I watched the Chelsea game last week with my lad, and I admit I was critical of our second half performance.

I said to him somethings really not right here at all.

Ignore debut performances. Put aside we were away. Factor in we can't click fantastically for a full game like we did in the first 20 minutes. Forget it was our first game, which indeed we did remarkably well to get a solid point from. But we lost something completely as a football unit and I called early that Gakpo was out of legs.

I honestly think Endo fixes some of that. I think he'll inject something in to our game performances we've longed for in a while.

It might not be in his first couple of games but as the season evolves I really do expect a neat and busy player whose name we'll all want on the team sheet first.



We just need a good song for the lad. He'll earn it in due course.