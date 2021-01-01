« previous next »
Author Topic: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview  (Read 1346 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,130
  • The first five yards........
Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« on: Yesterday at 02:49:51 pm »
PALACE V REDS

Selhurst Park, Saturday Dec 9th. KO 12.30

Its not a laugh playing two matches in four days, especially when the second one starts at lunchtime. The bloke in the bad suit from Amazon thought it was a joke, which is why Jurgen lost his cool in the pitch-side interview. Sure, Crystal Palace will be in the same boat having played at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday night, but thats not really the point. The point is the insane lack of recuperation time, the unnecessary wear and tear on footballers bodies and the increased possibility of serious injury. All because millions of people are apparently desperate to see a live game at lunch-time. Jurgen was speaking for the Palace players as well as ours.

We, of course, are now without Matip and may be without Mac Allister too. Add in Alisson, Robertson, Thiago and Jota and its beginning to look like an injury crisis. Palace are without Doucoure who has snapped his achilles heel and the sensational Eze who isnt as badly injured but hopefully wont be rushed back to face us. That leaves a big hole in midfield for the home team which Bournemouth seem to have walked through last night.

Can we do the same? We hope so. It helps that Endo is now finding his feet in English football and his ability to get the ball quickly to whichever pair plays ahead of him will be key. So long as the match remains 0-0 that will be a simple enough task but without spectacular reward. He wont be pressed. None of our back line will. Palace are among the most negative sides in the division under Hodgson and even at home like to sit back behind a stockade. This will put the onus on Szobozslai and Gravenberch (the likely two) as well as Trent to break Palace lines in the last third.

Its been 15 matches since we last lost to Palace - put to the sword at Anfield by that gentleman footballer Christian Benteke. That makes it the longest unbeaten run since we first played them between the wars. But the last two fixtures ended in drab draws. What we need, therefore, is a bit of 0-7 (or better still 9-0) to remind ourselves, and the rest of the league, that Liverpool are gearing up for a serious 2024. I look at our team - even with its injuries - and I look at theirs and think theres no reason why we shouldnt blow them away. Up front Darwin continues to make life hell for defenders and heaven for goalkeepers but will almost certainly start on Saturday. Goals please. I wonder too whether Gakpo might crop up on the left to give Luis Diaz some respite. Danger players for them? Olise obviously. At least Tsimikas will be fresh to face that particular threat. Ayew should provide a tasty meal for Virg. The crucial thing will be to stop them scoring first. Against the Blades we actually achieved that. I expect the same again.

Allez Allez.

(The ref is Andy Madley, assistants are Harry Lennard and Nick Hopton. In the VAR booth of chaos is John Brooks and A Nun.)
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 23,731
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:53:40 pm »
Said this in the Palace thread, but their fans are starting to turn on the manager, their injuries are starting to pile up a bit, they're not used to playing 3 games in a week, and to top it all off, they're managed by Roy Hodgson.

Think the lunchtime kickoff does us a favour too, their fans are a noisy bunch and an evening kickoff would've been trickier.

On paper, this should be a comfortable win.
Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 754
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:10:30 pm »
Come on the mighty red men (or green and white men for this one)
Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kemlynite
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:16:32 pm »
All away games are tricky even against a shite Hodgson team. Jurgen is going to have to rotate the team a bit. We could see a starting midfield of Endo ,Harvey and Gravenberch/Jones I reckon.
Nunez will obviously start this one and it was good to see Mo not finishing the Sheffield match. Even he's not a machine. Gakpo or Diaz for the other spot. Tsimi back will give us better balance on the left.
 I hate rotation and the imbalance it often brings but it's essential with the volume of games. I expect another uncomfortable win...
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,041
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:21:21 pm »
Palace are struggling big time. We need to make sure this is a win, albeit it wont be easy.
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:29:47 pm »
Fortunately it's a happy hunting ground for us. Won there every season under Klopp apart from last season when we were awful.
Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:37:17 pm »
More rotation, although we should be able to cope even with the injuries. Ill take another tense 0-2 win here.

