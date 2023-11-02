« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November  (Read 1532 times)

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« on: November 2, 2023, 09:00:37 am »
SATURDAY 4TH NOVEMBER

Fulham V Man Utd  12:30  TNT SPORTS   
Brentford V West Ham  15:00       
Burnley V Crystal Palace  15:00       
Everton V Brighton  15:00       
Man City V Bournemouth  15:00       
Sheff Utd V Wolves  15:00
Newcastle V Arsenal  17:30  SKY SPORTS


SUNDAY 5TH NOVEMBER
   
Nottm Forest V Aston Villa  14:00  SKY SPORTS
Luton V Liverpool  16:30  SKY SPORTS


MONDAY 6TH NOVEMBER
   
Spurs V Chelsea  20:00  SKY SPORTS
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,076
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #1 on: November 2, 2023, 09:02:28 am »
United, Arsenal and Spurs to lose, us to win.
Happy days.

Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,828
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2 on: November 2, 2023, 09:14:51 am »
Potential for some great Barclays this weekend.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,019
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #3 on: November 2, 2023, 09:23:04 am »
Im off to Brentford v West Ham on Saturday. Hammers went pretty strong last night, can possibly see Brentford catching them cold at the weekend. Theyre unbeaten in something like 13 London Derbies (I know some of these are fairly tame in terms of rivalry but still a strong record).
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,828
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #4 on: November 2, 2023, 09:30:22 am »
How long will the ball be in play for Newcastle v Arsenal game? Can you bet on how many fake injuries there are in a game?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,110
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #5 on: November 2, 2023, 09:31:15 am »
Did you get permission from Barney to make this thread?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #6 on: November 2, 2023, 09:32:16 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on November  2, 2023, 09:30:22 am
How long will the ball be in play for Newcastle v Arsenal game? Can you bet on how many fake injuries there are in a game?

Yeah can see that been a very snide game.

Fulham don't have enough to hurt even this Utd side I don't think, which is saying something. Lose there though and writing is surely on wall for ETH.

Fancy Everton to pragmatically pick off Brighton too.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,828
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #7 on: November 2, 2023, 09:37:00 am »
Not having that. Fulham are nailed on for a result, possibly the three points, on Saturday.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,500
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #8 on: November 2, 2023, 09:45:37 am »
Quote from: tubby on November  2, 2023, 09:31:15 am
Did you get permission from Barney to make this thread?

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Although I'd much prefer he put the same effort in with the crayons and sportswashers.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #9 on: November 2, 2023, 10:11:36 am »
If Burnley and Sheffield Utd don't get something from home games against Palace and Wolves then it's hard to see where they will get points (except against each other).

Arsenal and/or Newcastle definitely dropping points is good.  Chelsea might give Spurs a game if they can find somebody who can shoot amongst their squad of 30.

I was driving so listened to our game on TalkShite and one of the rare insights from Stuart Pearce was that he thought Bournemouth had already decided they can't get anything from Man City so instead went strong in the cup game.  They only made three changes from their weekend line-up (we made eight in comparison) and were pressing like crazy for most of the match.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,930
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #10 on: November 2, 2023, 10:55:06 am »
.




Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.1stream.soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://freestreams-live1.se : www.hesgoal1.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.footybite.to : www.totalsportek.pro : www.streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.totalsportk.org



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


https://twitter.com/premierleague : www.premierleague.com : www.youtube.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Premier_League


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://highlightsfootball.com & https://hoofoot.com & https://footyfull.com & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #11 on: November 2, 2023, 11:00:50 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November  2, 2023, 09:00:37 am
SATURDAY 4TH NOVEMBER

Fulham V Man Utd  12:30  TNT SPORTS   
Newcastle V Arsenal  17:30  SKY SPORTS

SUNDAY 5TH NOVEMBER
   
Luton V Liverpool  16:30  SKY SPORTS

MONDAY 6TH NOVEMBER
   
Spurs V Chelsea  20:00  SKY SPORTS

This is low-key as good a weekend of televised barclays as you can get. That first game has the potential to be seismic.
Logged

Offline Tommy_W

  • Jol-ly. Constipated.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,528
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #12 on: November 2, 2023, 11:52:19 am »
Going to the game on Monday. Makes me very nervous that we'll be starting that one as favourites ;D

Newcastle v Arsenal should be a cracker on Saturday though. Looking forward to that.
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,894
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #13 on: November 2, 2023, 03:50:01 pm »
That's a lot of rival points that could be dropped.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,110
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #14 on: November 2, 2023, 04:28:47 pm »
The City game aside, this is a really interesting weekend.  Lots of nice matches there.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,499
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #15 on: November 2, 2023, 05:33:24 pm »
Newcastle V Arsenal  17:30  SKY SPORTS


MONDAY 6TH NOVEMBER
   
Spurs V Chelsea  20:00  SKY SPORTS



-----

I'd like to see a draw and a Chelsea win
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,896
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #16 on: November 2, 2023, 11:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on November  2, 2023, 09:30:22 am
How long will the ball be in play for Newcastle v Arsenal game? Can you bet on how many fake injuries there are in a game?

