Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 639919 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12400 on: April 14, 2024, 07:13:17 pm »
Quote from: moondog on April 14, 2024, 07:09:01 pm



The words of the prophets are written on the Bullens Wall?
Whilst the numbers of the profits are written in red ink on the balance sheet.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12401 on: Yesterday at 12:36:54 am »
I heard/read the could be heading for another points deduction apparently another 5 points which keeps forest and luton up
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12402 on: Yesterday at 01:03:23 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 12:36:54 am
I heard/read the could be heading for another points deduction apparently another 5 points which keeps forest and luton up

Isn't any further deduction unlikely to happen until next season?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12403 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm »
Bad Sunday for us. But at least Everton give us some comedic relief. 6-0.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12404 on: Yesterday at 11:46:06 pm »
Just got absolutely pumped by Chelsea 6-0, another defensive masterclass from Dyche.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12405 on: Yesterday at 11:48:21 pm »
Palmer scored more goals in this game than Beto has scored all season.  :lmao
« Reply #12406 on: Today at 12:07:17 am »
:lmao
Embarassing. And they're still going to stay up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12407 on: Today at 12:12:02 am »
.
'Chelsea 6-0 Everton | Premier League Highlights' - 3 minute video, from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wNo3HQO4SRw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wNo3HQO4SRw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/wNo3HQO4SRw


or 15 minute highlights here: https://ourmatch.me/15-04-2024-chelsea-vs-everton & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Chelsea_v_Everton_2024_04_15



'Premier League aim to have Evertons latest appeal heard before final day':-

League seeking clarity in case of last-day relegation battle
Appeal over two-point penalty will be resolved urgently

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/15/everton-appeal-deduction-relegation-premier-league
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12408 on: Today at 12:13:45 am »
Telegraph reporting no deal struck. 5am Tuesday GMT deadline. Those who are owed money reportedly want a piece of BMD in lieu of repayment. Telegraph saying some sources say Moshiri will keep funding until season's end or look for a new buyer. Administration also a possible scenario.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/04/15/everton-administration-fears-777-takeover-doubt/
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:05 am by rafathegaffa83 »
« Reply #12409 on: Today at 12:16:49 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
Bad Sunday for us. But at least Everton give us some comedic relief. 6-0.

Guess how much of a GD buffer they had over Forest before the game :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12410 on: Today at 12:19:41 am »
League 1 perfomance from them tonight. Absolutely farcical defending at times.
« Reply #12411 on: Today at 12:19:54 am »
Watched the highlights & the 3rd goal was hilarious, Pickford passes the ball straight to Palmer, who promptly lobs it over him into the back of the net. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12412 on: Today at 12:27:38 am »
Next week's derby might be the last one for a long time!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12413 on: Today at 12:32:44 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:07:17 am
:lmao
Embarassing. And they're still going to stay up.

Oh i dont know the games against Luton and forest will decide there fate i reckon
« Reply #12414 on: Today at 12:34:29 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 12:27:38 am
Next week's derby might be the last one for a long time!

That's going to be fun, they're going to be completely feral, & our form has been awful last few matches.
« Reply #12415 on: Today at 12:37:15 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:13:45 am
Telegraph reporting no deal struck. 5am Tuesday GMT deadline. Those who are owed money reportedly want a piece of BMD in lieu of repayment. Telegraph saying some sources say Moshiri will keep funding until season's end or look for a new buyer. Administration also a possible scenario.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/04/15/everton-administration-fears-777-takeover-doubt/

Get the popcorn out. Going to be an interesting day.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12416 on: Today at 12:37:31 am »
The joy of six.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12417 on: Today at 12:41:53 am »
I mean there's getting beat 6-0 and there's getting beat 6-0 by Chelsea
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12418 on: Today at 12:45:42 am »
I see they've appealed their latest points deduction and the PL.have said that the decision will be made before the end of the season.

Is it possible that the new independent comission could increase the deduction from two points or can they only rule in favour of Everton
« Reply #12419 on: Today at 12:48:23 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:13:45 am
Telegraph reporting no deal struck. 5am Tuesday GMT deadline. Those who are owed money reportedly want a piece of BMD in lieu of repayment. Telegraph saying some sources say Moshiri will keep funding until season's end or look for a new buyer. Administration also a possible scenario.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/04/15/everton-administration-fears-777-takeover-doubt/

Can't read the article as it's behind a paywall.
« Reply #12420 on: Today at 12:56:24 am »
That Forest game is crucial now, psychological as well as practical.
If they get beat then it will be our job to keep them down there until they go to Luton.
How hard does a club have to try and go down and fail to manage it. We all know they will stay up but they keep dangling the prospect in front of us.
« Reply #12421 on: Today at 04:14:50 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:48:23 am
Can't read the article as it's behind a paywall.

Evertons administration fears with 777 takeover placed in doubt
Clock ticking down to deadline when Everton need to pay £160 million loan repayment
Ben Rumsby
15 April 2024  3:12pm
The takeover of Everton by 777 Partners is on knife-edge ahead of a deadline for a £160 million loan repayment that has sparked fears the club could be plunged into administration.

With what Telegraph Sport has been told is a cut-off of midnight on Monday US time (Tuesday, 5am BST) looming, a deal had still not been struck over money owed by the club to MSP Capital and businessmen Andy Bell  founder of the investment platform AJ Bell  and George Downing.

