I appreciate it's not easy for the mods and can't argue with the reasons you are the ones running the forum but the timing is just wrong and if it gets opened again it's hard not to question why it's was locked during the genocide. Like what BER said what happened not a good look at all.



This is beyond ridiculous and is a hugely offensive suggestion to make towards those who run the site and make very difficult decisions about what is or should be posted here.If you genuinely have such a low view of RAWK and the moderation team that youd entertain the thought for a second that the timing of the closure was to clamp down on open discussion about genocide, you should rethink whether to post here at all.This is a football forum. I take on board all of the comments about why to many posters its more than that, but that is what RAWK is at heart and is the reason that it was set up, and the primary purpose of the number of moderators, commentators, scribes etc volunteer their time for nothing to help run it. It it not necessarily the best forum for complex geopolitical or religious discussions. Its not the BBC or Twitter. If something is too difficult to moderate because of the behaviour of certain posters, the option is there to simply close the thread. That doesnt mean we dont think its important, its because we think its too important to be subject to offensive or misleading shite.