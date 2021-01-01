« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 11696 times)

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:06:30 am »
Caicedo
Szoboszlai - Mac Allister

is a very good midfield.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:11:41 am »
 Honestly, it's amazing the difference and perception 1 very good signing can make, Liverpool all of a sudden look nicely balanced and strong in midfield.


For us I'd say it's something like this to start with if everyone was fit. .

Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
Odegaard Partey Rice
Saka Jesus Martinelli

Raya
Tomiyasu Timber Kiwior Tierney
Smith-Rowe Jorginho Havertz
Nelson Nketiah Trossard

Not much in it in my opinion, but Liverpool will certainly be right up there now this season now, possibly now leapfrogged us as City's main challengers.

Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 08:12:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:58:16 am
Youve reduced the age massively as well, i think youve had a great summer both incomings and outgoings.

Id always start Diaz hes rapid.

Decent 2nd 11 too. At some stage ill put it alongside ours and see how we compare.
Yea put it and compare
The difference to be unless Saka/Martinelli can up there goal scoring output and their young enough to improve that  is I don't think there enough goals in the team to keep up and Jesus cant stay healthy(it seems). Not sold on the 3rd piece of the MF for arsenal either in Havertz.  Alisson a huge difference compared to basically every other Goalie in the PL. The back line is good for Arsenal Im just so confused how there still not Aerial Dominate CB either(Maybe this changes, Zinchenko then Partey where the 2 best player in the air for arsenal last year).
Basically I see Arsenal as 3rd best team in the league now(It was pretty close before this). Arsenal super young and going improve it just really missing that massive output Striker type(Unless Jesus actually does it) and like 1 or 2 years away for the wingers probably.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 08:26:44 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:12:07 am
Yea put it and compare
The difference to be unless Saka/Martinelli can up there goal scoring output and their young enough to improve that  is I don't think there enough goals in the team to keep up and Jesus cant stay healthy(it seems). Not sold on the 3rd piece of the MF for arsenal either in Havertz.  Alisson a huge difference compared to basically every other Goalie in the PL. The back line is good for Arsenal Im just so confused how there still not Aerial Dominate CB either(Maybe this changes, Zinchenko then Partey where the 2 best player in the air for arsenal last year).
Basically I see Arsenal as 3rd best team in the league now(It was pretty close before this). Arsenal super young and going improve it just really missing that massive output Striker type(Unless Jesus actually does it) and like 1 or 2 years away for the wingers probably.

I see Arsenal as the second best team but you definitely have a case for saying its liverpool. Before Caciedo i expected lfc to battle United for 3rd and 4th, now they should be clear of them.
I see Arsenal and Liverpool as the only teams capable of putting pressure on man city this season.

In general id say your attack is ahead of ours but id take our defence and midfield, we have added a great amount of depth in those 2 areas now.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 08:35:17 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 08:06:30 am
Caicedo
Szoboszlai - Mac Allister

is a very good midfield.

In terms of squad cost if you pick 3 from ours, say Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, there's not much difference.

I think the Liverpool 3 has more balance and at least 2 out the 3 has a higher ceiling in my opinion.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 08:35:57 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:26:44 am
I see Arsenal as the second best team but you definitely have a case for saying its liverpool. Before Caciedo i expected lfc to battle United for 3rd and 4th, now they should be clear of them.
I see Arsenal and Liverpool as the only teams capable of putting pressure on man city this season.
That fair. I See Liverpool as a possible 100 goal team(more 90-100 range). I don't see arsenal as much then 80ish goal team, Arsenal overperformed numbers wise with it expected goal and checking understats was the 5th best attacking team(By expected goals) below Brighton and Newcastle(just by the little) City was 1 and Liverpool was 2.
Fbref have Arsenal in NPXG right below Liverpool at 3rd and 5th with XG per game.
Having a FB that can put up MF level playmaking number is a huge advantge.
If Liverpool to win the title hasnt moved to much closer if not going pasted Arsenal would be very unwise.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 09:01:14 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:35:57 am
That fair. I See Liverpool as a possible 100 goal team(more 90-100 range). I don't see arsenal as much then 80ish goal team, Arsenal overperformed numbers wise with it expected goal and checking understats was the 5th best attacking team(By expected goals) below Brighton and Newcastle(just by the little) City was 1 and Liverpool was 2.
Fbref have Arsenal in NPXG right below Liverpool at 3rd and 5th with XG per game.
Having a FB that can put up MF level playmaking number is a huge advantge.
If Liverpool to win the title hasnt moved to much closer if not going pasted Arsenal would be very unwise.
Without looking at the numbers, I'd wager the difference in XG to be < 5 goals between 2nd placed and 5th placed team. Not much.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 09:03:25 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 09:01:14 am
Without looking at the numbers, I'd wager the difference in XG to be < 5 goals between 2nd placed and 5th placed team. Not much.
Liverpool, Arsenal, Brighton and Newcastle where all very close. Manchester United was about 4-5 goal under all 4 of those then a huge drop off.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 09:04:17 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:35:17 am
In terms of squad cost if you pick 3 from ours, say Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, there's not much difference.

