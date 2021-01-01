That Robbie bloke is the biggest success out of it.
What made you join RAWK & are you on other clubs forums?
Its the best forum anywhere. I used to read it before joining it.
I joined redcafe, they banned me within a couple of weeks, not sure why.
Possibly because I told them their best ever premier league players were Mike Riley and Howard webb, and that without cheating Ferguson would be on 1 fa cup still.
It was probably not a good idea joining a United forum, I just hate them too much, couldnt help but stick the boot in.
I like Liverpool so this place is cool, lots of knowledgable people too, and football mad, like myself.