Funnily, when we looked we like we could score every time, LASK were having plenty of chances as well. We were too open and Endo, in particular, was struggling in defensive transitions. We got better through the half and so did Endo.



Nothing to complain about at all. Hopefully we regain some composure in front of goal in the second half and put a few more in. Even as we tightened up, Salah had two good chances.



Elliot doing great, Gravenberch had started brightly, Tsimi, Konate and Gomez good too. I continue to be impressed by Quansah. He did nothing special but you are never worried with him at the back, are you? Old head on those shoulders.



Might see the kids come on second half soonish if we get another quick goal.