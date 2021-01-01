Youve reduced the age massively as well, i think youve had a great summer both incomings and outgoings.



Id always start Diaz hes rapid.



Decent 2nd 11 too. At some stage ill put it alongside ours and see how we compare.



Yea put it and compareThe difference to be unless Saka/Martinelli can up there goal scoring output and their young enough to improve that is I don't think there enough goals in the team to keep up and Jesus cant stay healthy(it seems). Not sold on the 3rd piece of the MF for arsenal either in Havertz. Alisson a huge difference compared to basically every other Goalie in the PL. The back line is good for Arsenal Im just so confused how there still not Aerial Dominate CB either(Maybe this changes, Zinchenko then Partey where the 2 best player in the air for arsenal last year).Basically I see Arsenal as 3rd best team in the league now(It was pretty close before this). Arsenal super young and going improve it just really missing that massive output Striker type(Unless Jesus actually does it) and like 1 or 2 years away for the wingers probably.