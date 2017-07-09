Quote

Quote Jordan Henderson on LGBTQ: "All Ive ever tried to do is help. And when Ive been asked for help, Ive gone above and beyond to help. Ive worn the laces. Ive worn the armband."

This fucking c*nt truly thinks wearing laces and an armband constitutes going above and beyond. Are you MESSING.

As I posted in the other thread, Im genuinely knocked sick by this quote. Above and beyond, yeno.Im almost 33 (bisexual and a woman, which I guess is relevant to the subject matter) so Ive been too old to idolise footballers for a long time now. Even so, Ive never been more disillusioned with the state of this sport and the people within it than I am these days.