It emerged last week that US investment firm 777 was seeking an extension to that deadline, talks over which sources subsequently admitted were likely to go down to the wire.

Those talks were said to be being led by current Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, who was on Monday facing losing control of the club  and the current sale process  unless an agreement was reached, with the loan said to be secured against 51 per cent of his stake.

There have been reports those owed money were also eyeing a share of Evertons new £500 million stadium in lieu of repayment.

Advertisement

All this put at risk the takeover by 777, which is also now owed more than £160 million in loans paid to prop up the club after it agreed to buy out Moshiri for £500 million.

Club may face further points deduction if loan left unpaid
Pulling the plug on funding that will see Everton through to the end of the month would need someone else to step up to avert the threat of administration and a nine-point deduction that could see them relegated after they were docked eight points for breaking financial rules.

There are conflicting views over the prospect of insolvency, with one source telling Telegraph Sport Moshiri is committed to preventing the doomsday scenario, either by resuming bankrolling the club himself or finding another buyer.

Another source, however, described administration as a very real possibility, adding: There are three or four main scenarios. The first one is the extension is granted but its granted with a price attached to it. That could be an additional payment to MSP. It could be equity. It could be more favourable loan terms.

If it isnt granted then MSP takes the equity and either tries to line up somebody else as a buyer.

The third scenario is probably the administration scenario.

Everton were already facing a wait until the season ends before any takeover by 777, which is scrambling to raise hundreds of millions of pounds to fund the purchase.

The latest lengthy delay over a takeover agreement stuck with Moshiri almost seven months ago followed the issuing of an ultimatum by the Premier League, which imposed strict conditions on the proposed purchase by a firm that has faced accusations related to its ability to raise cash and its business practices, which it has repeatedly denied.

Those conditions include that it repays the £160 million loan owed by Everton, deposits £60 million into an escrow account for use by the club, converts loans it has itself made into equity, and proves it has access to sufficient funding to complete the construction of a new stadium.

The investment fund co-founded by Josh Wander and Steve Pasko is said to have approached a significant number of lenders to help bankroll the purchase, including Blue Owl Capital, a US-based private credit provider.

Meanwhile, Everton have formally lodged an appeal against the two-point penalty imposed on the club earlier this month for breaching Premier League financial rules.

Advertisement



The club admitted breaching the Premier Leagues profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for permitted losses by £16.6 million for the assessment period ending with the 2022-23 season. The independent commission which imposed the sanction disclosed in the written reasons for its decision that the Premier League had initially sought a five-point penalty.

This was reduced to two by the commission, after mitigation was taken into account, notably the fact that the club were being punished twice in the same overlapping period. In February, Everton had a 10-point penalty for an earlier PSR breach reduced to six on appeal.

Everton will now be aiming to achieve a further reduction to the two-point penalty via the latest appeal, with a hearing arranged for May 24 at the latest. The Premier League season ends on May 18th, raising the possibility of relegation being decided by an independent commission should Everton finish in the bottom three by one or two points, only to be given those points back.

« Reply #12422 on: Today at 06:36:58 am »
Worrying Times
« Reply #12423 on: Today at 07:05:23 am »
That article is out of date. They managed to push the deadline back a few weeks (rather than a few months). As always, 777 are confident of competing the deal.
« Reply #12424 on: Today at 07:11:10 am »
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 12:19:41 am
League 1 perfomance from them tonight. Absolutely farcical defending at times.

Yet when they play us they'll suddenly remember how to kick lumps out of the opposition.
« Reply #12425 on: Today at 07:11:58 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:36:58 am
Worrying Times

Popcorn sales going through the roof!
« Reply #12426 on: Today at 07:27:57 am »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 07:11:10 am
Yet when they play us they'll suddenly remember how to kick lumps out of the opposition.

We'll beat ourselves up as well tbf.
« Reply #12427 on: Today at 07:42:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:05:23 am
That article is out of date. They managed to push the deadline back a few weeks (rather than a few months). As always, 777 are confident of competing the deal.

Josimar were reporting last week that there wasnt an extension agreed. They had yesterday as the deadline.

https://josimarfootball.com/2024/04/08/a-change-is-gonna-come/
« Last Edit: Today at 07:44:39 am by 12C »
« Reply #12428 on: Today at 07:45:34 am »
Remind me who MSP are again in all this? Is every possible scenario open to them a case out of out of the frying pan?
« Reply #12429 on: Today at 07:59:32 am »
Moshiri's tenure really has been catastrophic for them, straight from the "Peter Risdale Guide to Aquatic Apocalyptic Vanity Projects" fuckwit football owners handbook. 

I could feel sorry for them for a while............................

That'll do, enough sympathy from me for today.
« Reply #12430 on: Today at 08:05:49 am »
Only these could lose 6-0 to a side outclassed by 10 man Burnley and Sheff Utd for long spells recently
« Reply #12431 on: Today at 08:38:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:45:34 am
Remind me who MSP are again in all this? Is every possible scenario open to them a case out of out of the frying pan?

They are another "sports investment company"

I guess they are hoping that their borrowing/investment brings them more money or they can take over Everton.

It's all very dirty, probably our fault
