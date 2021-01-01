Did anyone see Catweazle on the BBCs London Marsthon coverage last week? He ran the marathon (fair play) and then when interviewed was banging in about that part of Manchester being the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution and how the stadium was originally built for the workers to go and watch a game afterwards and how great it would be for that area to have a rebuilt stadium there. Still plying the Wembley of the North line. Absolute chancer. Pay for it yourself, or at least use your marathon sponsorship money you tight bastard.