't think that we don't sound exactly like that to other people when we go on about this and that decision that's gone against us.
Fan bias is a blinding thing. We struggle to see beyond ourselves. Just consider how convinced rivals are when they say LiVARpool. Its obvious nonsense.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
I see it as combination of bias and ineptitude.

It's hard to get away from the tinfoil hat brigade though sometimes especially the more influential ones on social media and forums.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 02:24:43 pm
There's truth in that, but that has also been the media narrative over the Burnley game, saying we scored in the 6th but then it took until the 90th to win the game, totally missing the two perfectly good goals that were ruled out. While technically Mo was off and obstructing, there is no fucking way an off the ball, two handed push into the back, isn't a foul and therefore a penalty.

The ref to the cryarsing cheats in 2005 was best "I could have disallowed the goal, but then I'd have given a penalty and sent your keeper off" The ref should have applied that logic on Tuesday, pen and defender red carded
They werent perfectly good goals in the truest sense. Diazs was obviously. Burnley was unfortunate, but the Elliott one is clearly debatable. Its not cut and dry.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:24:54 pm
Fan bias is a blinding thing. We struggle to see beyond ourselves. Just consider how convinced rivals are when they say LiVARpool. Its obvious nonsense.

Of course it is, because we are supporters, but when evidence mounts up to show that officials contain the same bias then what's it then?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 02:28:12 pm
Of course it is, because we are supporters, but when evidence mounts up to show that officials contain the same bias then what's it then?
Evidence is a spurious claim here. Its guesswork, building a case with selective eyes. There isnt - yet - a smoking gun to prove that dark forces operate against Liverpool Football Club.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:34:14 pm
Evidence is a spurious claim here. Its guesswork, building a case with selective eyes. There isnt - yet - a smoking gun to prove that dark forces operate against Liverpool Football Club.

I think Tomkins has shown quite clearly that we get a lot of bad decisions against us no?  That's not bias?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 02:35:37 pm
I think Tomkins has shown quite clearly that we get a lot of bad decisions against us no?  That's not bias?
I dont think its systemic corruption. No grand plan. I think its fallibility.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:39:00 pm
I dont think its systemic corruption. No grand plan. I think its fallibility.

So it just keeps happening over and over and over again, but hey that just means it's a mistake every time? I mean if that's your position then fair play.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
There is far too much incompetence for it not to be bias at best, corruption at worse.

Especially when you see refs going on all expenses paid jollys to the middle eastern countries on a regular basis. As others have said if you think the likes of City wouldn't bribe refs as they sit with 115 charges of blatent cheating hovering over their head like a Saudi executioner you are utterly naive.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:24:54 pm
Fan bias is a blinding thing. We struggle to see beyond ourselves. Just consider how convinced rivals are when they say LiVARpool. Its obvious nonsense.

We are pattern seeking beings, seeing patterns and acting on it has kept us safe and led to human progress for thousands of years, it's hard wired. However unlike Edward Jenner, who used his pattern seeking skill to lead him from the clear skin of Milk Maids to a small pox vaccine, we are mainly using to instigate heated debates about the probity of Simon Hooper and Liverpool's use of asthma puffers.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:38:22 pm
The corruption stuff has been argued to death here already, so I'm not getting into it, but even without corruption this bit is blatantly not true. You can accept that every single refereeing error has been an honest mistake, but they can still decide a league title no matter how good you are.

I personally think we were good enough not only in 2018/19 and 2021/22, but also in 2008/09 and 2013/14, yet we didn't win the league on any of those occasions. Like I said, honest mistakes or not, you can't deny that Howard Webb's efforts, Sterling's offside at City or Rodri's handball at Everton not being given had a lot to do with us "not being good enough" to win those titles.
I think people  underestimate the impact poor refereeing decisions have on momentum.  For example, if we got the stonewall pen for a foul on Naby Keita in 2019, we would have gone on to win it because winning that game would have restored the 7-point lead we had going into the City game. See Walker's reaction as evidence of how relieved they were.

1n 20/21, many bad calls were made to kill our momentum and make sure that we didn't retain it.

In 21/22, a blatant handball was ignored. If City dropped points there, we would have overtaken them.

This season, we almost ALWAYS get screwed over when we need a win to go top. See the Spurs, Brighton,  Arsenal and Sheffield games.

I'm no conspiracy theorist but the consistent and systematically dodgy decisions indicate that the league is corrupt.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 02:39:37 pm
So it just keeps happening over and over and over again, but hey that just means it's a mistake every time? I mean if that's your position then fair play.
Whats the reason decisions go in our favour? Konate against Everton - should have been sent off really. Soft pen against West Ham this season. Ayew sent off for a soft second yellow. Trent avoiding red at St James in August. We could pick the bones of these decisions and say they were correct, but some say its because the refs are pro-LFC. Which is nonsense, but theres a whole Twitter universe dedicated to showing favourable outcomes for Liverpool. I hate it. I cant bare it but it exists.


Fallibility and ineptitude is the best explanation.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:59:58 am
I'm not having it. Several clubs are owned by nation states where money for some people is used as toilet paper. Betting syndicates worth billions are pouring even more money into the sport. The head of fucking FIFA was investigated for bribery just a few short years ago.

It's corrupt to the core.

Came here to say exactly this. Not to mentioned it's generally accepted that Alex Ferguson had the refs in his pocket. We also had he Calciopoli scandal in Italy. We know for a fact influence, bias and outright corruption has existed in the game. It's not some madman's conspiracy. There is a precedence.

I'd say at the very least what we see is a bias against Liverpool, unconscious or otherwise. The handballs as recently as the last few weeks are a great example. Decisions against us usually involve brining out the rule book to justify, often on some obscure subsection. Against City it's conveniently forgotten about and the "refs are human" excuse comes out.

The Man Utd and Arsenal penalties are as blatant as it gets.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:04:23 pm
Whats the reason decisions go in our favour? Konate against Everton - should have been sent off really. Soft pen against West Ham this season. Ayew sent off for a soft second yellow. Trent avoiding red at St James in August. We could pick the bones of these decisions and say they were correct, but some say its because the refs are pro-LFC. Which is nonsense, but theres a whole Twitter universe dedicated to showing favourable outcomes for Liverpool. I hate it. I cant bare it but it exists.


Fallibility and ineptitude is the best explanation.

I'm happy to accept that there is no anti-Liverpool agenda and that everything that happens on the pitch during games is simply ineptitude. Even so, I'm still prepared to call everything that happens off the pitch after the on-the-pitch ineptitude corruption. The lack of accountability, the lack of consequences, essentially mates covering up for mates, it's the definition of corruption, and it's what makes PGMOL a corrupt organisation.

So there's a fallacy in the thread title, it can be corrpution without them all being out to get us (or anyone else, for that matter).
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:35:01 am
Maybe we should grow up a bit. Defeat is part of sport. Its not always about you and your team - Liverpool will win this league if theyre good enough. Thats it.

Thatll be hard for many on here to read but its perfectly put.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
I dont believe there is corruption, but there is a problem with bias from certain refs. I dont know how you can explain Paul Tierneys games reffing Liverpool any other way than that he has a serious hatred/problem with the club and very likely the clubs manager.

having an independent governing body of officials that isnt a closed shop would help in cases like this, as the club has legitiamte reason to ask for him to be removed from reffing duties, at a league level, not just for Liverpool.
