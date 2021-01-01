« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fulham away in the LC selling details  (Read 4439 times)

Offline Flyhalf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 620
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:20:01 am »
Quote from: tbonejones on Today at 08:18:16 am
This is supposed to be this morning right? Has it appeared for anyone else?

Yes. Had to refresh a couple of times though. Its underneath the Arsenal coach travel
Logged

Offline tbonejones

  • Dr. Doolittle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,671
  • We'll be coming down the road...
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:26:01 am »
Quote from: Flyhalf on Today at 08:20:01 am
Yes. Had to refresh a couple of times though. Its underneath the Arsenal coach travel

Cheers, it was about five minutes late showing for me today.
Logged
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Online stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:27:40 am »
Quote from: tbonejones on Today at 08:18:16 am
This is supposed to be this morning right? Has it appeared for anyone else?
I bought straight away, but not showing for me now.
Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:32:05 am »
Quote from: tbonejones on Today at 08:18:16 am
This is supposed to be this morning right? Has it appeared for anyone else?
Appeared bang on 08:15 on my account, but a few minutes later on my mate's.  This issue has been going on for ages.
Logged

Online ewok-red-97

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • go easy, step lightly, stay free
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:16:10 am »
It was late for us as well. Had the same problem with Natwest, eventually managed to order it through the company card that isn't even registered to my home address. Ordered a starling now to avoid these problems.

A joke of a system.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,499
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:16:43 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 08:32:05 am
Appeared bang on 08:15 on my account, but a few minutes later on my mate's.  This issue has been going on for ages.
Just add it to the long list. As I've said countless times before though, the club simply can't be bothered to address any of these ongoing issues.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,188
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:23:06 am »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on Today at 09:16:10 am
It was late for us as well. Had the same problem with Natwest, eventually managed to order it through the company card that isn't even registered to my home address. Ordered a starling now to avoid these problems.

A joke of a system.

Yet the club insists the issue is because you can ONLY use a card with the address registered to your LFC account, despite us all proving time and again it's bollocks ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online TTB

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away in the LC selling details
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:37:14 am »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on Today at 09:16:10 am
It was late for us as well. Had the same problem with Natwest, eventually managed to order it through the company card that isn't even registered to my home address. Ordered a starling now to avoid these problems.

A joke of a system.
I got ours by logging in on mates account as he is away and paid with my card, so clearly doesn't check the registered address.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 