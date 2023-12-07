« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Union SG away selling details  (Read 4679 times)

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #120 on: December 7, 2023, 01:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Pata on December  7, 2023, 12:40:45 pm
Experts, what's the ticket count?

29835046430367
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,441
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #121 on: December 7, 2023, 01:10:23 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline JACKO_LFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #122 on: December 7, 2023, 01:23:44 pm »
If anyone qualifies in this sale at 2pm, please give me a shout. Heading over without as it stands.

Cheers!
Logged

Offline tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #123 on: December 7, 2023, 02:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Pata on December  7, 2023, 12:40:45 pm
Experts, what's the ticket count?

151
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,538
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #124 on: December 7, 2023, 02:11:26 pm »
Anyone get sorted?
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,441
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #125 on: December 7, 2023, 02:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Alf on December  7, 2023, 02:11:26 pm
Anyone get sorted?
Yes a few of us trying and managed to get the 2 x singles that we needed
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline dundeejoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #126 on: December 7, 2023, 02:17:28 pm »
cant get passed the sold out banner
Logged

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,539
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #127 on: December 7, 2023, 02:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Alf on December  7, 2023, 02:11:26 pm
Anyone get sorted?

We got the one we needed after updating at 1410ish  ;D
More should pop up at 1420..
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • Long live the King
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #128 on: December 7, 2023, 02:21:33 pm »
Got one. Made a typo on the DOB. Took ten years off my mate. Anyone experienced an issue with this before?
Logged
Long live the King

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,277
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #129 on: December 7, 2023, 02:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on December  7, 2023, 02:21:33 pm
Got one. Made a typo on the DOB. Took ten years off my mate. Anyone experienced an issue with this before?
nope !
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • Long live the King
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #130 on: December 7, 2023, 02:29:46 pm »
Logged
Long live the King

Online shaunNW

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • semi-Woolyback
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #131 on: December 7, 2023, 02:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on December  7, 2023, 02:29:46 pm
No issues or no experience?

The only thing they go off is name from experience.
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #132 on: December 7, 2023, 02:40:46 pm »
2 tickets in basket, u able to purchase time after time

Stating outbound & inbound dates wrong

Time after time as well, not a happy bunny here
Logged

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,277
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #133 on: December 7, 2023, 02:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on December  7, 2023, 02:29:46 pm
No issues or no experience?
neither they dont take too much notice of that info as they know people can make genuine mistakes, if the other details are ok i should not be a problem for lfc - ynwa
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • Long live the King
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #134 on: December 7, 2023, 02:43:36 pm »
Quote from: ant on December  7, 2023, 02:40:49 pm
neither they dont take too much notice of that info as they know people can make genuine mistakes, if the other details are ok i should not be a problem for lfc - ynwa

Cheers
Logged
Long live the King

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #135 on: December 7, 2023, 02:48:57 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on December  7, 2023, 02:40:46 pm
2 tickets in basket, u able to purchase time after time

Stating outbound & inbound dates wrong

Time after time as well, not a happy bunny here

try different date formats
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #136 on: December 7, 2023, 02:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on December  7, 2023, 02:21:33 pm
Got one. Made a typo on the DOB. Took ten years off my mate. Anyone experienced an issue with this before?

Lad spelt my surname wrong for LASK before, no issues
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • Long live the King
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #137 on: December 7, 2023, 02:50:00 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on December  7, 2023, 02:48:57 pm
try different date formats

Its picking off a calendar
Logged
Long live the King

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • Long live the King
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #138 on: December 7, 2023, 02:50:22 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on December  7, 2023, 02:49:48 pm
Lad spelt my surname wrong for LASK before, no issues

Ta
Logged
Long live the King

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #139 on: December 7, 2023, 02:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on December  7, 2023, 02:50:00 pm
Its picking off a calendar

Can type them in though manually can't you
Logged

Offline rafasreds1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #140 on: December 7, 2023, 03:00:26 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on December  7, 2023, 02:40:46 pm
2 tickets in basket, u able to purchase time after time

Stating outbound & inbound dates wrong

Time after time as well, not a happy bunny here
Same problem, any ideas tried manually and off calendar and no good
Logged

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,277
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #141 on: December 7, 2023, 03:01:29 pm »
if you have date issues click on the green round arrow next to the name and redo the form for them, worked for me like that second time round !
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,099
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #142 on: December 7, 2023, 03:21:58 pm »
So looks like a sale where most on 9 got sorted

Personally for hospo/sponsors etc think they should have to register interest so they know how many to take out of the 'normal allocation'. Left those like me and others to pay through the nose for travel etc, when we may have got one first sale.

