« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 97831 times)

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1120 on: April 8, 2024, 08:22:22 am »
Less strong players mentally would have buckled after such a fuck up. The fact that he kept on playing well afterwards gives me great hope for his future it was his first big mistake not like he makes them constantly.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,319
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1121 on: April 8, 2024, 08:57:24 am »
It was a dreadful mistake but he didn't let it affect the rest of the game, which is pretty impressive for such a young lad in that inviroment. 

It's all part of his development and if other players could have been better in front of goal it wouldn't have been as important.

Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,210
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1122 on: April 8, 2024, 09:54:45 am »
Seen it again this morning and it looked even more lazy than yesterday.
Logged

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1123 on: April 8, 2024, 10:12:50 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on April  8, 2024, 12:50:39 am
That was a .04 Xg chance from Opta. So it was not easy even wo the goalie in position. Like the best chance of the game was the one Fernandes miss hit and Kelleher had an easy save(he was also onside by the looks of it)


Yes, unfortunately for Jarell, it was an exceptional take by Fernandes. 99% of the time, that mistake wouldn't have resulted in a goal, even if it wasn't an ideal place to give the ball away.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1124 on: April 8, 2024, 07:39:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  8, 2024, 09:54:45 am
Seen it again this morning and it looked even more lazy than yesterday.

Same. Love the lad but what on earth was he thinking?

VVD was back and Kell was back to his right clearly off his line.

He could have gone back to Kell or past forward.

His lazy ball is spinning my head.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,111
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1125 on: April 8, 2024, 07:41:41 pm »
Get over it people, he's a young lad and young players make errors, he'll learn from it. Had Konate made the error would he be this much criticised I wonder?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1126 on: April 8, 2024, 07:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on April  8, 2024, 07:39:01 pm
Same. Love the lad but what on earth was he thinking?

VVD was back and Kell was back to his right clearly off his line.

He could have gone back to Kell or past forward.

His lazy ball is spinning my head.
Hes misjudged the pass, it happens multiple times every match to every player. Most of the time it doesnt lead to a goal. Unfortunately this time it did.

He has a casual style about him similar to Virgil, which means some think hes been too casual. It also helps makes him the excellent player he is. It proved costly on this occasion but says a lot about him that he played really well after it had happened in a match like this.

If wed taken our chances it wouldnt have been as costly as it was. Thats the real issue for us, not just in this game, despite winning most games we arent always as clinical as we need to be at the moment
« Last Edit: April 8, 2024, 07:47:51 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1127 on: April 8, 2024, 07:50:41 pm »
The mistake has been made all players make them and it was a good strike by Fernandes.

He should have passed back to Kelleher as Van Djik was telling him but shit happens he played well afterwards.

Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1128 on: April 8, 2024, 07:56:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April  8, 2024, 07:45:59 pm
Hes misjudged the pass, it happens multiple times every match to every player. Most of the time it doesnt lead to a goal. Unfortunately this time it did.

He has a casual style about him similar to Virgil, which means some think hes been too casual. It also helps makes him the excellent player he is. It proved costly on this occasion but says a lot about him that he played really well after it had happened in a match like this.

If wed taken our chances it wouldnt have been as costly as it was. Thats the real issue for us, not just in this game, despite winning most games we arent always as clinical as we need to be at the moment

Its true. We should have been out of sight.

Against a rival you to be two goals up, certainly against UTD away.but you need to concentrate massively.

His future is bright and lets not forget he went down the right to feed Elliot who got the pen.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,811
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1129 on: April 8, 2024, 10:01:35 pm »
Lad needs our support.

Sad that he has turned comments off on Instagram but fully expected in todays world.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1130 on: April 8, 2024, 10:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on April  8, 2024, 10:01:35 pm
Lad needs our support.

Sad that he has turned comments off on Instagram but fully expected in todays world.

He did the right thing to avoid the melts.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1131 on: April 8, 2024, 10:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on April  8, 2024, 10:01:35 pm
Lad needs our support.

Sad that he has turned comments off on Instagram but fully expected in todays world.
Social Media should be switched off. World was a better place without it
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1132 on: April 8, 2024, 11:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on April  8, 2024, 10:01:35 pm
Lad needs our support.

Sad that he has turned comments off on Instagram but fully expected in todays world.

Some of the dickheads off here no doubt.

