Poll

Select your winners in the following 4 knockout matches:

Match 5: Lastrador
Match 5: Vivabobbygraham
Match 6: Elzar
Match 6: Chakan
Match 7: red1977
Match 7: Nicholls
Match 8: Samie
Match 8: Crosby Nick

Voting closes: Today at 06:42:52 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8  (Read 253 times)

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • JFT96
Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« on: Yesterday at 06:42:53 pm »
Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist.

This is a Premier League era draft, so please only judge players on their appearances in the Premier League from 1992 to present day. Any form outside of the league or in any other eras is not relevant. Subs were just for fun and not to be seriously counted in the vote -

_____________________________________________________Match 5_______________________________________________________

Lastrador                                      V                                           Vivabobbygraham

                     
Subs: S. Bilic, T. Rosicky, R. Keane                                             Subs: V. Moses, L. Sane, Titi Camara

___________________________________________________Match 6_________________________________________________________

  Elzar                                            V                                              Chakan   

                     
Subs: Samba, Ali Dia, Ravanelli                                                                     

____________________________________________________Match 7________________________________________________________

  red1977                                                   V                                           Nicholls   

                     
         Subs: R. Huth, E. Berkovic, M. Viduka                                                                      Subs: Monreal, Berger, Yakubu                                                                                         

___________________________________________________Match 8_________________________________________________________

Samie                                                 V                               Crosby Nick 

                     
Subs: Asprilla, Tiote, T. West                                                                                            Subs: Origi, Smicer, Piechnik

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,122
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:58:55 pm »
Should be an easy win for moi.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,477
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:25:16 pm »
Bet you the other people who voted for me feel so dirty ;)
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,796
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:48:04 pm »
Lastrador v Bobby defo game of the day, could easily of been the final, just opted for Bobby by a cats whisker. The attacking 5 backed up by Makalele just about shades it for me.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:25:16 pm
Bet you the other people who voted for me feel so dirty ;)

Somehow after looking at Mikey's team, yours doesn't seem so dirty.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,477
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:48:10 pm
Somehow after looking at Mikey's team, yours doesn't seem so dirty.

;D good to hear!

Ill take that accolade not the scummiest team drafted
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,497
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:11:42 pm »
Fucking Zhirkov! Lasted about 5 minutes in this league with his shit bouffant.

And Wor Al would feast on Ake and the Toby jug.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:36:38 pm »
Every time, Samie!

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,122
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm »
 ;D

Remember my Roman Phalanx team though Betts?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,186
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm »
Viva
Chakan
red1977
Nick

All tough choices, except possibly the second match with Keane kind of on his own, I think it'd be a stuggle for Elzar's team.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm
;D

Remember my Roman Phalanx team though Betts?

I finally located it!



I love Vieira at AM  :lmao
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,122
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm »
If I ever lost the ball Patrick would get back into shape. No one is going through that midfield never mind coming into contact with my Defence.  8)
Logged

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,707
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm »
Now thats a thing of beauty, Samie
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,122
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:56:28 am »
 :D

I wanted to prove to the dickheads instead of going ultra attacking I could go the other way.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,122
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:16:48 am »
BUMP
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,666
  • Bam!
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:50:00 am »
Lastrador
Chakan
Nicholls
Nick
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,497
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 5-8
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:27:30 pm »
Didier Hamann?!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 