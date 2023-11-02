If Burnley and Sheffield Utd don't get something from home games against Palace and Wolves then it's hard to see where they will get points (except against each other).



Arsenal and/or Newcastle definitely dropping points is good. Chelsea might give Spurs a game if they can find somebody who can shoot amongst their squad of 30.



I was driving so listened to our game on TalkShite and one of the rare insights from Stuart Pearce was that he thought Bournemouth had already decided they can't get anything from Man City so instead went strong in the cup game. They only made three changes from their weekend line-up (we made eight in comparison) and were pressing like crazy for most of the match.