Author Topic: The 2023/24 FA cup  (Read 10889 times)

Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #200 on: January 8, 2024, 08:24:48 pm »
Good draw all being said, hopefully we get the balance right with team selection for this, there have been a few games over the years when we have struggled in these sort of ties.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #201 on: January 8, 2024, 08:29:27 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on January  8, 2024, 08:08:16 pm
Ahhhh that takes me back. First ever Liverpool game was against Bristol Rovers in 92. Went to both games. Where did all that time go.

I remember that tie, because Bristol Rovers had sold there ground, they were playing at Twerton Park which is Bath City's ground, shows how old i am too. :o
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #202 on: January 8, 2024, 08:36:20 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on January  8, 2024, 08:06:35 pm
No, they are not in the draw. It's Norwich or Bristol Rovers.

;D
;D
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #203 on: January 8, 2024, 08:37:56 pm »
Wonderful draw with Chelsea to come a few days later.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #204 on: January 8, 2024, 08:38:34 pm »
Quote from: No666 on January  8, 2024, 08:12:38 pm
Isn't the Norwich manager best mates with Jürgen?

That was about 7 managers ago.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #205 on: January 8, 2024, 08:39:02 pm »
What are the chances of getting tickets for the 4th round? We're a Liverpool family but for my 10 year old who's a Norwich fan (his second team is Liverpool of course!), while his younger brother as a Liverpool fan has never seen a competitive match at Anfield, so this would be perfect.

We were at Carrow Road on Saturday and while I guess you'd expect Norwich to go through in the replay, Bristol Rovers were arguably the better team for much of the match. There is more than a little unrest with Wagner at the moment and Norwich look lacking in ideas and energy.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #206 on: January 8, 2024, 08:40:50 pm »
So the FA cup waits until the last match of the round to give us an upset. Utd winning 1-0
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #207 on: January 8, 2024, 08:45:58 pm »
Good draw for us.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #208 on: January 8, 2024, 08:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on January  8, 2024, 08:29:27 pm
I remember that tie, because Bristol Rovers had sold there ground, they were playing at Twerton Park which is Bath City's ground, shows how old i am too. :o

Go pay that on the train a fair bit. Absolutely tiny little ground!
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #209 on: January 8, 2024, 08:51:47 pm »
This will probably be the Sunday as I assume they'll be deciding the dates/tv selections before the replays next week, so to avoid us and Everton at home on the same day and with Everton playing the Tuesday and us playing Wednesday in the league
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #210 on: January 8, 2024, 08:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on January  8, 2024, 08:29:27 pm
I remember that tie, because Bristol Rovers had sold there ground, they were playing at Twerton Park which is Bath City's ground, shows how old i am too. :o

Twerton Park still looks exactly the same now.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #211 on: January 8, 2024, 09:08:27 pm »
Boss city is the Brizz so let's hope we draw.  Kidding ..  What a draw !   
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #212 on: January 8, 2024, 09:13:37 pm »
Quote from: No666 on January  8, 2024, 08:12:38 pm
Isn't the Norwich manager best mates with Jürgen?

Yes, he could be facing David Wagner again.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #213 on: January 8, 2024, 09:16:27 pm »
Quote from: kesey on January  8, 2024, 09:08:27 pm
Boss city is the Brizz so let's hope we draw.  Kidding ..  What a draw !

I've always thought it was the closest place you could get to calling the Liverpool of the South.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #214 on: January 8, 2024, 09:36:04 pm »
Quote from: No666 on January  8, 2024, 08:12:38 pm
Isn't the Norwich manager best mates with Jürgen?

Yes.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #215 on: January 8, 2024, 09:37:26 pm »
Good draw.

Home for one.

Can start a few kids for 2. Players like Bradley, Clark could start this.

Oh a returning players like Robbo, Thiago could play in this game also.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #216 on: January 8, 2024, 09:43:51 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on January  8, 2024, 08:51:47 pm
This will probably be the Sunday as I assume they'll be deciding the dates/tv selections before the replays next week, so to avoid us and Everton at home on the same day and with Everton playing the Tuesday and us playing Wednesday in the league
They might chuck a cheeky Friday night one in. Still remember being at Anfield on a freezing Friday for Oldham in the cup a few years back. Was a good night.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #217 on: January 8, 2024, 09:48:26 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on January  8, 2024, 09:43:51 pm
They might chuck a cheeky Friday night one in. Still remember being at Anfield on a freezing Friday for Oldham in the cup a few years back. Was a good night.

