MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT

killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Yesterday at 07:41:27 pm
Fuck off, Tepid.
SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Yesterday at 07:48:37 pm
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Yesterday at 07:38:25 pm
Dont think its fully open until Man City. 57K again
ah ok thanks, thought I'd read sooner.

they could open it up to kids or likkel people.
**** The Pain Away.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Yesterday at 09:57:06 pm
Who these likkel people be?
latortuga

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm
CORNERS, CORNERS and more CORNERS.

Raya is oh so vulnerable as seen in Arsenal's game against Luton.

We must make it a priority to exploit this.

Not just because it could win us this game, but it could do further damage psychologically to their player's belief that they have the squad capable of winning the title. 

We only have to look back at last season's 2-2 draw where IIRC Konate had almost the last kick of the game to win it, but just couldn't get the right body parts behind it to slam it home. 
SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Yesterday at 10:03:24 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 09:57:06 pm
Who these likkel people be?
likkel ikkel folk.
RedG13

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Yesterday at 10:44:07 pm
Great OP, Twoturtleduvvas.
Excited for this one. I expect Endo to start this one in Midfield
rawcusk8

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Yesterday at 10:51:41 pm
jckliew

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm
3-2 to the REDS!
stockdam

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Yesterday at 11:17:08 pm
Merry Christmas duvva and thanks for the OP.

This is obviously a very tough game and both sides are capable of winning.

Im a bit concerned by the form of Nunez and Diaz and Gakpo may start for one of them.

However my biggest concern is that if Wataru plays he tends to have one or two poor tackles and that leaves him open to getting a red. Martinelli Against Trent is another concern and so I would play Gomez at right back and Trent instead of Wataru. Its a tough call as Trent isnt really a DM but since we are at home I think well attack more than we defend and so I would go with Trent in midfield,

Its a game where individual battles will be important and well need to dominate midfield.
Fitzy.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 06:02:43 am
emitime

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 07:06:32 am
The only legit exchange is the club. With a bit of patience it's usually pretty do-able to pick up late returns.
RogerTheRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 07:08:04 am
Come on Redmen!!
Great op thanks Duvva, agree Wednesday has helped loads with confidence. Think Trent will play RB and agree Endo and Curtis play midfield. Key question seems to be which two of three are up top with Mo. Elliott and the one who misses out could be key to the result along with Gomez. Many think attacking their left is the key battle. I think we win this well.
William Regal

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 07:31:35 am
One thing weve done really well against man utd and west ham is press the ball and win it back high, I think these last 2 games have been our best counter press games for 18 months.  I'd like to see a front 3 of Nunez, Gapko, Salah, the one that hit 7 v man utd but think Klopp will use the fresh legs of Diaz today with Nunez dropping to the bench.

One thing I've noticed about Arteta in his last 2 visits to Anfield is his obsession with getting his players to fake injury in the first 30 minutes of the game to disrupt any flow to it and quiten down the crowd.  Watch out for it today, it is a quite blatant strategy he uses at Anfield.
Fitzy.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 07:39:51 am
Quote from: emitime on Today at 07:06:32 am
The only legit exchange is the club. With a bit of patience it's usually pretty do-able to pick up late returns.
Yeah. Cheers.
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 08:04:47 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:31:35 am
One thing weve done really well against man utd and west ham is press the ball and win it back high, I think these last 2 games have been our best counter press games for 18 months.  I'd like to see a front 3 of Nunez, Gapko, Salah, the one that hit 7 v man utd but think Klopp will use the fresh legs of Diaz today with Nunez dropping to the bench.

One thing I've noticed about Arteta in his last 2 visits to Anfield is his obsession with getting his players to fake injury in the first 30 minutes of the game to disrupt any flow to it and quiten down the crowd.  Watch out for it today, it is a quite blatant strategy he uses at Anfield.

He uses it in every game.
mikey_LFC

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 08:33:10 am
The West Ham game will be a point of reference for everyone going forward I think. The balance and quality of our play was superb. Where for much of our season weve seemed to rely on individual brilliance, Wednesday had superb tactical cohesion and deadly potential. Its given Klopp quite the happy headache to solve going into this game.

Gomez has been excellent at right back this season and seems to add a different dimension to our game, giving greater freedom to those around him (as an aside, I think having him there could also give Robertson and Tsimikas greater attacking freedom too).

Quansahs form has been massively exciting and hes getting close to Konate for that second centre back spot, in my opinion. I wouldnt blame Klopp for going either way with that decision.

If theres an argument for Gomez at right back, theres an argument of where to then play Trent. Hes incredible and played an amazing pass for Mos goal when brought on in midfield on Wednesday. So could he transition to the six, more permanently with Gomez at right back. Potentially, but then Endo is improving as time goes on too, and was another top performer in the new system the other night. It might be a horses for courses selection, especially given the potential need to manage Joes legs.

