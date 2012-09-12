« previous next »
Author Topic: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK  (Read 600 times)

Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Very comfortable so far, two well taken goals and we're in full control. Game was quite open at times and they did pose a bit of a threat breaking quickly but we've mostly dealt with it well.

More of the same please lads!
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Good process everyone.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Could arguably be 5-0 up
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Feels like we could score with every attack, meanwhile we've decided to play without a right back to give them a chance to keep up.

Should be able to sub a few with an eye on Fulham pretty early, especially if we grab another.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
It's certainly an entertaining one.  Every time it stops to show a replay of something it seems to return to the live footage with them running in on our goal  :o

We should probably have scored more and had a penalty but happy with 2-0.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Did that ref need a shit or something? Not that it matters much but 2 goals, a few offsides and free kicks and not a minute of added time. Always pisses me off that.

Aside from that, well played and I'm sure Mo's goal will come.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Open game, Lask dangerous on the break. More goals in this so best not to be complacent. I know Jurgen won't be!

Keep it up, lads!
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Very good half, could have had 6 if the front players were a bit more switched on. LASK certainly came to play as well, they've had their chances too.

Good entertaining half of football.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Its like a training session. Should be about 10-0
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
It's been an enjoyable game, we just need to be a bit more assertive with our finishing. I think Elliot, Tsimikas and Luis have been the stand outs, Salah too have been very active. Just finish a couple more chances in the second half, and it will have been a satisfactory night.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Could've been 5. Our lads know they can get in at will, so they're being a bit selfish, which explains the (horrendous at times) decision making in and around the box.

Very comfortable overall.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Easy enough, probably squandered a few chances to make it even more comfortable. Wish PL teams would give us as much space and freedom as these Europa League sides seem to.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Elliot has been excellent.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Surprised to learn that Tsimikas hasn't scored for us yet (from open play).

Joe Gomez's day will come.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
A first half you couldn't really look away from because if you did, one or the other of the sides was running in on goal. 
Yeah, we probably should have scored a few more, but expect those to come in the next 45.  I'd still like to see more of our guys pull the trigger on their shots more quickly.  Do it like TAA at the weekend. 

Fun to watch anyway. 
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
I'd happily have the Diaz and Gakpo goals chalked of if the Joe and Kostas ones had gone in. Sod Mo and his 'need' to get 200 goals. This match should be all about getting Joe Gomez up to 1.

I've had a couple of beers.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Funnily, when we looked we like we could score every time, LASK were having plenty of chances as well. We were too open and Endo, in particular, was struggling in defensive transitions. We got better through the half and so did Endo.

Nothing to complain about at all. Hopefully we regain some composure in front of goal in the second half and put a few more in. Even as we tightened up, Salah had two good chances.

Elliot doing great, Gravenberch had started brightly, Tsimi, Konate and Gomez good too. I continue to be impressed by Quansah. He did nothing special but you are never worried with him at the back, are you? Old head on those shoulders.

Might see the kids come on second half soonish if we get another quick goal.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Are we playing away.crowd has been noisy.

Gomez, Elliott, Salah and Wataru are playing well. However I could have picked any of the others as nobody had a bad half.

Diazhow much did he know about the goal?. Err what..he did everything perfectly. He took a chance that everyone would miss the ball and then headed it in brilliantly.

The 2nd goal was a bit scrappy but Gakpo stayed onside and tapped in.

We did everything bar a third.

Enjoyable game and we are playing some lovely football.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
To be picky, weve been comfortable in the main, but rather profligate - should be 4 or 5 up.

Their 17 is quick, and posed a threat early on. I thought Gravy might have no studs in for 20 minutes, but hes a great ball carrier. If we can get a 3rd, we might see some changes, maybe Doak for Mo. Doak was poor over there, but he needs minutes in games like these.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:50:07 pm
Surprised to learn that Tsimikas hasn't scored for us yet (from open play).

Joe Gomez's day will come.

That shot looked in all the way.

Always expected a comfortable win today and it's been a good watch so far, a 3rd would allow us to bring the kids on, as it's still game on if they score next. More interested in the Toulouse score though really, want the group won tonight.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Should be out of sight, we've been comfortable but they've had a couple of moments to be fair to them they've caught us easy when they've got through. Quansah showing good recovery pace on a few occasions.

Can't believe Salah is on 198 goals, he's not the most consistent finisher either but always finds a way in the end.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:49:46 pm
Elliot has been excellent.

he certainly has. lovely player for a shortarse.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Would have been funny if it was 2-0 with goals from Kostas and Gomez. ;D
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Joe Gomez goal will come to win us the League or a European trophy.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Good

Mo and Diaz look super good

Gakpo outstanding

Now rest as many as possible...

Owen and Macca stinking the place out
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:48:59 pm
Its like a training session. Should be about 10-0

That's how I see it too. It drives me nuts how we don't seem to put teams to bed. We should be out of sight by now with Mo resting for the weekend. We've played great and yet it's only 2-0. Put the ball in the fucking net lads. Or pass it to someone who will.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
As comfortable of a first half as we'll see.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
Quote from: blamski on Today at 08:53:13 pm
he certainly has. lovely player for a shortarse.

Best player on the park.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-0 LASK
A historic night for the half time thread. Not a moaner amongst us.