I think the Liverpool 3 has more balance and at least 2 out the 3 has a higher ceiling in my opinion.

Our 3 wont be with Havertz, itll be with Partey, at least in all the big games. The Liverpool 3 are so exciting, even if maybe a bit too attacking.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:11:12 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:35:57 am
That fair. I See Liverpool as a possible 100 goal team(more 90-100 range). I don't see arsenal as much then 80ish goal team, Arsenal overperformed numbers wise with it expected goal and checking understats was the 5th best attacking team(By expected goals) below Brighton and Newcastle(just by the little) City was 1 and Liverpool was 2.
Fbref have Arsenal in NPXG right below Liverpool at 3rd and 5th with XG per game.
Having a FB that can put up MF level playmaking number is a huge advantge.
If Liverpool to win the title hasnt moved to much closer if not going pasted Arsenal would be very unwise.

I have no idea what this means, but im very excited about this season, and so should you be about yours. I think we ll be more solid than last season and functional so will concede less and see out games better. We also have added height and strength and the ability to play different shapes and formations.
Liverpool look like being the most exciting ticket in town and Caicedo is a star, but even he doesnt have the defensive discipline of a pure 6 like Rice so could add to the gung ho nature of your play.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 12:24:35 pm »
Glad we got Rice instead of Caicedo now, if reports are true, hes coming across as a bit of a twat. Suits chelsea perfectly. Maybe he can take them into the top half, massive success.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #251 on: Today at 09:20:41 am »
3 hours till the first Odegaard masterclass of this season.

He ll be racking them up.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,954
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #252 on: Today at 09:23:18 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:24:35 pm
Glad we got Rice instead of Caicedo now, if reports are true, hes coming across as a bit of a twat. Suits chelsea perfectly. Maybe he can take them into the top half, massive success.

Yeah the good thing about Deccers is hed never commit to one side before switching to another. Just ask our Irish contingent.*

*Not that I blame him from a footballing point of view.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #253 on: Today at 09:47:59 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:23:18 am
Yeah the good thing about Deccers is hed never commit to one side before switching to another. Just ask our Irish contingent.*

*Not that I blame him from a footballing point of view.

He was born in Kingston Surrey,  not kingston Jamaica.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #254 on: Today at 09:57:38 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:20:41 am
3 hours till the first Odegaard masterclass of this season.

He ll be racking them up.

First?

But... you guys already played against Man City
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #255 on: Today at 10:05:36 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:57:38 am
First?

But... you guys already played against Man City

That was just a football clinic, today the first masterclass.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,727
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #256 on: Today at 10:06:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:05:36 am
That was just a football clinic, today the first masterclass.
Are you on Arsenal forums out of interest?
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #257 on: Today at 10:08:36 am »
I like the Arsenal posters, it's good to get outside input from people who are ultimately still respectful. This place gets too insular sometimes.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #258 on: Today at 10:11:26 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:06:20 am
Are you on Arsenal forums out of interest?

No. I like Arsenal fans but football isnt their strong subject.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,038
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #259 on: Today at 10:12:01 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:11:26 am
No. I like Arsenal fans but football isnt their strong subject.

