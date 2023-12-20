The West Ham game will be a point of reference for everyone going forward I think. The balance and quality of our play was superb. Where for much of our season weve seemed to rely on individual brilliance, Wednesday had superb tactical cohesion and deadly potential. Its given Klopp quite the happy headache to solve going into this game.



Gomez has been excellent at right back this season and seems to add a different dimension to our game, giving greater freedom to those around him (as an aside, I think having him there could also give Robertson and Tsimikas greater attacking freedom too).



Quansahs form has been massively exciting and hes getting close to Konate for that second centre back spot, in my opinion. I wouldnt blame Klopp for going either way with that decision.



If theres an argument for Gomez at right back, theres an argument of where to then play Trent. Hes incredible and played an amazing pass for Mos goal when brought on in midfield on Wednesday. So could he transition to the six, more permanently with Gomez at right back. Potentially, but then Endo is improving as time goes on too, and was another top performer in the new system the other night. It might be a horses for courses selection, especially given the potential need to manage Joes legs.



Jones showed exactly how valuable he can be the other night, capped by two well taken goals. Gravenberch has impressed on the whole, but still shows understandable signs of fitting in. If anyone has outright earned a place in the starting line up for Saturday, its Jones, for me



Elliotts place in the side makes increasingly more sense this season, but hes got Salah and Szoboszlai to contend with, so maybe an unfortunate one to drop back out. Id personally argue his role in the side versus Salahs interpretation of the role helped see what the future looks like after Salah. Not to say we sell Salah, but to say we have a path forward for years to come now. Elliotts performances against West Ham is likely to have the longest lasting questions, I feel, especially given the general consensus that Salah is increasingly less effective stranded out on the right touchline. Obviously his numbers are terrific, they always are, and we exactly scored more when he came on the other day for Szoboszlai, dropping Elliott back into midfield, but even then something had changed in his position within the system when Cody went off allowing him to drift central more often, where he appeared most dangerous. I think we have our way home for during the AFCON, and perhaps a more central Salah might be something the happens if he comes home to an established system change.



Nunez and Gakpo interchanging positions and their different styles also caused West Ham a lot of headaches, improving both their games, in my opinion. Id be tempted to repeat this duo today. I think Diaz is a great player but currently out of form and less versatile in general, so potentially as it has with other players, a period of bench cameos could help him regain confidence against tired legs.



Arsenal may have fresher legs but in this case Id argue momentum is as good as a rest as we are in a lot better shape now than post Sunday. Whatever the team, weve got a great chance to go out and top the league at Christmas. Arsenal now have an established side, a known first XI almost. We are still discovering new tricks to add to our bow yet remain right on their heels. Whatever happens today, our future looks exceedingly bright.