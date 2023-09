I know it's not our style but feels like if we just sat back and countered next weekend we'd win about 6-1. Should be plenty of opportunities regardless though.



I agree, said the same thing when West Ham battered them recently. Every time they went forward they looked like scoring. I think that should be our game plan personally, but then again we're relatively untested in actually sitting back as we want to be controlling games. Key could be their midfield which has been well weakened whereas ours looks like it can go on to be one of the best around right now. Similar to today a draw probably isn't a bad result but it's going to be a big opportunity to win this season, big game in the week for Brighton too.