Remember watching this game last season (or the reverse fixture) and laughing at the amount of times each side tried to complain about the other's play acting and time wasting. No hint of irony whatsoever.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #17 on: November 2, 2023, 11:25:27 pm »
Fulham 1 V Man Utd 2  12:30  TNT SPORTS   
Brentford  1 V West Ham 0 15:00       
Burnley 2 V Crystal Palace 1 15:00       
Everton 1 V Brighton 1 15:00       
Man City 4 V Bournemouth 0  15:00       
Sheff Utd  1 V Wolves 1  15:00
Newcastle 0 V Arsenal 1 17:30  SKY SPORTS


SUNDAY 5TH NOVEMBER
   
Nottm Forest  2 V Aston Villa 2 14:00  SKY SPORTS
Luton 0 V Liverpool  2 16:30  SKY SPORTS


MONDAY 6TH NOVEMBER
   
Spurs 1 V Chelsea  2 20:00  SKY SPORTS
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:39:27 am »
Quote from: Zlen on November  2, 2023, 09:02:28 am
United, Arsenal and Spurs to lose, us to win.
Happy days.
Id much prefer an Arsenal win than a Saudi one to be honest. Fuck the oil c*nts!

Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 12:39:27 am
Id much prefer an Arsenal win than a Saudi one to be honest. Fuck the oil c*nts!
The same here.  Other than when they play each other - and even then I'm ambivalent - I want the sports-washers to lose every week.  Newcastle dropping nine points off the pace for the top four would be great (albeit they'd probably get fifth and get a pass into the CL due to the achievements of their fellow sports-washers in Manchester).
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,117
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:54:19 pm »

SATURDAY 4TH NOVEMBER

Fulham 2 V Man Utd 2 12:30  TNT SPORTS   
Brentford  2 V West Ham 1 15:00       
Burnley 1 V Crystal Palace 1  15:00       
Everton 2 V Brighton 1 15:00       
Man City 5 V Bournemouth 1 15:00       
Sheff Utd 1 V Wolves 2 15:00
Newcastle 2 V Arsenal 2 17:30  SKY SPORTS


SUNDAY 5TH NOVEMBER
   
Nottm Forest 1 V Aston Villa 3 14:00  SKY SPORTS
Luton 0 V Liverpool 4  16:30  SKY SPORTS


MONDAY 6TH NOVEMBER
   
Spurs 3 V Chelsea 2 20:00  SKY SPORTS
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,358
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:47:27 pm »
Quite a big weekend

We play after Arsenal and City so can add pressure
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,835
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on November  2, 2023, 09:30:22 am
How long will the ball be in play for Newcastle v Arsenal game? Can you bet on how many fake injuries there are in a game?

Can you also bet on what happens more - Tindall walking around in the technical area  or Arteta walking around outside it?
Logged

Offline Mercer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,433
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:27:40 pm »
Newcastle have a wretched head 2 head record against Arsenal in recent seasons - be nice if they could turn that around on Saturday evening. 
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,151
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:24:41 am »
It would be a smashing start to the weekend fixtures if Fulham can beat Man U, please let the fun continue.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,466
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:33:48 am »
Feels like Man City have had quite a lot of Saturday 3pm kickoffs this season. TV execs really not fancying them this year. Which is fair enough, very tedious team to watch.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:45:10 am »
If Newcastle and Brighton dont win, there could be an 8 point gap to 6th. Pretty massive at this stage.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,424
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:33:16 am »
Eriksen holding midfield in front of Maguire and Evans :lmao

Rashford not in the squad :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:44:25 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:33:16 am
Eriksen holding midfield in front of Maguire and Evans :lmao

Rashford not in the squad :lmao

holy MEO trinity, Maguire-Evans-Onana.....got to yield some comedy gold one of these games
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,358
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:49:49 am »
Fulham aren't as good as they were.

United have won 5 and lost 5. No draws.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,110
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:50:43 am »
Is Wilson playing centre mid?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,151
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:51:24 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:33:16 am
Eriksen holding midfield in front of Maguire and Evans :lmao

Rashford not in the squad :lmao
:D
Looking forward to this.
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:55:45 am »
Jim White says his selection is a "managerial suicide note"
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:00:41 pm »
Really don't get why the Rashford thing was seen as so big a deal he had to be dropped given how desperate he was to keep playing other players in that squad. Wonder if there's more gone on behind the scenes or if it's just a desperate attempt to show some authority, like a bad Mourinho impression.

Fulham are awful so could still see.them getting a win, but that side is the kind that'd  be lucky to finish top 8 over a season
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,358
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:00:41 pm
Really don't get why the Rashford thing was seen as so big a deal he had to be dropped given how desperate he was to keep playing other players in that squad. Wonder if there's more gone on behind the scenes or if it's just a desperate attempt to show some authority, like a bad Mourinho impression.

Fulham are awful so could still see.them getting a win, but that side is the kind that'd  be lucky to finish top 8 over a season

Rashford is 'injured'.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,881
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:05:21 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:55:45 am
Jim White says his selection is a "managerial suicide note"

What the hell? When is the last time Rashford played with any interest whatsoever?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,117
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:03:24 pm
Rashford is 'injured'.

Carrying a a guilty conscience
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,682
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:20:52 pm »
Really hope they havent got a caretaker in for the Copenhagen game. Could do with them losing that.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,942
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:23:20 pm »
Man Utd: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes (capt), Garnacho; Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Varane, Reguilon, Amrabat, Mount, Mainoo, Mejbri, Pellistri, Martial.

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,746
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #39 on: Today at 12:25:31 pm »
How the fuck is Antony still playing?
Logged
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
« previous next »
 