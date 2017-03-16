City did beat United in the League Cup and lost to Man City in the semis. They do seem to just exist in the Chanpionshio though. Consistently fail to make the play offs but never really in danger of going down. Theyre owned by Steve Lansdowne who is loaded but he tries to run them properly and isnt a sugar daddy. He also owns Bristol rugby team and think thats his priority.



Rovers feel like theyve always been the poorer relation. As mentioned they had to play at Bath for a while. Then they ground shared with the rugby team but now somehow thats their ground and the rugby team play at Ashton Gate. All a bit inbred which is befitting of the West Country.



There was a time, when I was at uni there they were in the same league. Derby day was lively. Could only get in the local pubs with an NUS card while fat Bristolians windmilled into one another down Gloucester Road.