Not hard is it.

Chances of that happening NIL
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #143 on: December 7, 2023, 03:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on December  7, 2023, 03:21:58 pm
So looks like a sale where most on 9 got sorted

Personally for hospo/sponsors etc think they should have to register interest so they know how many to take out of the 'normal allocation'. Left those like me and others to pay through the nose for travel etc, when we may have got one first sale.

Not hard is it.

Chances of that happening NIL

Not sorted here, thanks to LFC stupid web site.

Not a happy bunny at all

straight in, 2 in basket then over 20 minutes with the same error message about dates (inbound & Return) being wrong when they clearly weren't, I have screen shots
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,099
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #144 on: December 7, 2023, 03:36:06 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on December  7, 2023, 03:33:03 pm

Not sorted here, thanks to LFC stupid web site.

Not a happy bunny at all

straight in, 2 in basket then over 20 minutes with the same error message about dates (inbound & Return) being wrong when they clearly weren't, I have screen shots

Sorry to hear that mate, hope they get it sorted for you. The fact you have evidence should help - Fingers crossed
Logged

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,539
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #145 on: December 7, 2023, 06:47:00 pm »
Anyone been to Anderlecht before? Worth to spend the match day or just a in and out job?
Logged

Offline Kenny19

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • Dreaming our dreams and drifting within
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #146 on: December 7, 2023, 09:49:37 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on December  7, 2023, 06:47:00 pm
Anyone been to Anderlecht before? Worth to spend the match day or just a in and out job?
If you really mean the city of Anderlecht, not really mate. Brussels city centre will be sound, especially around the "Beursplein" there are a few good boozers and of course the christmas markets. The ground is only 20-25mins from there by public transport.

For anyone staying longer than just the day, Ghent is only a 30min train journey from Brussels and really worth visiting, especially during this time of the year. Let me know if anyone want some tips on public transport, places to go etc.. always happy to help.
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #147 on: December 7, 2023, 11:12:13 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on December  7, 2023, 02:54:36 pm
Can type them in though manually can't you

I tried so many times trying for either person selected.
the vast majority were typed in I'd say, I even tried with the date of the match rather than the day of travel (day before)

I'm pretty certain there was no option to use the calendar, nor was i directed to use that option.

*certain websites have a pop up calendar feature which you have to manually enter the year first, then the month, before you can enter the date.

the annoying thing as well was every time as a result it would wipe all the details so I'd have to re-enter every detail each time.
Logged

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,539
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 07:10:02 am »
Quote from: Kenny19 on December  7, 2023, 09:49:37 pm
If you really mean the city of Anderlecht, not really mate. Brussels city centre will be sound, especially around the "Beursplein" there are a few good boozers and of course the christmas markets. The ground is only 20-25mins from there by public transport.

For anyone staying longer than just the day, Ghent is only a 30min train journey from Brussels and really worth visiting, especially during this time of the year. Let me know if anyone want some tips on public transport, places to go etc.. always happy to help.

Yeah I was referring to the city, but if its less than 30min its not really an issue.
Id love some tips as were staying a few extra nights.
We are considering a day trip Brugge..?
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 07:15:36 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Yesterday at 07:10:02 am
Yeah I was referring to the city, but if its less than 30min its not really an issue.
Id love some tips as were staying a few extra nights.
We are considering a day trip Brugge..?


Amsterdam aint far on the train either!
Logged

Online shaunNW

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • semi-Woolyback
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 07:10:32 pm »
Anderlecht is abit like Saint Denis if you all remember that from what I've heard. Everytime I've been to Brussels it's not been the best experience, spending a day in Amsterdam to cut down the time spent there.
Logged

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,539
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #151 on: Today at 07:23:09 am »
Quote from: shaunNW on Yesterday at 07:10:32 pm
Anderlecht is abit like Saint Denis if you all remember that from what I've heard. Everytime I've been to Brussels it's not been the best experience, spending a day in Amsterdam to cut down the time spent there.

Whats so bad with Brussels?
I have only heard a few people ever speak well about the city.
Im looking forward to drinking Belgium beers, eat proper chips and walking around the Christmas market  :)
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 