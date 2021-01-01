« previous next »
Offline Lastrador

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 10:43:36 pm »
Essien is one of those players I always think I'm gonna be able to pick, but never do.
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:43:36 pm
Essien is one of those players I always think I'm gonna be able to pick, but never do.

Thuram is that player for me. Every time I plan to pick him, he is picked immediately before my turn.
Online Lone Star Red

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 11:17:42 pm »
About to make the commute home from work so Ill submit in a little bit when I get home. Chakan and I are stateside so both of us should be able to submit picks tonight.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 11:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:17:42 pm
About to make the commute home from work so Ill submit in a little bit when I get home. Chakan and I are stateside so both of us should be able to submit picks tonight.

Just having dinner and giving the puppy her birthday cake, so will be here.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm »
Commute home, puppy birthday cake, you people aren't serious here.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 11:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm
Commute home, puppy birthday cake, you people aren't serious here.

Jealousy makes you ugly Samie.

You don't give your dog a treat on it's birthday? For shame.
Offline Lastrador

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 11:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm
Thuram is that player for me. Every time I plan to pick him, he is picked immediately before my turn.
Oh yeah, Thuram was one for me too for a while but I finally got to pick him in a couple of drafts, so that itch was finally scratched.  ;D
Offline Lastrador

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm
Commute home, puppy birthday cake, you people aren't serious here.
Yeah, but you were talking about omega mutants a couple of days ago. So you can't really judge, can you? ;D
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:24:46 pm
Jealousy makes you ugly Samie.

You don't give your dog a treat on it's birthday? For shame.

I don't have a dog mate.  ;D

I had a parrot when I was a kid though.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 11:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:40:41 pm
Yeah, but you were talking about omega mutants a couple of days ago. So you can't really judge, can you? ;D

I was talking about Unicron you ignoramus.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm
I don't have a dog mate.  ;D

I had a parrot when I was a kid though.

Funny enough I never wanted the dog when I got married, but the wife was adamant, so picked up a small yorkie, they do have a way of getting to into the heart and being part of the family.
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 11:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:40:41 pm
Yeah, but you were talking about omega mutants a couple of days ago. So you can't really judge, can you? ;D

Next draft is going to be footy-omega mutant crossover where they all play a game of football together with all powers allowed.

Then we'll do the reverse and pick a bunch of footballers to have a fight to the death.
Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #212 on: Today at 12:10:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm
Commute home, puppy birthday cake, you people aren't serious here.

What's your transfer rumor research company's WFH policy? And are y'all hiring?
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #213 on: Today at 12:51:08 am »
Mac Red is the boss, get in touch with the Tsar of Transfers mate.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #214 on: Today at 07:59:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm
Commute home, puppy birthday cake, you people aren't serious here.

I'm gonna be busy today so you can just miss me out and I'll pick when I can.

But I have my next pick ready if Mikey doesn't take it.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #215 on: Today at 08:59:25 am »
O Mikey, Silva? The rat Silva.. Is your team name going to be Sted Petro Allstar 11? :D
Online mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:24:01 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:25 am
O Mikey, Silva? The rat Silva.. Is your team name going to be Sted Petro Allstar 11? :D

Hes one of the players I most despise in the league, but he is also brilliant.
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #217 on: Today at 11:07:08 am »
How are people feeling about the two hour deadlnes? Too slow? Moving into round 4 we can switch to one hour if people prefer. Happy to keep it as is as well though.
Online tubby

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #218 on: Today at 11:39:18 am »
Fine with 2 hours, it's moving at a decent pace and we've got internationals to get through.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #219 on: Today at 12:20:51 pm »
Ive gone as Hazell said theyd be busy so skip them.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #220 on: Today at 12:30:35 pm »
Did I step onto the wrong forum and end up on Bluemoon?
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #221 on: Today at 12:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:30:35 pm
Did I step onto the wrong forum and end up on Bluemoon?

Mikey needs a CT which says "peds little bro"
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #222 on: Today at 12:44:12 pm »
Heheheh

*snigger.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #223 on: Today at 12:44:56 pm »
Haha, didnt start off as my plan but after the first two I just thought it was funny to keep going for the reaction.

Plus, they are probably the best team in Premier League history, because their cheating allows them to buy incredible players.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #224 on: Today at 12:51:02 pm »
Rooney doesn't even seem that unpopular a pick after what I've just witnessed.
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #225 on: Today at 12:52:42 pm »
Rooney is a first pick on a non-lfc forum.

Not on here though, losing votes with that one :-X
Online mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #226 on: Today at 12:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:51:02 pm
Rooney doesn't even seem that unpopular a pick after what I've just witnessed.

Haha, hes a great pick. On other less enlightened forums he may even have been one of the first picks.

But to us, hes just a blue shite manc with an eating problem and a proclivity for older women.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #227 on: Today at 12:53:20 pm »
Rooney is a great pick, was waiting to see when he went.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #228 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:52:42 pm
Rooney is a first pick on a non-lfc forum.

Not on here though, losing votes with that one :-X

I have Cristiano Ronaldo, i'm not worried about losing votes.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #229 on: Today at 01:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:25 am
O Mikey, Silva? The rat Silva.. Is your team name going to be Sted Petro Allstar 11? :D

Never Mind the Horlocks.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #230 on: Today at 02:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:26:51 pm
Never Mind the Horlocks.

:D

I've been proper fucked this last round.

Rodri, Sanchez, Matip I was hoping would last longer.
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #231 on: Today at 02:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:43:27 pm
:D

I've been proper fucked this last round.

Rodri, Sanchez, Matip I was hoping would last longer.

Rodri was my back-up DM who surely no-one would pick because he's so unlikeable.

There are only a handful left now who aren't mostly shite.
Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #232 on: Today at 03:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Rodri was my back-up DM who surely no-one would pick because he's so unlikeable.

There are only a handful left now who aren't mostly shite.

I have no plan again. Just going to go from pick to pick and do it on a whim. Which probably means a bunch of mid 90s hipsters. Basically Jim Smiths Derby.