Expecting Gravenberch and Jones to come in for Szoboszlai and Mac Allister. Maybe Quansah steps in for Konate too?
Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,858
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:37:22 pm »
I don't like playing against negative team who are happy to sit back, break a couple of times and try to score. Right now that's what Palace have to do, because we'll eviscerate them if they try to come out and play football.

Let's get 2 early doors and play the most pedestrian controlling game we've ever seen, please!
Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:05:13 pm »
will be a slog.
Team i think

Kelleher
Trent--Konate---VVD--Tsimkas
-------Endo----
----Gravenberch---Jones
Salah---Numez---Gakpo
Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,539
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:26:14 pm »
If I remember correctly, it finished 0-0 last season, in one of the most boring games I've ever seen. Only half-chance I remember is Henderson getting in the way of a goalbound Trent free kick.

Palace look on the decline right now, and the Owl's comments won't have done much to incentivise Palace fans to get behind him. A tricky away fixture on paper but hopefully circumstances make it more comfortable in reality.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,121
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:32:36 pm »
Referee: Andy Madley.
Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton.
Fourth official: Tom Bramall.
VAR: John Brooks.
Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.
Offline Four Four Three

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:32:53 pm »
None of our forwards have scored in the last 3 league games, hopefully that ends and we win as well
Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 749
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:06:41 pm »
Was our 0-7 thrashing there a few years ago also a 12:30 match?  Seems like it might have been.
Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,620
  • ...All the best
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:23:54 pm »
Width, width, width , width...PLEASE.
Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,483
  • Seis Veces
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:48:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:53:40 pm
Said this in the Palace thread, but their fans are starting to turn on the manager, their injuries are starting to pile up a bit, they're not used to playing 3 games in a week, and to top it all off, they're managed by Roy Hodgson.

Think the lunchtime kickoff does us a favour too, their fans are a noisy bunch and an evening kickoff would've been trickier.

On paper, this should be a comfortable win.

Agree with everything said, it's a perfect time to play Palace IMO. We're more used to managing three games a week than they are, Hodgson probably doesn't even know they play again this weekend.

Said it recently on the Palace thread but they just seem like they've had the same team forever, loads just sticking round and seemingly never doing anything above an average level, yet they're never in a serious relegation scrap. Keeping Hodgson on was strange and I'd love to hammer them knowing it could be his last ever match, would feel fitting to me.

Even when they had Zaha it never felt like they scored goals, and they've never really made it work with any striker even though Benteke threatened to do so after leaving Liverpool. If we keep them quiet as we did Sheff Utd last night we should have too much at the other end.
Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,583
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:00:30 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 03:29:47 pm
Fortunately it's a happy hunting ground for us. Won there every season under Klopp apart from last season when we were awful.

Hendo I believe being in the way of a shot that was probably going in.
Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,208
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:49:51 pm
In the VAR booth of chaos is John Brooks and A Nun.)

She can't be worse than Darren England.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:29:59 pm »
Hopefully a nice win and do these a favour and get that knobhead sacked so they can start enjoying football again. Good fanbase who deserve better than him stinking the place out.

3-1 to us I reckon, 1 for Gravenberch and 2 for Darwin (his thread bumped with criticism after the game for the finishes being too close to the goalie or something)
Offline Mr Grieves

  • at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 460
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:45:55 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 05:06:41 pm
Was our 0-7 thrashing there a few years ago also a 12:30 match?  Seems like it might have been.

Yes, and we never won again for weeks after it
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,841
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:54:57 pm »
If it wasn't the shitty time slot it'd be easier but these are struggling. No doubt they'll get a reaction from a shit defeat like Sheff U did but will have to grind a win out.

Need Darwin and other forwards to start scoring. Hopefully the assist gives him some confidence.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,841
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:56:23 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 05:06:41 pm
Was our 0-7 thrashing there a few years ago also a 12:30 match?  Seems like it might have been.

It was an odd game. Palace were on top for a lot of the first half. IIRC we scored early, then Palace were on top but couldn't break us down and then we got a 2nd just before half time. Second half they capitulated.