Was one of those shit happens moments, kids had an incredible season.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1133 on: April 8, 2024, 11:04:05 pm »
quansah did really well leading up to the penalty

he will be fine jurgen will start him again on thursday
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,081
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1134 on: April 9, 2024, 05:08:28 am »
The mistake will hopefully serve him well in the future as it will (hopefully) mean he won't make a blind pass again.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,111
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1135 on: April 9, 2024, 06:18:02 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on April  8, 2024, 10:01:35 pm
Lad needs our support.

Sad that he has turned comments off on Instagram but fully expected in todays world.

Pathetic by those people.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,171
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1136 on: April 9, 2024, 07:00:10 am »
This lad has been nothing short of magnificent for us this season when called upon.

Nunez, Salah and Diaz's profligacy is why we lost on Sunday, not Quansah's mistake.

Anyone having a pop at him is an utter disgrace.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,081
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1137 on: April 9, 2024, 08:07:20 am »
All players make mistakes. I'm surprised it's taken Quansah this long to make his first major error.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1138 on: April 9, 2024, 08:15:06 am »
@ing a player with criticism on social media is something that's very difficult to understand.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,512
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1139 on: April 9, 2024, 05:54:49 pm »
Just shows how hard it is to play centre back for us. A high line, front foot defending essential, winning your one on one battles crucial, got to be good on the ball and capable of carrying it forward yourself or making progressive passes. One poor pass 45 yards from goal can lead to a chance.

Frankly feels miraculous that a young lad can have played so many games for us without making a mistake like that sooner. And pretty mad that even out more established options make it look so easy.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,861
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1140 on: April 9, 2024, 06:14:46 pm »
What I like about Quansah (and Bradley actually) is that when they make a rare mistake, they dont give two shits.


All players make mistakes, especially young players.  How you deal with it is by far the most important thing
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,319
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1141 on: April 9, 2024, 06:37:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  9, 2024, 06:14:46 pm
What I like about Quansah (and Bradley actually) is that when they make a rare mistake, they dont give two shits.


All players make mistakes, especially young players.  How you deal with it is by far the most important thing
Spot on.
I teach for living and always say to my pupils, who do you want to do work in your house, a) the person just out of college who's never made a mistake b) the guy who's been doing it years and has made hundreds of mistakes.  After they choose "b" I ask them why there getting so upset about their mistakes.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,469
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1142 on: April 9, 2024, 06:43:53 pm »
He's ace.
Logged

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1143 on: April 9, 2024, 07:33:20 pm »
I hope he shut comments off preemptively rather than because he was getting abuse. Jurgen even told him to do it in the presser.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
  • Sound
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 03:42:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April  9, 2024, 08:15:06 am
@ing a player with criticism on social media is something that's very difficult to understand.

Not if you're a complete c*nt with nothing else to do, then it's entirely understandable
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,115
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1145 on: Yesterday at 10:53:33 pm »
Tbf he could have closed the comments to shut out trolling from rival fans as much as anything. Seems sensible.

In regards to his actual mistake, degree of bad luck. Bruno is the only one that does that for them. Anyone else just runs into Virg imo.

As has been said, the rest of the game you wouldn't have been able to tell from his performance that had happened. There was no lack of confidence or him trying too hard. Just his normal composed game. That's a really good sign.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 05:07:56 am »


I love him. I remember his first game when he came on as a sub, it was a very intense game think it was against Newcastle? with his first touch of the game he made a composed unexpected pass thru the middle, couldn't believe how calm he was. He is going to be top player for us. Mistakes are normal even VVD did a terrible one against Arsenal.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,903
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 11:36:26 am »
The guys been an absolute revelation. He does however every now and then remind you that he is very young and very inexperienced at the level. No getting around that, because hes very young and very inexperienced at the level. I miss Matip desperately.

Having said that i fully understand any youngsters going to make the odd mistake and youve just got to take the good with the bad. Hes got all the tools hes years ahead of schedule in terms of development and his contribution has been immense.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,535
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 03:25:25 pm »
I'd start him against Atalanta unless he has a knock. He's been very good and it will boost his confidence even more.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 03:49:23 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:25:25 pm
I'd start him against Atalanta unless he has a knock. He's been very good and it will boost his confidence even more.
I'd bring him in off the bench, so the crowd can give him a huge welcome.  the lad deserves it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 