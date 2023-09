Quote

Quote Jordan Henderson on LGBTQ: "All Iíve ever tried to do is help. And when Iíve been asked for help, Iíve gone above and beyond to help. Iíve worn the laces. Iíve worn the armband."

This fucking c*nt truly thinks wearing laces and an armband constitutes going ďabove and beyondĒ. Are you MESSING.

As I posted in the other thread, Iím genuinely knocked sick by this quote. Above and beyond, yeno.Iím almost 33 (bisexual and a woman, which I guess is relevant to the subject matter) so Iíve been too old to idolise footballers for a long time now. Even so, Iíve never been more disillusioned with the state of this sport and the people within it than I am these days.