That was Hodgson as well. The amount of times we've faced him 'for surely the last time' in the last few years. Their game at Anfield that season was supposedly his last before retirement.
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,731
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:54:57 pm
If it wasn't the shitty time slot it'd be easier but these are struggling. No doubt they'll get a reaction from a shit defeat like Sheff U did but will have to grind a win out.

Need Darwin and other forwards to start scoring. Hopefully the assist gives him some confidence.

Thought you said 12.30 kick offs are worse for a home team's atmosphere?  Surely it's in our favour.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,841
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:59:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:57:04 pm
Thought you said 12.30 kick offs are worse for a home team's atmosphere?  Surely it's in our favour.

It's better in that sense but a few extra hours (or an extra day) would be more beneficial given we wouldn't have got back from Sheffield till early this morning and will have to travel down to London tomorrow. It's not enough preparation/recovery time. At least Palace haven't had to travel.

Selhurst Park isn't really a reactive ground though. You've got the ultras behind the goal who basically produce the same noise every week, there's no real variation.
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:01:16 pm »
I think this time slot is probably both bad for our players in terms of injury risk and also easier in terms of getting the win. Palace will struggle more with the short gap between games than we will and their fans will be just waking up for the lunchtime KO. 
Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:36:19 pm »
Looks like Mac Allister will miss this game so my team vs Palace is:  Kelleher, Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Enzo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,603
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Yesterday at 05:48:29 pm
Agree with everything said, it's a perfect time to play Palace IMO. We're more used to managing three games a week than they are, Hodgson probably doesn't even know they play again this weekend.
Snort! Made me laugh more than it should have  ;D
Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,483
  • Seis Veces
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:32:57 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:36:19 pm
Looks like Mac Allister will miss this game so my team vs Palace is:  Kelleher, Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Enzo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah

He's been crap for Chelsea recently
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,603
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Yesterday at 10:32:57 pm
He's been crap for Chelsea recently
Sensationally so
Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,329
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:12:13 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:36:19 pm
Looks like Mac Allister will miss this game so my team vs Palace is:  Kelleher, Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Enzo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah

Yeah i would like to see that as well.  Not sure what Palace are like with set pieces but we have a few in there that can deal with that.  Add Gravenberch and Gomez and most of the team would be 6'1 and over. 
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,544
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:37:49 am »
We need to rotate like hell to get this thing done then put on the heavies after 60

Thinking Gomez will need to play rb, lb, cb and invert, good thing hes fast.

hell with it its an owl team, 2 at the back should be enough. Virgils playing like 3 anyway.

   

                c.k

Joe  quansah vvd Greek Scouser

                End-joe 

              Gravy Jones

Elliot   Darwin  fs we dont have a rested backup left winger at all


start again. idk   elliot doak and bobby clark , gordon, thiago and baj in wheelchairs,


no wonder Klopp was pissed. gotta break somebody to win
                 



Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:50:16 am »
Unsure if Klopp rests Szob considering he will have 8 days of rest after this. Endo keeps his place, I think Gravenberch gets the nod ahead of Jones on form.

If he does rotate heavily in midfield, the front 3 really need to turn up and see us through.
Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:30:49 am »
Thanks Yorky, are you going? Yes Eze is a very good player, it's a stroke of luck for us if he doesn't make it but Roy's comments sound like he's close.

Up the reds  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,774
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:33:24 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:53:40 pm
Said this in the Palace thread, but their fans are starting to turn on the manager, their injuries are starting to pile up a bit, they're not used to playing 3 games in a week, and to top it all off, they're managed by Roy Hodgson.

Lovely. :champ

Calling them "spoiled" in his post match interview won't have helped on that front either.

2 wins from the last 10 games.
1 point from the last 12 available.
No home win since September 3rd.

They're in dreadful form.

What we cannot afford though is any form of complacency. If they're struggling and feeling a bit sorry for themselves, lets ensure it stays that way and we give no gifts whatsoever. No reason for hope. What I'd really like to see from us is control. That's something we've not seen a huge amount of this season, and is arguably one of the steps that this new side needs to take if it is to hit the heights of previous Klopp teams.