We play Fulham on the Weds night. Unless you meant Everton!
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #218 on: January 8, 2024, 10:16:19 pm »
I'm surprised we're only second favourites to win it after that draw.  Man City still favourites.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #219 on: January 8, 2024, 10:23:48 pm »
Good Draw. Will give a good chance to rotate well for that game
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #220 on: January 8, 2024, 11:17:31 pm »
Someone tell me how to feel? I'm not used to this.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #221 on: January 8, 2024, 11:29:49 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  8, 2024, 09:48:26 pm
We play Fulham on the Weds night. Unless you meant Everton!
Ah, I did mean us as I thought Fulham was on the Tuesday. Nevermind!
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 10:19:26 am »
Good draw.  Both mid-table Championship sides.  So should be able to give a few squad payers a start while also taking it reasonably seriously.

I'm hoping it's Rovers we face. In the event of a draw at Anfield, a replay at Bristol is slightly better than Norwich.  Never been to Rovers Ground either, so it will be one off the list.

A midweek replay shouldn't even be in our thoughts though obv.

Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 10:20:55 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:19:26 am
Good draw.  Both mid-table Championship sides.  So should be able to give a few squad payers a start while also taking it reasonably seriously.

I'm hoping it's Rovers we face. In the event of a draw at Anfield, a replay at Bristol is slightly better than Norwich.  Never been to Rovers Ground either, so it will be one off the list.

A midweek replay shouldn't even be in our thoughts though obv.

Bristol Rovers are in League One.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 10:30:26 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:20:55 am
Bristol Rovers are in League One.
I've checked and the soccer franchise for the city of Bristol are mid-table in the Championship  ;)
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 10:36:32 am »
A home tie against 13th in the Championship or 10th in League One. This is a game to rotate and play Kelleher, Bradley, Chambers, Clark, and Gordon.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 10:39:35 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on January  8, 2024, 09:16:27 pm
I've always thought it was the closest place you could get to calling the Liverpool of the South.
I've always thought it was the biggest city that's teams have never bothered the Premier league, and I was still at school when they (City) left the 1st division. Poor Rovers, even worse.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 10:45:50 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:20:55 am
Bristol Rovers are in League One.

Ahhh yes.  Wrong Bristol. :)
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 11:40:48 am »
They must have mistook our ball for City's this round!

Great draw...chance for more fringe players to play and at home aswell so pretty much ideal all round
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 07:19:30 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on January  8, 2024, 09:43:51 pm
They might chuck a cheeky Friday night one in. Still remember being at Anfield on a freezing Friday for Oldham in the cup a few years back. Was a good night.

Didnt we play on Friday night when Djimi scored the own goal?
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 07:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 07:19:30 pm
Didnt we play on Friday night when Djimi scored the own goal?

Was meant to be a Friday but was called off close to kick off because of fog. Game was rearranged for the replay date I think, so a Tuesday or Wednesday.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #231 on: Yesterday at 07:34:33 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 10:39:35 am
I've always thought it was the biggest city that's teams have never bothered the Premier league, and I was still at school when they (City) left the 1st division. Poor Rovers, even worse.

Weird lack of football pedigree for a big city like that. Whenever City or Rovers get to Wembley (or the Millenium Stadium) they take 40,000/fill their allocation and have solid fanbases but both clubs have never really done anything. City's main claim to fame in the last 30 years was probably beating us and getting Souness sacked and that's 30 years ago now. Rovers were in non league recently.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #232 on: Yesterday at 07:56:22 pm »
City did beat United in the League Cup and lost to Man City in the semis. They do seem to just exist in the Chanpionshio though. Consistently fail to make the play offs but never really in danger of going down. Theyre owned by Steve Lansdowne who is loaded but he tries to run them properly and isnt a sugar daddy. He also owns Bristol rugby team and think thats his priority.

Rovers feel like theyve always been the poorer relation. As mentioned they had to play at Bath for a while. Then they ground shared with the rugby team but now somehow thats their ground and the rugby team play at Ashton Gate. All a bit inbred which is befitting of the West Country.

There was a time, when I was at uni there  they were in the same league. Derby day was lively. Could only get in the local pubs with an NUS card while fat Bristolians windmilled into one another down Gloucester Road.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #233 on: Today at 11:20:40 am »
Wonder when the dates will be picked? Heard a rumor it will be a 2pm Sunday game.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
« Reply #234 on: Today at 11:29:30 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 11:20:40 am
Wonder when the dates will be picked? Heard a rumor it will be a 2pm Sunday game.

I've not seen the other potential fixtures.

I know it was confirmed last year on the 13th before our replay with Wolves
