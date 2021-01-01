Essien is one of those players I always think I'm gonna be able to pick, but never do.
About to make the commute home from work so Ill submit in a little bit when I get home. Chakan and I are stateside so both of us should be able to submit picks tonight.
Commute home, puppy birthday cake, you people aren't serious here.
Thuram is that player for me. Every time I plan to pick him, he is picked immediately before my turn.
Commute home, puppy birthday cake, you people aren't serious here.
Jealousy makes you ugly Samie.You don't give your dog a treat on it's birthday? For shame.
Yeah, but you were talking about omega mutants a couple of days ago. So you can't really judge, can you?
I don't have a dog mate. I had a parrot when I was a kid though.
O Mikey, Silva? The rat Silva.. Is your team name going to be Sted Petro Allstar 11?
Did I step onto the wrong forum and end up on Bluemoon?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Rooney doesn't even seem that unpopular a pick after what I've just witnessed.
Rooney is a first pick on a non-lfc forum. Not on here though, losing votes with that one
Never Mind the Horlocks.
I've been proper fucked this last round.Rodri, Sanchez, Matip I was hoping would last longer.
Rodri was my back-up DM who surely no-one would pick because he's so unlikeable. There are only a handful left now who aren't mostly shite.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.061 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]