Definitely agree with that North Bank.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,954
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #260 on: Today at 10:16:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:11:26 am
No. I like Arsenal fans but football isnt their strong subject.

Seconded.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,727
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #261 on: Today at 10:21:56 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:11:26 am
No. I like Arsenal fans but football isnt their strong subject.
Any chance you will appear on that Arsenal YouTube channel? ;D
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #262 on: Today at 10:23:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:16:37 am
Seconded.

Not even joking, once someone asked me at a game against Stoke, why is Ryan Shawcross getting booed. We still had Ramsey in midfield and that c*nt had nearly ended his career. It was one of the biggest talking points at the time.

Its like me going to a cricket match and asking if therell be penalties in case of a draw.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,483
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #263 on: Today at 10:24:32 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:11:26 am
No. I like Arsenal fans but football isnt their strong subject.

We see that first hand
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #264 on: Today at 10:35:00 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:21:56 am
Any chance you will appear on that Arsenal YouTube channel? ;D

10 years ago i used to cross the road when i saw them. Next thing you know theyre millionaires.

Seriously though, they add nothing, just big noise, people seem to lap it up.




Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #265 on: Today at 10:37:15 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:24:32 am
We see that first hand

Bit harsh on Scottish goon that. No idea why youre picking on him like that.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,727
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #266 on: Today at 11:04:46 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:35:00 am
10 years ago i used to cross the road when i saw them. Next thing you know theyre millionaires.

Seriously though, they add nothing, just big noise, people seem to lap it up.





That Robbie bloke is the biggest success out of it.

What made you join RAWK & are you on other clubs forums?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #267 on: Today at 11:13:28 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:04:46 am
That Robbie bloke is the biggest success out of it.

What made you join RAWK & are you on other clubs forums?

Its the best forum anywhere. I used to read it before joining it.

I joined redcafe, they banned me within a couple of weeks, not sure why.
Possibly because I told them their  best ever premier league players were Mike Riley and Howard webb, and that without cheating Ferguson would be on 1 fa cup still.

It was probably not a good idea joining a United forum, I just hate them too much, couldnt help but stick the boot in.

I like Liverpool so this place is cool, lots of knowledgable people too, and football mad, like myself.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,956
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #268 on: Today at 12:11:38 pm »
Have they won the 23/24 quadruple yet?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #269 on: Today at 12:34:49 pm »
Whats up with their selection today? Rice at CB? Gonna do for Arsenal what Stones does for City?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,954
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #270 on: Today at 12:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:34:49 pm
Whats up with their selection today? Rice at CB? Gonna do for Arsenal what Stones does for City?

Rice at CB is the turnstile issue presumably.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #271 on: Today at 06:30:36 pm »
That was harder work than it should have been. First half was excellent then we stopped playing and couldve thrown it away in the end.

Still, ill put it down to early season cobwebs, 3 points is all that matters first game.

I thought Rice was very good but Havertz.. not seeing it so far.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,791
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #272 on: Today at 09:19:07 pm »
Surprised Gabriel didn't start, Not going to be first choice?
Logged

Online arfy05

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,167
  • Conspiracy Theorist
    • The arfy blog
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #273 on: Today at 10:04:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:30:36 pm
That was harder work than it should have been. First half was excellent then we stopped playing and couldve thrown it away in the end.

Still, ill put it down to early season cobwebs, 3 points is all that matters first game.

I thought Rice was very good but Havertz.. not seeing it so far.
Any concerns on the defence, someone said Arsenal conceded 4 less than Liverpool ly and we were shite.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,273
  • A manc
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #274 on: Today at 10:52:49 pm »
Havertz signing is absolutely baffling. Shite today. Probably going to be shite all season and shifting around positions disappointing in all of them.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,195
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #275 on: Today at 11:07:53 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:19:07 pm
Surprised Gabriel didn't start, Not going to be first choice?
I found this strange given he was fit, and by a lot of Arsenal fans measures, their best defender last season.

Rice at CB was somewhat odd.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 