Jones showed exactly how valuable he can be the other night, capped by two well taken goals. Gravenberch has impressed on the whole, but still shows understandable signs of fitting in. If anyone has outright earned a place in the starting line up for Saturday, its Jones, for me

Elliotts place in the side makes increasingly more sense this season, but hes got Salah and Szoboszlai to contend with, so maybe an unfortunate one to drop back out. Id personally argue his role in the side versus Salahs interpretation of the role helped see what the future looks like after Salah. Not to say we sell Salah, but to say we have a path forward for years to come now. Elliotts performances against West Ham is likely to have the longest lasting questions, I feel, especially given the general consensus that Salah is increasingly less effective stranded out on the right touchline. Obviously his numbers are terrific, they always are, and we exactly scored more when he came on the other day for Szoboszlai, dropping Elliott back into midfield, but even then something had changed in his position within the system when Cody went off allowing him to drift central more often, where he appeared most dangerous. I think we have our way home for during the AFCON, and perhaps a more central Salah might be something the happens if he comes home to an established system change.

Nunez and Gakpo interchanging positions and their different styles also caused West Ham a lot of headaches, improving both their games, in my opinion. Id be tempted to repeat this duo today. I think Diaz is a great player but currently out of form and less versatile in general, so potentially as it has with other players, a period of bench cameos could help him regain confidence against tired legs.

Arsenal may have fresher legs but in this case Id argue momentum is as good as a rest as we are in a lot better shape now than post Sunday. Whatever the team, weve got a great chance to go out and top the league at Christmas. Arsenal now have an established side, a known first XI almost. We are still discovering new tricks to add to our bow yet remain right on their heels. Whatever happens today, our future looks exceedingly bright.
Red_Mist

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 09:03:29 am
Nice OP Duvva.

Got more than a tingle of excitement for this one. Potential to be a fantastic game for starters. Potential to go top at Chrimbo, which would be a great boost for everyone. Yeah, excited by this one. Come on you mighty Redmen. Into these.
Hazell Nutter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 09:32:44 am
Thanks for theOP duvva :)

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:33:10 am
Arsenal may have fresher legs but in this case Id argue momentum is as good as a rest as we are in a lot better shape now than post Sunday. Whatever the team, weve got a great chance to go out and top the league at Christmas. Arsenal now have an established side, a known first XI almost. We are still discovering new tricks to add to our bow yet remain right on their heels. Whatever happens today, our future looks exceedingly bright.

That's true, I didn't expect us to have a realistic chance of being top at Christmas given the overhaul in midfield and it's shown this season where we've had games where things haven't clicked and even periods in games where things aren't working - last week against Man Utd being an example where we struggled to create much against a low block being one, though we looked really sharp in terms of our pressing and off the ball work which continued against West Ham.

Will still be really disappointed if we don't win; however whatever the result, this game isn't the be all and end all of our season even if it it the biggest game so far.
Hazell Nutter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 09:34:04 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:31:35 am
One thing weve done really well against man utd and west ham is press the ball and win it back high, I think these last 2 games have been our best counter press games for 18 months.  I'd like to see a front 3 of Nunez, Gapko, Salah, the one that hit 7 v man utd but think Klopp will use the fresh legs of Diaz today with Nunez dropping to the bench.

One thing I've noticed about Arteta in his last 2 visits to Anfield is his obsession with getting his players to fake injury in the first 30 minutes of the game to disrupt any flow to it and quiten down the crowd.  Watch out for it today, it is a quite blatant strategy he uses at Anfield.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:04:47 am
He uses it in every game.

Yep, somewhere between the 20th and 30th minute I'd expect at least one, maybe two, Arsenal players to go down 'injured' and Arteta to gather his players around him for a talk.
keyop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 10:08:09 am
Thanks for the OP Duvva.

This is a key game at a perfect time. We can be top of the league on Christmas day (which always makes the turkey taste better), plus extend the gap to City to 7 points, and make a statement about our title credentials. Plus we've just scored 5 against West Ham, and we need to make up for that Utd game by bagging 3 points. And of course it's at Anfield under the lights on the last game before Christmas - and Jurgen has already laid down the gauntlet to make it a cauldron of noise.

We need to be at them from the first whistle, and use our physicality wherever possible to remind them they're in a title challenge. If ever there was a game for Darwin to kickstart a scoring run, it's this one - and I'm sure Mo will also run them ragged, having had a relatively easy 30 minutes in midweek.

Ali, Trent, Virgil, Konate, Gomez, Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Darwin, Mo

Diaz and Elliot off the bench, plus Trent moving between RB and midfield to mix up our play, and use the width to link up with Mo when needed.
Knight

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 10:27:32 am
Were going to struggle to progress the ball from the back in this game and need to find ways of doing so. A real shame Matip is injured because his ball carrying could really help.
kop306

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 10:49:06 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:27:32 am
Were going to struggle to progress the ball from the back in this game and need to find ways of doing so. A real shame Matip is injured because his ball carrying could really help.

ibou did have a good run against west ham to be fair
Sinyoro

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 11:27:04 am
Arsenal want to attack in patterns- like Villa- so they are quite predictable.

We will set traps and counter-press them like no other team has done so far.

Easy win
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 11:35:09 am
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Yesterday at 02:34:23 pm


I see the Curtis Jones inflatable doll has arrived
killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 12:23:17 pm
Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Trent, Szoboszlai, Jones, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez.

Caligula?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
Today at 12:32:33 pm
I've got a good feeling about this game. I think we'll win.
