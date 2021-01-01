« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 111852 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 11:51:20 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 11:31:56 am
Great for him.

I assume Southgate has only included him cos he has scored twice and is now on his radar, that is how shit my opinion of Southgate is.
I was thinking the same thing when he headed in against Wolves.  A defender can be brilliant for month after month but they only get any wider attention when they either make a high profile gaffe or score a few goals.

Garth Crooks' team of the week is generally just that weekend's goalscorers shoehorned into an imbalanced formation.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,309
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 11:54:23 am »
Fuck off Southgate.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,457
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 11:58:51 am »
Bet hes buzzing, so Im happy for him. Didnt cross my mind that this would happen, not because he isnt good, but Elliott and Jones continue to get overlooked. Having said all that, he could be a solid option for England.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 12:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:58:51 am
Bet hes buzzing, so Im happy for him. Didnt cross my mind that this would happen, not because he isnt good, but Elliott and Jones continue to get overlooked. Having said all that, he could be a solid option for England.

Jones is in the provisional squad as well. Elliott isn't and that's a farce.

This just shows how good Quansah has been this season though and he's got a hell of a lot more to come. Comes with the double edged sword that he'll play more for England but that's the standard of player we need in our team.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 12:02:52 pm »
Well deserved. Probably too early to get in the main squad given loyalty to certain players, but don't think there's many England centre backs who've played as well as him, at the level he has and given the competition he has for his place.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 12:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:02:31 pm
Jones is in the provisional squad as well. Elliott isn't and that's a farce.

This just shows how good Quansah has been this season though and he's got a hell of a lot more to come. Comes with the double edged sword that he'll play more for England but that's the standard of player we need in our team.
Elliott's competition for his place is Palmer, Foden, Bellingham and Saka as a starting point. England have crazy depth for players who can play the attacking mid position and two of their best players usually play from the right wing as well
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 