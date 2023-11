At least Ole had some spunk! He still had a bit of that jamminess in him.

Ten Hag?.. useless!



Top 4 last season, a cup win, another final and a European run despite being crap. Ole was similar (without winning anything) but his luck run out as well.They've been garbage for 10 years now but have relied on jamminess and favours to be half way competitive under different managers for a year or two before it inevitably crashes and burns.