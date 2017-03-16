What are the chances of getting tickets for the 4th round? We're a Liverpool family but for my 10 year old who's a Norwich fan (his second team is Liverpool of course!), while his younger brother as a Liverpool fan has never seen a competitive match at Anfield, so this would be perfect.
We were at Carrow Road on Saturday and while I guess you'd expect Norwich to go through in the replay, Bristol Rovers were arguably the better team for much of the match. There is more than a little unrest with Wagner at the moment and Norwich look lacking in ideas and energy.