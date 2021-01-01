Great for him.I assume Southgate has only included him cos he has scored twice and is now on his radar, that is how shit my opinion of Southgate is.
Bet hes buzzing, so Im happy for him. Didnt cross my mind that this would happen, not because he isnt good, but Elliott and Jones continue to get overlooked. Having said all that, he could be a solid option for England.
Jones is in the provisional squad as well. Elliott isn't and that's a farce.This just shows how good Quansah has been this season though and he's got a hell of a lot more to come. Comes with the double edged sword that he'll play more for England but that's the standard of player we need in our team.
