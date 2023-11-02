Crosby Nick never fails.
How long will the ball be in play for Newcastle v Arsenal game? Can you bet on how many fake injuries there are in a game?
Did you get permission from Barney to make this thread?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
SATURDAY 4TH NOVEMBERFulham V Man Utd 12:30 TNT SPORTS Newcastle V Arsenal 17:30 SKY SPORTSSUNDAY 5TH NOVEMBER Luton V Liverpool 16:30 SKY SPORTSMONDAY 6TH NOVEMBER Spurs V Chelsea 20:00 SKY SPORTS
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
United, Arsenal and Spurs to lose, us to win.Happy days.
Id much prefer an Arsenal win than a Saudi one to be honest. Fuck the oil c*nts!
Eriksen holding midfield in front of Maguire and Evans Rashford not in the squad
Really don't get why the Rashford thing was seen as so big a deal he had to be dropped given how desperate he was to keep playing other players in that squad. Wonder if there's more gone on behind the scenes or if it's just a desperate attempt to show some authority, like a bad Mourinho impression.Fulham are awful so could still see.them getting a win, but that side is the kind that'd be lucky to finish top 8 over a season
Jim White says his selection is a "managerial suicide note"
Rashford is 'injured'.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
